ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elk City, OK

Comments / 0

Related
kswo.com

Man injured in Greer County wreck Saturday

GREER COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - A Granite man went to the hospital in critical condition Saturday night after a wreck in Greer County. According to OHP’s report, around 5 p.m. the man was driving at a high rate of speed on Highway 9 and failed to stop at the intersection of Highway 34.
GREER COUNTY, OK
kswo.com

Blair man dies in Jackson Co. crash

JACKSON COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - A Blair man is dead after a crash in Jackson County Saturday night. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said 43-year-old Judd Frith was driving east bound on County Road 155 around 7:30 p.m. His vehicle left the road to the right, striking a bridge causing the...
JACKSON COUNTY, OK
kswo.com

Wreck in Jackson County closes portion of US-283

JACKSON COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - A wreck shut down a portion of US-283 in Jackson County early Saturday morning, just before 6:30 a.m. about one mile north of Altus. The crash involved a car and a truck with a horse trailer. The impact of the crash forced the owner of the horse trailer to use a cutting torch to free the animals inside, according to witnesses on scene.
JACKSON COUNTY, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
State
Oklahoma State
City
Elk City, OK
oknursingtimes.com

SWOSU is One of Oklahoma’s Best Universities

By any measure, Southwestern Oklahoma State University with campus locations in Weatherford, Sayre and Yukon is considered by many to be the home of one of Oklahoma’s best universities. SWOSU is known for its quality programs having 14 nationally accredited academic programs—most among the senior regional universities in Oklahoma.
WEATHERFORD, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy