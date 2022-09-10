Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Duo Twenty One Pilots Will Perform At The Vivint Smart Home ArenaS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Dragon Boat Races Were Held at Daybreak in South JordanS. F. MoriSouth Jordan, UT
The Food Is Plentiful at The Cheesecake Factory at The City Creek CenterS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Cavs Land Donovan Mitchell in Blockbuster TradeAnthony DiMoroSalt Lake City, UT
The SOHO Food Park Is Open In The Summer With Food TrucksS. F. MoriHolladay, UT
Related
kslsports.com
Utah’s Offensive Line Off To A Good Start, Strength Is Depth
SALT LAKE CITY- A big part of what did the Utes in early in 2021 was poor offensive line play to start the year. Throughout spring and fall camp of 2022, head coach Kyle Whittingham, along with offensive coordinator Andy Ludwig and position coach Jim Harding said the goal was to come out of the gate faster.
heartlandcollegesports.com
Baylor vs. BYU Crushes TV Ratings for ESPN
When Baylor headed up to BYU to take on the Cougars in Provo, it was advertised as one of the top games of Week 2, and it certainly lived up to the billing. BYU topped the ninth-ranked Bears behind a raucous home crowd and a strong performance from Cougars’ quarterback Jaren Hall.
kslsports.com
BYU Football Practiced Through Heavy Rain In Preparation For Oregon
PROVO, Utah – If inclement weather calls at Autzen Stadium on Saturday, BYU football will be ready. The No. 12 Cougars played through a practice that saw a heavy downpour of rain at the Student Athlete Building on Tuesday. They were allowed to keep practicing because there was no lightning in the area.
kslsports.com
Utah Rocking Updated Ute Proud Look Against San Diego State
SALT LAKE CITY- Utah will wear their Ute Proud uniforms in week three against San Diego State. The attire has a new take on the Ute Proud helmet they have worn the past few seasons. Per usual, the Utes will be wearing a Drum and Feather logo and stripe down...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kslsports.com
BYU Taking Big Payday To Play Oregon At Autzen Stadium
PROVO, Utah – It’s not often BYU football takes on a “money game,” but Saturday’s tilt against No. 25 Oregon is one of those rare instances. For the first time since 2015, BYU is playing a true road game against an opponent that won’t be making any return visits to Provo.
kslsports.com
WCC Conference Responds To BYU Racism Investigation
SALT LAKE CITY – The WCC Conference released a statement regarding BYU’s investigation into an alleged racial incident at a volleyball match between the Cougars and the Duke Blue Devils. “The West Coast Conference has reviewed the facts and information provided by BYU regarding its volleyball match against...
kmyu.tv
West Coast Conference issues statement in response to BYU racism investigation
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The West Coast Conference has responded to an investigation into reported racism at Brigham Young University, which got underway after a fan was accused of yelling racist slurs during a women's volleyball match last month against Duke. "Based on our review of the information...
kslsports.com
Hans Olsen’s Video Review: BYU Cougars vs. Baylor Bears
SALT LAKE CITY – KSL Sports Zone host Hans Olsen took some time breaking down the BYU Cougars’ win over the Baylor Bears. In the videos below, Hans looks at some important players and moments from the upset win. For more video reviews, you can follow Hans on...
RELATED PEOPLE
kslsports.com
Baylor Coach, Fans Give High Praise To BYU Football Game Atmosphere
PROVO, Utah – The future Big 12 tilt between BYU and Baylor left an impression on the folks from Waco. LaVell Edwards Stadium was rocking on Saturday night during BYU’s 26-20 double-overtime win over the Bears. It’s remarkable to think how far BYU’s gameday atmosphere has come.
earnthenecklace.com
Meet BYU Cougars Jaren Hall’s Wife, Breanna Hall
When the BYU Cougars needed a leader, football quarterback Jaren Hall stepped up. He’s not only a superstar on-field but also off-field for his wife and daughter. The footballer’s wife brought their daughter to the field on August 15, 2022, to cheer for her dad. Fans are intrigued by this and want to learn more about Jaren Hall’s wife, Breanna Hall. She’s a former soccer player who has a distinct personality. Meet this fabulous WAG in our Breanna Hall wiki.
kslsports.com
Local Teams Remember 21st Anniversary Of September 11, 2001
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah – Locals sports teams remembered the 21st anniversary of September 11, 2001, when thousands of people lost their lives after multiple terror attacks on the United States. On the 21st anniversary of the attacks, local teams remembered those who lost their lives. #NeverForget. Utah Jazz.
KSLTV
Youth football referee punched over call in Layton shares message
LAYTON, Utah — A youth football referee is speaking out, saying a player punched him in the neck at a game last weekend, and he is sharing a larger message for parents in the youth football community. It’s the latest reported incident of bad behavior around the field in one weekend.
IN THIS ARTICLE
How football fans reacted to ESPN’s ‘Cougar Tail’ segment
ESPN’s Robert Griffin III and Mark Jones had fun with BYU Cougar Tails during their call of the BYU-Baylor game.
ksl.com
How Utah played a major role in Chick-fil-A's 1st new milkshake flavor in 4 years
SALT LAKE CITY — The national fast-food chain Chick-fil-A announced Thursday that it is rolling out a new seasonal milkshake flavor and you can thank Utah for that. The Atlanta-based chain plans to debut a new autumn spice milkshake nationwide beginning on Monday, its first new milkshake flavor in four years. It follows the "success" of a limited test in the Salt Lake City area last year, said Leslie Neslage, director of menu and packaging at Chick-fil-A.
Her husband’s name is on the stadium. Here’s why Patti Edwards says NIL will ruin college football
The widow of the legendary BYU football coach LaVell Edwards is active and independent, and still follows football
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Head to a community event this weekend in Utah!
Peach days, a Greek festival, Vegfest and more! With temperatures cooling off slightly, it's the perfect opportunity to get out and enjoy a community event happening in Utah!
eastidahonews.com
Hundreds of goldfish found illegally dumped in Utah pond. Here’s why that’s a problem
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (KSL.com) — One fish, two fish, Utah wildlife biologists say don’t illegally dump any fish. State wildlife officials are reminding people to not illegally dump fish into ponds after wildlife officials found hundreds of goldfish in a wildlife management pond in the Uinta Mountains last week — and exotic fish at other ponds in the state earlier this year.
KSLTV
Body of Utah man located in deep water of Flaming Gorge Reservoir
DAGGETT COUNTY, Utah — The Daggett County Sheriff’s Office said the the body of a man that was presumed drowned in Flaming Gorge Reservoir has been recovered. Sheriff Erik Bailey said search crews found the man’s body in approximately 153 feet of water using a remotely operated vehicle the can dive deeper than human divers are able to. The search tool belongs to Utah State Parks.
gastronomicslc.com
More than 30 new restaurants and bar openings in Salt Lake City
Roll up, roll up. It’s time to rapidly run down the list of new, notable and next. In the year to date so far we’ve seen a whirlwind of openings – and it doesn’t look set to slow any time soon. Since the last recap in July there’s another three dozen or so places to report on – so strap in and get your best eating pants in the wash. As ever I choose to start out of alpha-numeric-time-space as is my prerogative (see, pretty pictures).
Comments / 0