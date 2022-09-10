ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

KOCO

Oklahoma City woman’s death in 2019 tied to homicide of her mother in 1999

OKLAHOMA CITY — An Oklahoma City woman’s death in 2019 has been tied to the homicide of her mother in 1999. The victim, Danielle Scott, was 19 years old and eight months pregnant when she was killed in her home in OKC. Although the child’s death was 20 years later, officials said because her death was related to birth complications, they are calling this a delayed homicide.
Oklahoma City, OK
Crime & Safety
Local
