Phoenix Suns' New Jersey Leaked in NBA 2K23

By Donnie Druin
 3 days ago

The Phoenix Suns may have had their new uniforms for the upcoming season leaked in NBA 2K23.

The Phoenix Suns have looked good on the court in recent years, but you can make the argument their uniforms have always looked stylish thanks to a unique purple and orange combo.

Then, the Valley jerseys came to life and captured the hearts and wallets of everybody across the nation. Even those who weren't fans of the Suns had to admit that those jerseys were some of the best in the league.

Recently, Phoenix unveiled 30th anniversary jerseys to help commemorate the 1992 team that made it all the way to the NBA Finals.

While those will undoubtedly be sweet to witness in person, fans were sad to learn the Valley jerseys would not return for another season.

While we still haven't received any official confirmation for what the new sets of uniforms will look like, we may have gotten a sneak peek when when NBA 2K23 released.

While those aren't necessarily awful, the Suns were likely better off keeping the Valley jerseys that everybody coveted and loved.

However, the life cycle must end at some point. Perhaps some day we'll see them return.

Now we wait for these new looks to officially be announced from the Suns.

InsideTheSuns brings you the latest news, highlights, and analysis surrounding the Phoenix Suns.

