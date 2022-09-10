ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
In first exchange, Macron, Truss agree on desire to strengthen cooperation - French presidency

PARIS, Sept 10 (Reuters) - President Emmanuel Macron held his first telephone call with new British Prime Minister Liz Truss on Saturday with the French presidency saying the two agreed on their desire to strengthen co-operation.

The statement said Macron and Truss focused on the support for Ukraine and how to respond to the consequences of the conflict on food security and energy prices.

Reporting by Michel Rose Writing by John Irish Editing by Mark Potter

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Liz Truss
Person
Emmanuel Macron
