Someone Shouts “We Love You” at Governor DeSantis’ Latest Press Conference – But Nobody Had Any Questions for Him?Toby HazlewoodFlorida State
Oakleaf upsets Fleming Island Golden Eagles, 26-20Anthony SalazarOrange Park, FL
Green Cove Springs to raise millage rate by 32 percentJulie MorganGreen Cove Springs, FL
2 men arrested for trafficking kilo-sized portions of fentanyl, deputies sayZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Commissioner says response to juvenile disturbance at Orange Park Mall ‘probably avoided a significant incident’Julie MorganOrange Park, FL
News4Jax.com
Jacksonville man, 44, is $1M winner in Florida Lottery scratch-off game
A 44-year-old Jacksonville man claimed a $1 million prize from the 500X the Cash Scratch-Off game at the Lottery’s Jacksonville District Office, the Florida Lottery announced Friday. He chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $820,000. The winning ticket was purchased from Speedway Food Store at 4545...
News4Jax.com
JEA customers crushed by utility bill may benefit from emergency program
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – An emergency program through the City of Jacksonville’s Social Services Department might be the answer for some struggling residents in need. The Emergency Assistance Program allows residents to apply for financial help in the case of an emergency — such as “loss of a job, loss or reduction of household income, unexpected medical expenses, car repairs, a family dissolution, death in the family or an expense due to foreclosure, condemnation, fire or disaster.”
News4Jax.com
I-TEAM: Jacksonville neighborhood finally seeing homes connected to city sewer
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – We have an update on the News4JAX I-TEAM investigation into the City of Jacksonville’s Septic Tank Phaseout program. When completed, it will connect thousands of residents to city sewer services. There are three major projects underway -- in the Biltmore, Beverly Hills and Christobel neighborhood....
News4Jax.com
Longtime private school powers face off in our Game of the Week
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – It’s Football Friday, and the Game of the Week features a pair of legendary programs: Trinity Christian is hosting Bolles. The band and cheerleaders for Trinity Christian are going to be bringing the energy for Friday night’s game, a matchup that showcases talented programs known for racking up championships.
News4Jax.com
Hundreds gather in opposition of proposed Fruit Cove apartment & townhome development
ST. JOHNS, Fla. – It was standing room only Wednesday night as hundreds packaged a church in Fruit Cove, rallying against a proposed apartment and townhome development that would be placed in a predominantly rural neighborhood. Residents tell News4JAX the application to begin rezoning and building hasn’t been filed,...
News4Jax.com
High school football ‘22: Scoreboard from Friday night and looking ahead to Week 5
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Week 4 of the high school football season is in the books, and what a week it was. Trinity Christian pulled away from Bolles in a Super 10 showdown, winning 27-14 to end a two-game slide to their private school rival. Those programs have combined for 20 state championships. The No. 1 Conquerors (4-0) pulled away in the second half from Bolles, getting a two touchdown, 134-yard rushing game from Darnell Rogers to beat the Bulldogs (2-2).
News4Jax.com
Southside community center for seniors celebrates grand opening
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – After six years in the making, the doors have opened to a new spot for senior citizens in the Jacksonville area to gather. Thursday marked the grand opening of the Southside Community Center for Seniors. “None of this would be possible without the seniors expressing the...
News4Jax.com
Week 4 high school football picks: 10 area teams stay unbeaten as midseason approaches
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – High school football season is back. That means our football predictions are back, too. Each Thursday during the season, News4JAX sports editor Justin Barney will reveal his picks for the week. All game times are 7 p.m. unless indicated. District games are indicated by an *.
News4Jax.com
Photo gallery: Trinity Christian topples Bolles in Game of the Week
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Trinity Christian knocked off Bolles 27-14 in the News4JAX Football Friday Game of the Week. Take a look at photographer Kevin Nguyen’s photo gallery from the game. Scroll the the gallery above to see game action and fans who were spotted during the Week 4...
News4Jax.com
UF nurse arrested for the second time following accusations of stealing medication
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A Jacksonville nurse was arrested and accused of stealing medication from the employer for the second time. Desiree Lato, 41, was arrested Friday while working at UF Health Jacksonville and charged with one count of obtaining a controlled substance by fraud. When Lato was arrested at...
News4Jax.com
I-TEAM: Proposed Florida law would penalize anyone who posts video of street racing online
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office continues to crack down on a dangerous trend — reckless driving and street racing. On Wednesday, the department announced another round of arrests from an operation over the weekend. Assistant Chief Jaime Eason with the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said after...
News4Jax.com
Run, Walk & Roll to celebrate 10th anniversary
It’s hard to believe it’s already been a decade for what has become an annual family-friendly event in the community. On Sept. 24, the 10th Run, Walk & Roll will take place to benefit BASCA (Building Abilities of Special Children and Adults). The event includes a 1-mile Fun...
News4Jax.com
National Adoption Weekend: Jacksonville Humane Society waiving adoption fee on all available pets
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Humane Society (JHS) and Best Friends Animal Society, a leading animal welfare organization working to save the lives of cats and dogs in America’s shelters by 2025, are teaming up for another adoption campaign to encourage people to adopt a new best friend.
News4Jax.com
Love the zoo? Enter to win a family package that everyone can enjoy
Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens is one of the best things to do with the family. From the exotic animals to the lush gardens, it’s a place you want to be with the entire family. Now how great would it be to win a family membership to the zoo, valued...
News4Jax.com
‘Dramatic increase’ in JEA bills frustrating customers
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Customers frustrated with spikes in their JEA bills reached out to the News4JAX I-TEAM, and we contacted the city-owned utility to get some answers. Paul DeLisle told the I-TEAM his bill has slowly been increasing the last few months and then dramatically went up this month. He looked more closely at his bill and discovered the biggest jump is a fuel cost charge.
News4Jax.com
Driver fleeing hit & run crash dies after attempting to ram Birmingham Gate at NAS Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A driver who attempted to crash through the Birmingham Gate at Naval Air Station Jacksonville on Thursday morning died after gate sentries deployed the protective barrier that stopped the vehicle from entering the base, Navy officials said. News4JAX has since learned the driver, who was in...
News4Jax.com
FCSO deputy wins ‘Crime Stoppers Officer of the Year’ award
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Congratulations, Flagler County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) Deputy First Class Marcus Dawson!. Dawson received the 2022 Flagler County “Law Enforcement Officer of the Year” award from Crime Stoppers of Northeast Florida during their annual banquet Thursday night at Daytona International Speedway. Dawson, a...
News4Jax.com
3rd arrest made in 2020 murder in Jacksonville’s Windy Hill neighborhood
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A 20-year-old man has been arrested and charged with second-degree murder in the death of a man that Jacksonville police said was fatally shot in 2020, an arrest report shows. Investigators said Glenn Foreman Jr., 36, was found shot to death on Forest Street next to...
News4Jax.com
TELL US: Should Darryl Daniels run for Sheriff again?
CLAY COUNTY, Fla. – A jury on Thursday returned a verdict of not guilty on all seven counts against former Clay County Sheriff Darryl Daniels. Since then, we have heard from many News4JAX Insiders. One Insider said, “I voted for him. I would vote for him again. I liked...
News4Jax.com
Deadly crash on I-295 near San Jose Boulevard
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – According to FHP, A 63-year-old woman died Thursday morning after crashing into a tree. The woman was driving an SUV turning off of I-295 south onto the San Jose Boulevard exit ramp. For unknown reasons, the vehicle veered into the right shoulder and collided with a tree, FHP said.
