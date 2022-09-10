(St. Louis, MO) -- The family of a 16-year-old boy shot and killed Sunday night by two St. Louis drug enforcement detectives is disputing the official police account of what happened. The mother of Darryl Ross is accusing the two detectives of murdering her son, saying they never identified themselves as police before fatally shooting her son and that he never pulled his handgun from his waistband. Police maintain that they DID identify themselves and that Ross was reaching for the handgun, which was lying on the ground after he’s tripped and fallen while fleeing. St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones says both detectives have been placed on administrative leave.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO