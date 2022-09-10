After fending off a challenge from Texas on Saturday in a dramatic 20-19 victory, Alabama retained the No. 1 spot in the new Coaches Poll entering Week 3 of the college football season. The Crimson Tide received 39 of 65 possible first-place votes, edging SEC rival Georgia. The Bulldogs received 25 votes after beating FCS foe Samford 33-0 in Week 2.

TUSCALOOSA, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO