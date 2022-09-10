Read full article on original website
Sooner or later
3d ago
Finally! Now let the Folks in the Smaller Towns in Oklahoma stay up-to-date with the rest of the world. We live 3 miles to far south of a metro area that has crappy internet at best and we have satellite or Hotspot and that is it. Can we please agree that this is a plus for all of us.
Gov. Stitt’s H.E.L.P. Task Force issues first recommendations for struggling families
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — Governor Kevin Stitt’s newly created H.E.L.P. Task Force has issued its first recommendations for struggling families and expectant mothers. Oklahoma’s income threshold for Medicare pregnancy coverage is one of the lowest in the United States. Currently, SoonerCare provides full benefits and 60 days of postpartum coverage to those who fall under the federal poverty level, which is $18,769 a year for an individual or $38,304 for a family of four.
KOCO
Gov. Stitt signs executive order to deliver drought relief to Oklahoma farmers
OKLAHOMA CITY — Gov. Kevin Stitt on Monday signed an executive order to deliver emergency drought relief to farmers and ranchers. "I will always do everything in my power to support Oklahoma’s great farmers and ranchers who work hard every day to feed our state and our nation," Stitt said in a statement. "Whether it’s inflation or drought conditions, our agriculture producers have been dealing with some tough challenges this year so I am glad that with the help of the legislature we can help provide this relief."
KTEN.com
Oklahoma plans for electric car future
(KTEN) — Earlier this summer, the Oklahoma Department of Transportation asked for public input on its plan to use federal funding to boost electric vehicle infrastructure throughout the state. Those plans have now been submitted to the federal government for review. "It solidified our thoughts about how people are...
Capitol hearing: Out-of-state investors, local regulations to blame for lack of housing
Representative Mickey Dollens of Oklahoma City gathered together several leaders in the home buying and home building industry to help figure out how to make housing more affordable and accessible in the Sooner State.
Leaders believe aerospace could be the top industry in Oklahoma soon
Lawmakers and experts believe Oklahoma’s aerospace industry is flying high, but in just a few more years, they said it could be the top industry for Oklahoma over oil and gas.
readfrontier.org
Oklahoma is prosecuting pregnant women for using medical marijuana
NEWKIRK, Okla. — Early in her pregnancy, Amanda Aguilar struggled with severe nausea that sometimes made it hard to eat. A doctor had previously approved a medical marijuana license for her, so she used pot to ease her morning sickness. Aguilar, 33, said she stopped using marijuana after her...
KTEN.com
Electric bills to increase for OG&E customers
(KTEN) — The Oklahoma Corporation Commission has voted to make Oklahoma Gas & Electric's interim rate increase permanent. The interim rate, which OG&E implemented in July, resulted in a 1.9 percent monthly increase — a little more than $2 for the average residential power customer. AARP Oklahoma raised...
OMMA Offers Extensions Due To Unexpected Outage
The Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority is granting an extension to those who need to renew their license and business renewal applications after its portal shut down unexpectedly last week. Those whose licenses or applications expired between Sept. 2 and Sept. 7 now have until Sept. 15 to get their cards...
kgou.org
Oklahoma anglers get pass to take more small bass as new fishing rules go into effect
The new rules allow anglers to keep six black bass every day, but only one can be longer than 16 inches. These regulations took effect on Sept. 11 and apply in all of Oklahoma’s lakes except Texoma and Doc Hollis. The change is an effort to achieve and maintain...
Poll Shows ‘Statistical Tie’ In Race For Oklahoma Governor
The numbers are stunning: Incumbent governor Kevin Stitt and challenger Joy Hofmeister are at a statistical tie with just two months left of the campaign season. Here’s the data from an exclusive News 9 / News On 6 poll: Stitt with 43.7 percent and Hofmeister with 42.7 percent with about 6 percent voting for other candidates, and 7 percent undecided.
news9.com
Polling Results: Taxes
As we get closer to election day, we are getting a better picture at where Oklahomans stand on big issues. In our latest, exclusive News 9 poll, we quizzed around 400 likely Oklahoma voters about taxes. We asked whether the state should eliminate the personal income tax to compete with...
Take a Look at This Oklahoma ‘Yellowstone’ Style Ranch and See What $1,900,000 Will Buy!
Take a virtual tour of this EPIC 'Yellowstone' style ranch for sale in Oklahoma! This place is beyond amazing with plenty of room to roam inside and out. I know what I'll be spending my money on when I win the lottery, not if...when. If you've ever considered living on a ranch and wanted to get off the concrete and the beaten path this place is perfect! While killing some time on Zillow.com daydreaming, I stumbled across this incredible rustic ranch estate and mansion. Scroll down to see the photo gallery of this stunning home!
kosu.org
Poll shows narrow gap between Kevin Stitt and Joy Hofmeister in Oklahoma governor's race
A new poll released Tuesday shows incumbent Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt has a razor-thin lead on his opponent, State Superintendent Joy Hofmiester. The poll from Sooner Poll shows if the election were today, 43.7% of voters would prefer Stitt, and 42.7% would prefer Hofmeister. Independent Ervin Yen is polling just below 4%, and Libertarian Natalie Bruno is polling just under 3%. The poll was commissioned by News 9 and News On 6.
Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma in need of donations due to inflation
Inflation is hitting the pockets of many Oklahomans, some who are now forced to turn to sources for things like groceries. That’s causing a supply scare for one Oklahoma food bank. Now, the Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma is in need of donations due to inflation.
KOCO
Volunteers from Oklahoma join Red Cross disaster workers in California
OKLAHOMA CITY — Volunteers from Oklahoma are joining Red Cross disaster workers in California as they respond to the wildfires. The Red Cross told KOCO 5 its main mission is to set up shelter and aid for people who are now out of their homes because of the fires. Now, Oklahomans are joining in on the effort.
Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation finds diseased deer within miles of panhandle
OKLAHOMA CITY — A white-tailed deer carcass recently recovered along a Texas road about 2.5 miles south of the Oklahoma border in the western Panhandle south of Felt, Okla., has tested positive for chronic wasting disease (CWD), the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation announced this week. The CWD positive...
blackchronicle.com
Oklahoma is receiving more than ever in tribal gaming fees
Oklahoma received almost $17.9 million in tribal gaming exclusivity fees in August, the most the industry has ever paid to the state in a single month. - Advertisement - The record amount is one sign of the region’s continued economic growth despite rising inflation. Summer is also a strong season for the tribal gaming industry, which generates a large chunk of its business from Texans and other travelers. Officials in both Oklahoma and Texas have said consumer spending as a whole ticked up last month as prices and pay increased.
KOCO
OHP dive team recovers phone while training at Lake Tenkiller
Did you drop your phone in Lake Tenkiller? If so, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol found it. Members of the Oklahoma Highway Patrol dive team found the phone Tuesday while training at the lake in eastern Oklahoma in about 40 feet of water under the cliffs at Burnt Cabin. Oklahoma Highway...
oknursingtimes.com
SWOSU is One of Oklahoma’s Best Universities
By any measure, Southwestern Oklahoma State University with campus locations in Weatherford, Sayre and Yukon is considered by many to be the home of one of Oklahoma’s best universities. SWOSU is known for its quality programs having 14 nationally accredited academic programs—most among the senior regional universities in Oklahoma.
Oklahoma’s Best Fall Foliage Destinations
It's about this time each year when that first cold front comes through Oklahoma, we start to wonder when the leaves will start to change. The state takes on a warm-color tone, the yellows, oranges, and red. Everyone looks forward to that short time when the scenery improves before everything dies. It's a good time to be in Oklahoma.
