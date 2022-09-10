JACKSON COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - A wreck shut down a portion of US-283 in Jackson County early Saturday morning, just before 6:30 a.m. about one mile north of Altus. The crash involved a car and a truck with a horse trailer. The impact of the crash forced the owner of the horse trailer to use a cutting torch to free the animals inside, according to witnesses on scene.

JACKSON COUNTY, OK ・ 3 DAYS AGO