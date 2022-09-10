ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

SEE IT: Mississippi water crisis sees disgusting brown water come from taps in homes

By Jenny Goldsberry
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1j5BoS_0hqBouAN00

A video of a running faucet in Jackson, Mississippi , went viral for capturing the murky state of the water supply .

Reporter Molly Minta captured the video of brown water spilling out of her faucet and posted it to Twitter on Friday. She has since taken a sample of the water to be tested.

Severe rainstorms last month caused flooding along the Pearl River, contaminating a reservoir with raw water. When the system started to stall due to the raw water, it could not replenish the water towers fast enough. This caused a major drop in water pressure and allowed untreated groundwater to enter into the water pipes.

HERE'S WHY MISSISSIPPI'S CAPITAL LACKED RUNNING WATER FOR A WEEK


Minta said her neighbors believed their water was safe since they all lived in Belhaven, which is far from the affected reservoir and near a water plant. A manager of several properties in the area confirmed that many of the units were affected by "weak coffee" colored water.

The state has implemented boil water notices in Jackson, Franklin County's Wright's Campground, and Pontotoc County's Curtis Sudduth Mobile Home Park. Its earliest notice began in March of this year.

"Imagine if these views were all raised voices, calling their reps and saying 'do something or I will vote against you'?" former CNN anchor Chris Cuomo tweeted Friday. Minta's original tweet received over 147,000 likes and 45,000 retweets.

"Meanwhile, the Pentagon blows through $83,300,000 of taxpayer money every single hour," the official account of watchdog organization Public Citizen tweeted.


CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

Mississippi is slated to receive $429 million over five years allocated to water treatment under the $1 trillion Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, which was passed last fall. Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba estimated that the city needs a minimum of $1 billion to remedy its water distribution system and billions more to fix all of its water system's long-term ailments.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
City
Jackson, MS
Local
Mississippi Government
Jackson, MS
Government
City
Pontotoc, MS
The Independent

Mississippi mayor tells residents to ‘get out now’ and governor declares state of emergency ahead of floods

The mayor of a Mississippi city has urged residents to “get out now” and the state governor has declared a state of emergency as record-breaking rainfall is expected to cause significant flooding over the coming days.Mayor of Jackson Chokwe Antar Lumumba said on Sunday that people should leave the state’s biggest city “as soon as possible” as fears grow that the area could be headed for a repeat of flooding seen back in February 2020.“Unfortunately because we have seen these events as recently as 2020, we have a reference point, and we know the damage that can occur,” he...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Salon

GOP repeatedly opposed infrastructure upgrades. Now Mississippi's capital has no safe water

This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. As many as 180,000 people in Jackson, Mississippi will not have access to safe running water for the foreseeable future, state officials said Monday night—the latest manifestation of a longstanding crisis in which the city's residents have been made to suffer the consequences of chronically underfunded infrastructure, compounded by a worsening climate emergency.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Systems#Water Treatment#Water Pressure#Water Pipes#Cnn
Outdoor Life

This Buck Swims Across the Mississippi River and Back Every Year During an 18-Mile Migration

Most whitetails that live in the South are homebodies. They don’t have to contend with the harsh winters that force deer in other regions of the country to migrate from their summer range to a winter range each year. Every rule has its exceptions, though, and recent research from Mississippi State University’s Deer Lab shows that some Southern whitetails move around more than hunters might expect.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
The Independent

Dramatic drone footage shows Georgia under water as state of emergency declared over flash floods

Rain pounded Georgia on Sunday, triggering intense flash flooding in northwestern parts of the state. Drone footage, captured by local news station Fox5, showed neighborhoods, factories and roadways under several inches of brown water. Some areas of Chattooga and Floyd counties received up to 12 inches of rain (30cm) in a 24-hour period, with more downpours forecast early this week.The flooding knocked out water service to parts of Chattooga County, authorities said.The city of Summerville, around 90 minutes drive north of Atlanta, advised residents who use the city’s water utility services to boil water prior to drinking, cooking or...
GEORGIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
BGR.com

Scientists warn these US states will soon have heat indices above 125 degrees

Ongoing climate change issues and increases in global temperatures will lead to the emergence of an “extreme heat belt” by 2053, a study says. The study was carried out by First Street Foundation. In it, the group looked at the ongoing rise of hazardous heat and proposed that heat levels could rise significantly in the coming three decades. And that new heat belt could affect upwards of 107 million Americans.
ILLINOIS STATE
Stateline

Yes, Slavery Is on the Ballot in These States

More than 150 years after it was officially outlawed in the United States, slavery will be on the ballot in five states in November, as a new abolitionist movement seeks to reshape prison labor. Voters in Alabama, Louisiana, Oregon, Tennessee and Vermont will decide on state constitutional amendments prohibiting slavery...
LOUISIANA STATE
WashingtonExaminer

WashingtonExaminer

Washington, DC
234K+
Followers
69K+
Post
123M+
Views
ABOUT

News about the White House, Congress and the Federal Government

 https://www.washingtonexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy