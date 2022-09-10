As the New school year is back in session – sports and extracurricular activities are getting into swing. At Madras High School, the Native American Student Union will have their first meeting of the year on Wednesday September 21st. Jillisa Suppah is one of the program coordinators for the NASU Program. “We are excited to share that the Native American Student Union also known as NASU is back. Our first meeting will be Wednesday September 21st after school at 3:15-5:30pm in Mr. Jones Classroom, room 6. Each meeting will alternate each week from student lunch time to after school. Meal, snacks and cool raffle prizes will be provided at each NASU Meeting.” You can find more information about the Native American Student Union at Madras High School at the Papalaxsimisha Facebook Page.

MADRAS, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO