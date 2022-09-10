ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming State

MT WFO GLASGOW Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE. ...LAKE WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING. TO 6 AM MDT WEDNESDAY FOR FORT PECK LAKE... * WHAT...East winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. expected. * WHERE...Fort Peck Lake. * WHEN...From 10 AM this morning to 6...
ID WFO POCATELLO Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO POCATELLO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, September 13, 2022. ...THE AIR QUALITY ADVISORY FROM THE IDAHO DEPARTMENT OF. ENVIRONMENTAL QUALITY FOR BLAINE, LINCOLN, MINIDOKA, AND CASSIA. COUNTIES HAS BEEN LIFTED... Air quality has improved across the area. Therefore the Idaho. Department of Environmental Quality has cancelled the Air...
Power back on in Oregon after weekend of fire, high winds

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Utility companies said Monday they have restored power to tens of thousands of customers after shutting down service over the weekend to try to prevent wildfires during high winds, low humidity and hot temperatures. Both Portland General Electric and Pacific Power enacted planned power shutoffs...
Man from Huntley Travels The U.S. For Dates

BILLINGS, Mont. -- A young man from Huntley, Montana used a dating app to meet new people during the pandemic, but now his dating life has taken a few turns. Matthew Wurnig, just might be one of Montana's most eligible bachelors. He's traveled 50 states to go on 50 dates....
