New wolf family spotted in Oregon. What this means for conservation efforts
The family of four was photographed near the Confederated Tribe of Warm Springs in August. According to a wolf advocate, illegal wolf killing is a big issue in Oregon.
kwso.org
KWSO News for Mon., Sep. 12, 2022
As the New school year is back in session – sports and extracurricular activities are getting into swing. At Madras High School, the Native American Student Union will have their first meeting of the year on Wednesday September 21st. Jillisa Suppah is one of the program coordinators for the NASU Program. “We are excited to share that the Native American Student Union also known as NASU is back. Our first meeting will be Wednesday September 21st after school at 3:15-5:30pm in Mr. Jones Classroom, room 6. Each meeting will alternate each week from student lunch time to after school. Meal, snacks and cool raffle prizes will be provided at each NASU Meeting.” You can find more information about the Native American Student Union at Madras High School at the Papalaxsimisha Facebook Page.
thatoregonlife.com
Cedar Creek Fire in Oregon Swells to Over 92,000 Acres With 0% Contained
The Lane County Sherrif’s Office has lowered evacuation levels Monday, lifting the entire Oakridge area from Level 3 (Go Now) to Level 2 (Set). North of Waldo Lake Wilderness and Eastern Lane County, as well as western Deschutes County at this time, remain at Level 3. As of 7:30 am Monday, the Cedar Creek Fire remains at 0% containment.
kbnd.com
Bear Encounters Increasing In Oregon
BEND, OR -- After two dangerous bear encounters in Oregon this week, ODFW is asking everyone to be careful. "It’s definitely been a bad year for bear damage," says Michelle Dennehy, with Oregon’s Department of Fish and Wildlife. She believes the late berry season is partly to blame.
KTVZ
After nearly 3 years without a buyer, 33,000-acre Skyline Forest sales price is slashed 25% — to $95 million
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The vast, 33,000-acre Bull Springs Skyline Forest west of Bend has been on the sales block for close to three years, at a daunting price. So the private owners announced Monday a dramatic, 25% price drop -- to "just" $95 million. The privately held tree farm...
tillamookcountypioneer.net
Oregon is on fire, here’s a brief update including maps and resources
If you were wondering where the smoke was coming from… You can track the fires using a Clackamas County Fire Map here. Cedar Creek Fire is burning 33,100 acres in Lane and Deschutes Counties. Governor Kate Brown invoked the Emergency Conflagration Act this afternoon as a preemptive measure in...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ ‘Like smoking 15 cigarettes’: Central Oregon air quality among world’s worst
Heavy wildfire smoke rolled into Central Oregon Monday, moving much of the region into the hazardous air quality territory. It ranked Central Oregon among the worst air quality levels in the world. There were signs of improvement on Tuesday. These were the air quality levels in Central Oregon cities Monday...
‘It’s pretty heartbreaking’: Local woman loses home in Milo McIver Fire
Debbie Ingamells said her mom had just passed away and that she was looking for her ring and sifting through the rubble of what was left of her home to try to find some keepsakes.
Fire evacuations ordered in Clackamas County
The Red Cross has set up a shelter at Clackamas Community College because of a fire near Estacada.UPDATED: 12:40 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10 Clackamas County residents living near Milo McIver State Park were ordered to evacuate Friday night and early Saturday because of a fire in the Estacada area. Saturday afternoon, Estacada Fire Department personnel said the McIver-area fire was knocked out, but that doesn't mean it's fully contained and fire crews remain vigilant due to extreme fire risk. The Red Cross Cascades Region has opened a shelter at Clackamas Community College, Randall Hall, 19600 Molalla Ave. in Oregon City....
centraloregondaily.com
Air attack on new fire southeast of Bend
Air and ground resources were sent to attack a new fire burning southeast of Bend Tuesday afternoon. It appears they quickly got the upper hand. Central Oregon Fire Info said the 2-acre fire with moderate fire spread was approximately 1 mile north of Kelsey Butte as of 4:00 p.m. Air...
KTVZ
Scam alert: A Redmond family loses all
Beware of scammers posing as your bank. The Graham family of Redmond found out the hard way. KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation. Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here. If you would...
kptv.com
HWY 97 rollover crash leaves man dead
DESCHUTES COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A rollover crash on Highway 97 in Deschutes County left a man dead early Sunday Morning, according to Oregon State Police. Troopers and emergency personnel responded to the crash at about 2:18 a.m. to find a northbound white Ford Expedition, driven by 64-year-old Ted Anderson of Bend, rolled over on the side of the road.
clayconews.com
FATAL SINGLE VEHICLE CRASH ON HIGHWAY 97 IN DESCHUTES COUNTY, OREGON
DESCHUTES COUNTY, OR (September 13, 2022 ) - The Oregon State Police is reporting that on Sunday, September 11, 2022 at 2:18 AM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single vehicle crash on HIghway 97 near milepost 113. The preliminary investigation revealed a northbound white Ford...
Man killed in early-morning crash on Highway 97 north of Terrebonne
A man was killed early Sunday morning in a single-vehicle crash on Highway 97 north of Terrebonne, Oregon State Police confirmed Monday. The post Man killed in early-morning crash on Highway 97 north of Terrebonne appeared first on KTVZ.
Bend 17-year-old arrested on attempted murder, other charges in shooting at large ‘rave party’ west of town
A 17-year-old Bend male was arrested Thursday on attempted murder, assault and other charges, accused of shooting another 17-year-old male during a fight at a large “rave party” off a Forest Service road west of Bend, Deschutes County sheriff’s deputies said. The post Bend 17-year-old arrested on attempted murder, other charges in shooting at large ‘rave party’ west of town appeared first on KTVZ.
