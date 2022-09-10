Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
L.A. Weekly
Emily Salgado Killed in Pedestrian Accident on Highway 18 [Victorville, CA]
Deputies responded to the fatal incident around 7:25 a.m. at the intersection of D and Eleventh streets, west of Stoddard Wells Road. Furthermore, according to the report, an eastbound vehicle in the No. 1 lane of D Street hit a woman attempting to cross the roadway. Unfortunately, responding medical personnel...
L.A. Weekly
George King Dead after Crash near E Avenue [Hesperia, CA]
75-Year-Old Man Killed in Two-Vehicle Crash near Hercules Street. The incident happened on September 9th, at about 9:12 p.m. Officers were dispatched to a crash involving a 2016 Kia Soul and a 1998 Chevrolet Blazer. According to police, the Chevrolet and the Kia were both traveling northbound. For reasons currently...
Person Hit by Vehicle and Killed on 210 Freeway
A person was struck and killed by a vehicle Tuesday on the eastbound Foothill (210) Freeway in the La Canada Flintridge area.
Police searching for 3 men in white van after attempted kidnapping in Whittier
Police are searching for three suspects who allegedly attempted to kidnap a woman while she was walking down a Whittier street on Sunday.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
SBCSD: Suspect points rifle at a deputy during pursuit, leading to officer-involved shooting in Twentynine Palms
A man was arrested after an officer-involved shooting that authorities said started when the man armed himself with a rifle during a traffic stop at a Burger King drive-thru and later pointed the gun at a deputy. The incident happened on Monday, just after 6:45 p.m. in Twentynine Palms. According to the San Bernardino County The post SBCSD: Suspect points rifle at a deputy during pursuit, leading to officer-involved shooting in Twentynine Palms appeared first on KESQ.
L.A. Weekly
2 Injured in Two-Car Collision on Main Street [Hesperia, CA]
At Least Two Hospitalized after Traffic Collision on Timberlane Avenue. The crash happened at 2:49 p.m., along the intersection of Main Street and Timberlane Avenue. Furthermore, according to reports, a gray Chevy Suburban and a white Honda Civic crashed in the area, when the Chevy failed to stop at a red light and clashed with the Honda.
L.A. Weekly
Victor Hernandez Killed in Solo-Car Crash on Garey Avenue [Pomona, CA]
30-Year-Old Man Dead after Solo-Car Collision on Penfield Street. The crash occurred around 2:15 a.m., near Penfield Street. At this time, the events leading up to the collision remain unclear. However, reports indicate that officers located an unconscious and unresponsive man inside a truck. Despite life-saving efforts, paramedics eventually declared...
L.A. Weekly
1 Hospitalized after Fiery Collision on Interstate 10 [Covina, CA]
Car Crash near Via Verde Street Results in Brush Fire. Authorities responded to the scene around 12:45 p.m., near Via Verde. According to the LA County Fire Department, a car crash resulted in a two-acre brush fire near the eastbound lanes of San Bernardino (10) Freeway. However, the events leading up to the incident remain unclear.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Fontana Herald News
Three teenagers are shot and two of them die in San Bernardino
Three teenagers were shot and two of them died during an incident in San Bernardino on Sept. 12, according to the San Bernardino Police Department. At about 2:20 a.m., patrol officers were dispatched to the area of Baseline Street and Waterman Avenue and found two victims who had been shot.
Arrests made in May home invasion robbery in Riverside
Two men have been arrested for their alleged roles in a May home invasion robbery in Riverside, and now police say the pair could be linked to additional crimes in the area. At an undisclosed time and place last week, Riverside County law enforcement officers arrested 34-year-old Deontae Coleman of Riverside County and 39-year-old Roderick […]
mynewsla.com
Motorcyclist Fatally Injured In Collision With SUV At Menifee Intersection
A 60-year-old motorcyclist was fatally injured when his bike collided with an SUV making a turn at a Menifee intersection, authorities said Monday. James Whiten of Menifee died following the crash Saturday at Berea and Normandy roads, according to the Menifee Police Department. Sgt. Matthew Bloch said Whiten was traveling...
Fontana Herald News
Man is arrested for allegedly stabbing a person at park in Rancho Cucamonga
A man was arrested for allegedly stabbing a person at a park in Rancho Cucamonga, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department. On Sept. 12 at about 5:08 p.m., deputies responded to a 9-1-1 call regarding a man who was stabbed at Ralph Lewis Park in the 7800 block of Elm Avenue.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
paininthepass.info
Suspect In Custody After Police Pursuit Ends In Crash On Southbound I-15 In Victorville
VICTORVILLE, CA. (Pain In The Pass) >> The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department arrested a man following a police pursuit that ended in a crash on Saturday afternoon. According to police, at around 3:30 pm, officers were attempting to pull over a black Audi A5 two door coupe and the driver failed to yield.
vvng.com
SB I-15 freeway in Victorville reopens hours after a double fatal crash Monday morning
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — The southbound I-15 freeway in Victorville was closed for several hours after an early morning double-fatal traffic collision. It happened at 4:56 am, on Monday, September 12, 2022, between Bear Valley Road and Main Street. The crash involved two tractor-trailer semis, a white van, and...
mynewsla.com
Man Killed When Car Crashes into Train in Pomona
A man was killed Sunday morning when the car he was driving crashed into a freight train in Pomona. The crash occurred just after 2 a.m. on Palomares Street north of First Street, according to a Pomona Police Department press release. Arriving officers discovered a sedan had apparently broadsided a...
vvng.com
Person critically injured after possibly being ejected in rollover crash on I-15 in Cajon Pass
CAJON PASS, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A person was critically injured after possibly being ejected in a rollover crash on the southbound I-15 freeway in the Cajon Pass. The two-vehicle crash involving a black Range Rover and a black GMC pickup truck was reported at 12:33 pm, north of Highway 138, near the escape ramp and involved.
Body struck by multiple vehicles on 210 Freeway in La Cañada Flintridge
A pedestrian was struck and killed on the 210 Freeway in La Cañada Flintridge early Tuesday morning.The crash was first reported at 4:10 a.m. on the eastbound 210 Freeway, just west of Angeles Crest Highway, according to the California Highway Patrol. The collision was reported as a driver who believed he hit a body in the roadway. The CHP is investigating whether the body came from the overpass above.The body was struck by multiple vehicles, but all stayed at the scene, the CHP said.At least three left lanes were shut down through at least 7 a.m. for the fatal traffic investigation.
sgvcitywatch.com
Coroner Names Man Killed in Glendora Shooting
GLENDORA – The man shot and killed in a residential area in broad daylight September 8 has been identified. Joseph Castle, 44, was identified by the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner. He died of multiple gunshot wounds. The manner of death was homicide. Officers responded to 600...
vvng.com
75-year-old passenger killed in rear-end crash on E Avenue in Hesperia
HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — An elderly man riding as a passenger was killed after the car was rear-ended by another vehicle Friday night in Hesperia. It happened on September 9, 2022, at about 9:12 pm, and involved a 2016 Kia Soul and a 1998 Chevrolet Blazer, near the intersection of E Avenue and Hercules Street.
vvng.com
Pursuit suspect arrested after crashing on I-15 freeway in Victorville and running
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A pursuit suspect was arrested after crashing on the I-15 freeway in Victorville and attempting to run from the scene. It happened on Saturday, September 10, 2022, and started in the area of Mariposa and Nisqualli Roads. The suspect led multiple patrol vehicles on a...
Comments / 1