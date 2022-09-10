ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

News4Jax.com

Jacksonville man, 44, is $1M winner in Florida Lottery scratch-off game

A 44-year-old Jacksonville man claimed a $1 million prize from the 500X the Cash Scratch-Off game at the Lottery’s Jacksonville District Office, the Florida Lottery announced Friday. He chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $820,000. The winning ticket was purchased from Speedway Food Store at 4545...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

JEA customers crushed by utility bill may benefit from emergency program

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – An emergency program through the City of Jacksonville’s Social Services Department might be the answer for some struggling residents in need. The Emergency Assistance Program allows residents to apply for financial help in the case of an emergency — such as “loss of a job, loss or reduction of household income, unexpected medical expenses, car repairs, a family dissolution, death in the family or an expense due to foreclosure, condemnation, fire or disaster.”
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Longtime private school powers face off in our Game of the Week

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – It’s Football Friday, and the Game of the Week features a pair of legendary programs: Trinity Christian is hosting Bolles. The band and cheerleaders for Trinity Christian are going to be bringing the energy for Friday night’s game, a matchup that showcases talented programs known for racking up championships.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

High school football ‘22: Scoreboard from Friday night and looking ahead to Week 5

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Week 4 of the high school football season is in the books, and what a week it was. Trinity Christian pulled away from Bolles in a Super 10 showdown, winning 27-14 to end a two-game slide to their private school rival. Those programs have combined for 20 state championships. The No. 1 Conquerors (4-0) pulled away in the second half from Bolles, getting a two touchdown, 134-yard rushing game from Darnell Rogers to beat the Bulldogs (2-2).
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Southside community center for seniors celebrates grand opening

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – After six years in the making, the doors have opened to a new spot for senior citizens in the Jacksonville area to gather. Thursday marked the grand opening of the Southside Community Center for Seniors. “None of this would be possible without the seniors expressing the...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Run, Walk & Roll to celebrate 10th anniversary

It’s hard to believe it’s already been a decade for what has become an annual family-friendly event in the community. On Sept. 24, the 10th Run, Walk & Roll will take place to benefit BASCA (Building Abilities of Special Children and Adults). The event includes a 1-mile Fun...
ORANGE PARK, FL
News4Jax.com

‘Dramatic increase’ in JEA bills frustrating customers

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Customers frustrated with spikes in their JEA bills reached out to the News4JAX I-TEAM, and we contacted the city-owned utility to get some answers. Paul DeLisle told the I-TEAM his bill has slowly been increasing the last few months and then dramatically went up this month. He looked more closely at his bill and discovered the biggest jump is a fuel cost charge.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

FCSO deputy wins ‘Crime Stoppers Officer of the Year’ award

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Congratulations, Flagler County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) Deputy First Class Marcus Dawson!. Dawson received the 2022 Flagler County “Law Enforcement Officer of the Year” award from Crime Stoppers of Northeast Florida during their annual banquet Thursday night at Daytona International Speedway. Dawson, a...
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
News4Jax.com

TELL US: Should Darryl Daniels run for Sheriff again?

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. – A jury on Thursday returned a verdict of not guilty on all seven counts against former Clay County Sheriff Darryl Daniels. Since then, we have heard from many News4JAX Insiders. One Insider said, “I voted for him. I would vote for him again. I liked...
CLAY COUNTY, FL
News4Jax.com

Deadly crash on I-295 near San Jose Boulevard

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – According to FHP, A 63-year-old woman died Thursday morning after crashing into a tree. The woman was driving an SUV turning off of I-295 south onto the San Jose Boulevard exit ramp. For unknown reasons, the vehicle veered into the right shoulder and collided with a tree, FHP said.
JACKSONVILLE, FL

