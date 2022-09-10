Read full article on original website
OKC officers called after a wolf sighting, animal is actually a missing dog
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — No, it wasn’t a “big bad wolf.”. Police officers in Oklahoma City were called to a nearby daycare after employees believed they saw a wolf roaming near the building. It turns out, it was a dog. Officers at The Village recently received a...
Family of pregnant bystander killed during high-speed police chase sues the city of OKC
A devastated family is taking the city of Oklahoma City to court - suing for negligence after a high-speed chase turned deadly in 2021.
Oklahoma City woman’s death in 2019 tied to homicide of her mother in 1999
OKLAHOMA CITY — An Oklahoma City woman’s death in 2019 has been tied to the homicide of her mother in 1999. The victim, Danielle Scott, was 19 years old and eight months pregnant when she was killed in her home in OKC. Although the child’s death was 20 years later, officials said because her death was related to birth complications, they are calling this a delayed homicide.
3-year-old girl found over weekend wandering southwest OKC neighborhood neighborhood
OKLAHOMA CITY — A 3-year-old girl was found wandering a neighborhood in southwest Oklahoma City. She was found alone, in the dark, early Saturday morning. Police spent hours knocking on doors until they got a 911 call from a worried grandma. Police said the 3-year-old girl was spending the...
4 people shot while sitting on porch in Oklahoma City, officials say
OKLAHOMA CITY — Officials said that four people were shot while sitting on a porch in Oklahoma City. On Monday, four people were sitting on a porch in the 1400 block of South Indiana Avenue when someone drove by and shot all four people. Officials told KOCO 5 that...
OHP dive team recovers phone while training at Lake Tenkiller
Did you drop your phone in Lake Tenkiller? If so, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol found it. Members of the Oklahoma Highway Patrol dive team found the phone Tuesday while training at the lake in eastern Oklahoma in about 40 feet of water under the cliffs at Burnt Cabin. Oklahoma Highway...
Police investigate after person shot in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY — Police are investigating after a person was shot in Oklahoma City. At 6:40 Tuesday, police responded to a scene on South Central Avenue where a person had been shot. Officials told KOCO 5 that the person was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. KOCO 5...
Arby’s employee shoots, kills coworker during workplace argument
An argument between two Arby's employees at the Memorial Road and MacArthur Blvd store Monday night ended when one shot and killed the other. The post Arby’s employee shoots, kills coworker during workplace argument appeared first on Oklahoma City Free Press.
High school band students upset after they were unable to perform during OU game
NORMAN, Okla. — Hundreds of high school students were eager to perform at halftime of the University of Oklahoma game. They are now upset because hundreds of them didn’t even make it on the field. Rushing through the OU gates and trying to make it on the field...
Police Looking For Person Who Crashed Into Cemetery In SW OKC
Police are still looking for the person who drove through a cemetery and crashed into a front yard on Monday night. The southwest Oklahoma City neighborhood, near SW 104th and Western Ave., woke up to destruction. Michael Glovik said he was driving in southwest OKC Monday night when a pickup...
Oklahoma task force push recommendations to help babies, parents
OKLAHOMA CITY — An Oklahoma task force pushed recommendations that they said will help babies and parents. H.E.L.P is short for Helping Every Life and Parent, and met for the first time on Tuesday. The task force pushed forward recommendations that would expand eligibility for benefits for Soonercare, and provide new mothers with up to 12 months of continuous postpartum coverage.
Oklahoma woman accused of murdering granddaughter says death was ‘horrific accident’
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — An Oklahoma woman accused of murdering her 3-year-old granddaughter says it was a “horrific accident.”. Prosecutors say Becky Vreeland killed Riley Nolan in June and left her body inside a trash bin for several days. Vreeland had temporary custody of her grandchildren while their parents served time in jail.
Oklahoma City, Douglass Trojan football mourns loss of legendary coach
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma City and Douglass Trojan football are mourning the loss of a legendary coach. Former coach Stanford White died Thursday at age 77. KOCO 5 spoke to his family about the legacy he leaves behind. His name will always be paired with Douglass Trojan Football in...
Fast-food restaurant in OKC closed for day after 16-year-old employee allegedly kills co-worker
OKLAHOMA CITY — A usually busy fast-food restaurant in Oklahoma City was closed after a 16-year-old employee allegedly killed a co-worker. The entrances to the Arby’s were blocked and cars were turned away during the lunch hour. It all started with an argument between two workers at Arby’s...
Oklahoma City police provide update after attempted murder-suicide at home
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma City police gave KOCO 5 an update after an attempted murder-suicide at a home. Originally, police said there were two people dead at the home, but on Tuesday, we learned there’s only one person dead and a young child had to run for help to get someone to call the police.
Oklahoma City Police say an armed man shot, injured after police make contact at an Oklahoma residence
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Around 10:21 a.m. Tuesday morning, an Oklahoma woman noticed there was a man on her security camera standing on her porch. The man was a “former acquaintance” who was possibly armed. The incident occurred in the area of NW 127th and William Penn...
Oklahoma City police on scene where 2 people found dead
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma City police are on the scene where two people were found dead. OCPD responded to an Aldi where a person was requesting help. After speaking with the person, they said their family lived nearby. Authorities told KOCO 5 that when they arrived at the home,...
Rev. Anthony Bozeman -- a man on fire with the Spirit -- comes to Oklahoma to lead Revival
The Rev. Anthony M. Bozeman, pastor of the Church of the Transfirguation in Los Angeles, is in Oklahoma City this week for a Revival at an historic Eastside parish. Corpus Christi Catholic Church was set to welcome Father Bozeman for "Walking with the Holy Spirit," a Revival beginning at the Sunday morning Mass September 11, in celebration of the Feast of St. Peter Claver.
Illinois inmate dies at OKC Federal Transfer Facility
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Officials say an inmate at the Federal Transfer Center (FTC) in Oklahoma City died Tuesday afternoon. According to the report, 54-year-old Jonathan Patterson was found unresponsive at the FTC Oklahoma City facility around 1 p.m. on Sept. 13. Responding staff immediately secured the area, began...
Oklahoma man charged after stealing $12K in Pokémon cards
ST. LOUIS, Missouri (KMOV) — An Oklahoma man has been charged with stealing $12,000 in Pokémon cards Saturday morning. According to the Crestwood Police Department, on October 10, 2021, a Yeti Gaming store in the 8900 block of Watson Road was robbed. Windows and display cases were shattered, and about $12,000 in Pokémon cards and merchandise were taken. Repairs for the store were over $2,000.
