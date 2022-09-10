ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
De Soto, MO

myleaderpaper.com

Aloysious “Al” Krizek III, 68, De Soto

Aloysious “Al” Krizek III, 68, of De Soto died Sept. 12, 2022, at StoneBridge Senior Living in De Soto. Mr. Krizek worked as a painter/packer for an automobile part manufacturer and as a deck hand on a river boat before retiring as a truck driver. He was a member of Machinist’s District 9 and a member of First Free Will Baptist Church in De Soto. He was the son of the late Agnes (Carpenter) and Aloysious Krizek II.
DE SOTO, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Ronald H. Fowler, 81, De Soto

Ronald H. Fowler, 81, of De Soto died Sept. 11, 2022, at the Missouri Veterans Home in St. James. Mr. Fowler served in the U.S. Army Special Forces during the Vietnam War. He was a retired physical education teacher for the De Soto School District. Born April 9, 1941, in New York City, he was the son of the late Frank and Lillian (Stahl) Fowler and the stepson of the late Helen Fowler. He was preceded in death by his wife: Paulette “P.K.” (Buehler) Fowler.
DE SOTO, MO
myleaderpaper.com

John Wayne McAtee, 65, Festus

John Wayne McAtee, 65, of Festus died Sept. 8, 2022, at Mercy Hospital Jefferson in Crystal City. Mr. McAtee worked as a telecommunications analyst for Mastercard for more than 35 years and was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Crystal City. He enjoyed fishing, shooting guns, watching sports, cheering on the St. Louis Cardinals and spending time with family. Born March 22, 1957, in North Little Rock, Ark., he was the son of Jerry and Vera McAtee of Culpepper, Va.
FESTUS, MO
myleaderpaper.com

De Soto store celebrates 95th anniversary

Mueller Electric Furniture and Bedding in De Soto is celebrating 95 years in business this year, owner Andrea Doyen-Patterson said. The business is at 324 South Main St., where it has operated since it’s opening in August 1927, Patterson said. She said Ruth and Ted “Slim” Mueller and their...
DE SOTO, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Maryland F. Allen, 87, Arnold

Maryland F. Allen, 87, of Arnold died Sept. 10, 2022, at Mercy Hospital South in St. Louis County. Mrs. Allen was a factory worker. Born Oct. 22, 1934, he was the son of the late Willie (Foster) and Ray Berry. She was preceded in death by her husband: Virgil Allen.
ARNOLD, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Warren Elvis Hasty, 83, Hillsboro

Warren Elvis Hasty, 83, of Hillsboro died Sept. 9, 2022, at his home. Mr. Hasty served in the U.S. Navy for four years. He worked in Rolla as a farmer in the 1960s, then owned and operated Hasty Packing Company in Salem, Mo., for many years. He moved to Hillsboro in 1985 and started Dade Construction, which his family still operates today. Born June 25, 1939, in St. Louis, he was the son of the late Elvis Hasty and Lela Hasty-Major. He was preceded in death by his wife: Billie Jean (Koontz) Hasty.
HILLSBORO, MO
myleaderpaper.com

David Milford Pinson, 75, Barnhart

David Milford Pinson, 75, of Barnhart died Sept. 9, 2022, at his home. Mr. Pinson was an electrician for Silgan Containers Corp. and a U.S. Army veteran. He was a member of First Baptist Church of Arnold, the St. Louis Tall Club, Bucket Brigade and MOPAR Club. He enjoyed working on cars, home improvement, music, camping, canoeing, traveling, MOPAR, and his dog, Carlos. Born Feb. 22, 1947, in Midlothian, Ill., he was the son of the late Milford T. and Virginia (McCullough) Pinson.
BARNHART, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Kathleen Stringer, 74, Herculaneum

Kathleen Stringer, 74, of Herculaneum died Sept. 5, 2022. Born Sept. 27, 1947, in St. Louis, she was the daughter of the late Helen Irene (Partney) and Maurice Anthony O’Sullivan. She was preceded in death by her husband: Alan Ray Stringer. She is survived by two daughters: Colleen (Darrell)...
HERCULANEUM, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Robert Allen Barber, 79, House Springs

Robert Allen Barber, 79, of House Springs died Sept. 3, 2022, in Eureka. Mr. Barber grew up in Farmington and enlisted in the Navy in 1961, during which he served on the USS Kitty Hawk. He retired from the U.S. Department of Agriculture in 2004. Born July 12, 1943, in Nevada, Mo., he was the son of the late Susan (Allen) and Ervin Barber.
HOUSE SPRINGS, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Calendar of events Sept. 15-22

