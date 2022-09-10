Read full article on original website
Las Vegas police officer shot, killed suspect after she collapsed from shooting
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas Metropolitan Police described their fellow officer as a hero after she shot and killed a suspect who shot her in the pelvis, causing her to collapse. LVMPD Assistant Sheriff John McGrath held a news conference Tuesday on the police shooting that happened early...
LVMPD named suspect who used firearm and injured an officer
The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department provided a briefing on the 8th officer involved shooting in 2022.
Body camera footage shows Las Vegas police officer shot following suspect chase
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Body camera footage from an officer-involved shooting over the weekend showed a suspect running away before shooting a Las Vegas Metropolitan Police officer. The incident happened when Metro officers, including 24-year-old officer Tierney Tomburo, were patrolling an area near Flamingo Road and University Center Drive. Assistant Sheriff John McGrath said in […]
Official: Henderson firefighter arrested by Las Vegas police for DUI
Henderson firefighter Daniel Juarez was arrested for DUI by Las Vegas police. He was been hired with the City of Henderson since 2008.
Las Vegas police investigating homicide at J Street and McWilliams Avenue
The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred at the 800 block of Reed Place.
Las Vegas-area mother who ‘intentionally’ hit 2 children with car sentenced to probation
A Las Vegas judge sentenced a woman to probation for striking two high school students with her SUV in what police called an intentional act following allegations of bullying in school.
Las Vegas police: Man took walk-away gambler’s $1,600 cash-out ticket to pay rent
A man who police said took another man’s cash-out voucher worth more than $1,000 to pay his rent will not face charges, prosecutors told 8 News Now.
Dog involved in fatal attack on owner euthanized
City officials have confirmed that the dog that fatally attacked its owner in August was euthanized on Sept. 2.
2 officers beat screaming inmate unconscious after prison riot outside Las Vegas first described as ‘disturbance,’ documents say
Two Nevada corrections officers facing charges with two others in connection with a prison riot last December are accused of using unnecessary force on an inmate, which led to the man losing consciousness, court documents said.
LVMPD: Motorcyclist dead at the scene after crash in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said that a motorcyclist is dead Monday after colliding with a car. It happened before 5 p.m. this afternoon on south Decatur Boulevard and Doe Avenue. The driver of a Chevrolet was making a left turn through the motorcyclist's...
Man taken into custody after allegedly threatening to kill girlfriend, refusing to leave apartment
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A man was taken into custody after a barricade that began early Tuesday morning west of the Strip. Metro police arrived at a residence near Flamingo and Lindell roads just before 4:50 a.m. to investigate a “family disturbance,” they said. Police said a woman got into an argument with her boyfriend […]
1 in custody after barricade situation near Flamingo, Decatur
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — One person is in custody after a barricade situation shut down a portion of a street west of the Las Vegas Strip for much of Tuesday morning. Several Las Vegas Metropolitan police officers and vehicles could be seen on Rochelle Avenue between Lindell Road and Decatur Boulevard, just south of Flamingo Road.
Teen girl, boyfriend both shot in Summerlin neighborhood, police say
According to Las Vegas Metro police, the teen girl was driving the car with her boyfriend and there were two other occupants in the back seat. When they pulled into a neighborhood near Palo Brea Drive and Villa Marabella Street, a few blocks away from Palo Verde High School, two males fired at the vehicle hitting the teen girl and her boyfriend.
Police search for suspects in multiple violent incidents across Las Vegas valley
Officers with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department are searching for suspects after multiple violent incidents across the valley on Sunday night and Monday morning.
32-Year-Old Man Died In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Las Vegas (Las Vegas,NV)
According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police, a motor vehicle accident was reported in the central part of the valley. The officials stated that the crash happened on Monday at around 4:50 p.m. According to the investigation report, a 32-year-old male motorcyclist was traveling at the intersection of Doe Avenue...
Dog that mauled Las Vegas woman to death is euthanized
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A dog that mauled a Las Vegas woman to death last month has been euthanized. A spokesperson for the Animal Foundation confirmed to News 3 that Buck had been put down. Buck had attacked and killed its owner, Joan Cafflel, back in August. It's still...
UPDATE: Motorcyclist killed after colliding with pickup truck in northwest valley identified
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– A motorcyclist was killed in Las Vegas after colliding with a pickup truck, Las Vegas Metro police said. The crash happened around 1 p.m. on Monday on North Las Vegas Boulevard north of Walnut Road. According to police, the driver of a pickup truck was making...
Las Vegas woman sentenced for killing boyfriend’s 5-year-old daughter in 2019
A Las Vegas woman has been sentenced to at least 20 years in prison in connection with the death of her boyfriend’s young daughter in 2019. A jury in July convicted 26-year-old Shevhuan Miller on charges of murder and child abuse. The Clark County coroner’s office determined 5-year-old Janiyah...
Las Vegas judge denies wife’s request for murder trial independent of husband, brother-in-law
A Las Vegas judge has denied a murder suspect’s request to have a trial independent of her husband and brother-in-law who are also charged in connection with a deadly shooting spree.
John Boyd Arrested after Motorcycle Crash on Lake Mead Boulevard [Las Vegas, NV]
Police Officer Hurt in Traffic Accident near Walnut Road. The incident happened on September 3rd, at approximately 8:05 p.m., near the intersection of Lake Mead Boulevard and Walnut Road. According to initial reports, a motorcycle officer was traveling straight near the intersection when Boyd, driving a Chevrolet, made a left...
