Victorville, CA

L.A. Weekly

George King Dead after Crash near E Avenue [Hesperia, CA]

75-Year-Old Man Killed in Two-Vehicle Crash near Hercules Street. The incident happened on September 9th, at about 9:12 p.m. Officers were dispatched to a crash involving a 2016 Kia Soul and a 1998 Chevrolet Blazer. According to police, the Chevrolet and the Kia were both traveling northbound. For reasons currently...
HESPERIA, CA
Victorville, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

SBCSD: Suspect points rifle at a deputy during pursuit, leading to officer-involved shooting in Twentynine Palms

A man was arrested after an officer-involved shooting that authorities said started when the man armed himself with a rifle during a traffic stop at a Burger King drive-thru and later pointed the gun at a deputy. The incident happened on Monday, just after 6:45 p.m. in Twentynine Palms. According to the San Bernardino County The post SBCSD: Suspect points rifle at a deputy during pursuit, leading to officer-involved shooting in Twentynine Palms appeared first on KESQ.
TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA
L.A. Weekly

2 Injured in Two-Car Collision on Main Street [Hesperia, CA]

At Least Two Hospitalized after Traffic Collision on Timberlane Avenue. The crash happened at 2:49 p.m., along the intersection of Main Street and Timberlane Avenue. Furthermore, according to reports, a gray Chevy Suburban and a white Honda Civic crashed in the area, when the Chevy failed to stop at a red light and clashed with the Honda.
HESPERIA, CA
L.A. Weekly

Victor Hernandez Killed in Solo-Car Crash on Garey Avenue [Pomona, CA]

30-Year-Old Man Dead after Solo-Car Collision on Penfield Street. The crash occurred around 2:15 a.m., near Penfield Street. At this time, the events leading up to the collision remain unclear. However, reports indicate that officers located an unconscious and unresponsive man inside a truck. Despite life-saving efforts, paramedics eventually declared...
POMONA, CA
L.A. Weekly

1 Hospitalized after Fiery Collision on Interstate 10 [Covina, CA]

Car Crash near Via Verde Street Results in Brush Fire. Authorities responded to the scene around 12:45 p.m., near Via Verde. According to the LA County Fire Department, a car crash resulted in a two-acre brush fire near the eastbound lanes of San Bernardino (10) Freeway. However, the events leading up to the incident remain unclear.
COVINA, CA
Fontana Herald News

Three teenagers are shot and two of them die in San Bernardino

Three teenagers were shot and two of them died during an incident in San Bernardino on Sept. 12, according to the San Bernardino Police Department. At about 2:20 a.m., patrol officers were dispatched to the area of Baseline Street and Waterman Avenue and found two victims who had been shot.
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
KTLA

Arrests made in May home invasion robbery in Riverside

Two men have been arrested for their alleged roles in a May home invasion robbery in Riverside, and now police say the pair could be linked to additional crimes in the area. At an undisclosed time and place last week, Riverside County law enforcement officers arrested 34-year-old Deontae Coleman of Riverside County and 39-year-old Roderick […]
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
mynewsla.com

Motorcyclist Fatally Injured In Collision With SUV At Menifee Intersection

A 60-year-old motorcyclist was fatally injured when his bike collided with an SUV making a turn at a Menifee intersection, authorities said Monday. James Whiten of Menifee died following the crash Saturday at Berea and Normandy roads, according to the Menifee Police Department. Sgt. Matthew Bloch said Whiten was traveling...
MENIFEE, CA
mynewsla.com

Man Killed When Car Crashes into Train in Pomona

A man was killed Sunday morning when the car he was driving crashed into a freight train in Pomona. The crash occurred just after 2 a.m. on Palomares Street north of First Street, according to a Pomona Police Department press release. Arriving officers discovered a sedan had apparently broadsided a...
POMONA, CA
CBS LA

Body struck by multiple vehicles on 210 Freeway in La Cañada Flintridge

A pedestrian was struck and killed on the 210 Freeway in La Cañada Flintridge early Tuesday morning.The crash was first reported at 4:10 a.m. on the eastbound 210 Freeway, just west of Angeles Crest Highway, according to the California Highway Patrol. The collision was reported as a driver who believed he hit a body in the roadway. The CHP is investigating whether the body came from the overpass above.The body was struck by multiple vehicles, but all stayed at the scene, the CHP said.At least three left lanes were shut down through at least 7 a.m. for the fatal traffic investigation.
sgvcitywatch.com

Coroner Names Man Killed in Glendora Shooting

GLENDORA – The man shot and killed in a residential area in broad daylight September 8 has been identified. Joseph Castle, 44, was identified by the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner. He died of multiple gunshot wounds. The manner of death was homicide. Officers responded to 600...
GLENDORA, CA
vvng.com

75-year-old passenger killed in rear-end crash on E Avenue in Hesperia

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — An elderly man riding as a passenger was killed after the car was rear-ended by another vehicle Friday night in Hesperia. It happened on September 9, 2022, at about 9:12 pm, and involved a 2016 Kia Soul and a 1998 Chevrolet Blazer, near the intersection of E Avenue and Hercules Street.
HESPERIA, CA