Herculaneum Community Events Planning Committee, 7 p.m., Herculaneum City Hall, 1 Parkwood Court. Open to residents who want to help plan, work on and fundraise city events. Call Bill Haggard, 314-852-4964, or Herculaneum City Hall, 636-475-4447. Movie night, 7:30 p.m. Rock Community Fire Protection District House No. 2, 1299 Main...
FESTUS, MO
myleaderpaper.com

James Edward Odle, 83, Dittmer

James Edward Odle, 83, of Dittmer died Sept. 10, 2022, in Dittmer. Mr. Odle worked for 39 years as a tool-and-die maker for Sunnen Products. Born May 19, 1939, in Washington County, he was the son of the late Maliza May (Eggers) Odle and Louis Corbert. He is survived by...
DITTMER, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Wilbert W. ‘Bill’ Swaller, 86, Arnold

Wilbert W. “Bill” Swaller, 86, of Arnold died Sept. 9, 2022. He is survived by his wife: Carol (Ricketts) Swaller; five daughters: Karen (Tim) Clark of High Ridge, Cyndi (Jeff) Lane of Lake Sherwood, Dawn Watson-Svendrowski of Festus, Diana (Dave Schaper) Watson-Hubbart of Cedar Hill and Jeanie (Chris Maclin) Swaller-Bach of Arnold; 15 grandchildren: Chris, Stefannie and Daniel Marcus, Blake and Michelle Shurtleff, Victoria Lane, Ryan Hinton, Dawn Marie Norris, Lorelei Ellis, Michael, Timothy, Stephen and Andrew Hubbart and Brandon and Ashley Bach; three great-grandchildren: Gaby and William Marcus and Ruby Kohring; a brother: Irvin (Clara) Benson; and numerous family members and friends.
ARNOLD, MO
kmaland.com

Missouri News Headlines Tuesday, September 13th, 2022

(St. Louis, MO) -- The family of a 16-year-old boy shot and killed Sunday night by two St. Louis drug enforcement detectives is disputing the official police account of what happened. The mother of Darryl Ross is accusing the two detectives of murdering her son, saying they never identified themselves as police before fatally shooting her son and that he never pulled his handgun from his waistband. Police maintain that they DID identify themselves and that Ross was reaching for the handgun, which was lying on the ground after he’s tripped and fallen while fleeing. St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones says both detectives have been placed on administrative leave.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Gary J. Peters, 75, Arnold

Gary J. Peters, 75, of Arnold died Sept. 5, 2022, in Town and Country. Mr. Peters was a printer. He served in the U.S. Army from 1966-1968. He attended St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, then Immaculate Conception Catholic Church of Arnold. He played soccer and golf. Born Nov. 6, 1946, in St. Louis, he was the son of the late Katherine (Panus) and Cyrel Peters.
ARNOLD, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Peters, Gary web.jpg

Gary J. Peters, 75, of Arnold died Sept. 5, 2022, in Town and Country. Mr. Peters was a prin…
ARNOLD, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Local chiropractor’s publication used in colleges around the world

A local chiropractor has written a textbook he hopes changes the way chiropractic medicine is taught in colleges and universities. Joshua Browning, 33, a chiropractic orthopedist with Hillsboro Sports Medicine and a staff physician at Mercy Hospital Jefferson in Crystal City, wrote “Evidence-Based Evaluation and Management of Common Spinal Conditions,” which he said is being used in at least six American chiropractic schools, including his alma mater, Logan University in St. Louis County, as well as one in Canada and in schools in 10 other countries, including England, Italy and Germany.
CRYSTAL CITY, MO
suntimesnews.com

Missouri Vietnam Wall Run is this weekend

PERRYVILLE – The fourth annual statewide motorcycle ride to the Vietnam wall in Perryville, Missouri will begin in at least three locations: Springfield, Missouri, St. Louis, Missouri, and Olney, Illinois. This event is hosted by Veterans in Defense of Liberty’s Cav Div. Liberty Riders of America. http://www.vidolamerica.com/. This...
PERRYVILLE, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Telescope instruction event coming to Jefferson College

Budding astronomers or those who just want to learn about telescopes may be interested in Dobson-Fest, an event scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 17, at the Jefferson College Observatory. The free event, set up in an open-house format, will run from 4-10 p.m. at the observatory near the college’s softball field,...
HILLSBORO, MO

