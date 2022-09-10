Read full article on original website
Missing at-risk elderly Altus woman found
#BREAKING An elderly at-risk Altus woman who has been missing since late August has been located, according to authorities.
Man injured in Greer County wreck Saturday
GREER COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - A Granite man went to the hospital in critical condition Saturday night after a wreck in Greer County. According to OHP’s report, around 5 p.m. the man was driving at a high rate of speed on Highway 9 and failed to stop at the intersection of Highway 34.
Blair man dies in Jackson Co. crash
JACKSON COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - A Blair man is dead after a crash in Jackson County Saturday night. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said 43-year-old Judd Frith was driving east bound on County Road 155 around 7:30 p.m. His vehicle left the road to the right, striking a bridge causing the...
Wreck in Jackson County closes portion of US-283
JACKSON COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - A wreck shut down a portion of US-283 in Jackson County early Saturday morning, just before 6:30 a.m. about one mile north of Altus. The crash involved a car and a truck with a horse trailer. The impact of the crash forced the owner of the horse trailer to use a cutting torch to free the animals inside, according to witnesses on scene.
