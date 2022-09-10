Flea Market in Buskirk

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
By Jessie House
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uWx2j_0hqBnwtc00

BUSKIRK, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — Buskirk Volunteer Fire Department is having a Flea Market on September 10 and 11. The event has filled its 130 vendor spots making sure there is a lot to look forward to.

Buskirk Volunteer Fire Department is hosting a Flea Market at Strawberry Acres, 3625 Route 67 in Buskirk. The event will take place on Saturday, September 10, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday, September 11, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

