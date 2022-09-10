ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Live updates: British sports resume, tributes to late Queen

By The Associated Press
960 The Ref
960 The Ref
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BQ8NC_0hqBmBoc00

Wearing black armbands, test cricketers from England and South Africa held a minute’s silence before a bell was chimed once by a high-ranking member of the military at the Oval.

Over to the west of London, golfers from around the world paused their rounds and other pros, officials and caddies gathered on the putting green in front of the first tee at Wentworth to hold a two-minute period of silence, also impeccably observed.

There were moving and respectful tributes to Queen Elizabeth II on Saturday as sports resumed in Britain following a nationwide shutdown Friday as a mark of respect for the monarch of more than 70 years who died at the age of 96 on Thursday.

Professional and grassroots soccer — including the Premier League — decided to call off all matches this weekend to give an opportunity for participants to mourn the queen’s passing.

International cricket and golf returned, though, as did English domestic rugby, on the back of guidance from the government that stated there was no obligation on sports organizations to cancel or reschedule events during the nation’s period of mourning.

___

KEY DEVELOPMENTS:

What's next for the UK as Queen Elizabeth II laid to rest

What's in a name? King Charles III's name has loaded history

King Charles III is officially proclaimed monarch in London

— What will happen to all the currencies that feature the queen?

Live Updates: Prime Minister Liz Truss, other lawmakers vow loyalty to king

— Explainer: The formal rules around Charles' accession

—- Mourners in the street: Sincere grief flows out across Britain

— Will Charles be loved by his subjects, like his mother was?

— 'A constant in my life': World mourns Queen Elizabeth II

Camilla becomes Queen Consort after a long, twisting road

— Find more AP coverage here: https://apnews.com/hub/queen-elizabeth-ii

___

OTHER DEVELOPMENTS:

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, have joined Prince William and his wife Kate at Windsor Castle to view floral tributes left by the public in honor of Queen Elizabeth II.

The two princes and their wives took time to study the bouquets before waving at crowds of wellwishers pressed against road barriers outside the gates of Windsor Castle on Saturday.

William and Kate were seen shaking hands and speaking with members of the public.

It was the two couples’ first public appearance since the queen died on Thursday.

___

LONDON — Palace officials say the state funeral for Queen Elizabeth II will take place on Sept. 19 at Westminster Abbey in London after the public gets an opportunity to pay their last respects to the monarch.

Elizabeth, the nation’s longest-reigning sovereign, died Thursday at her summer retreat in the Scottish Highlands.

Details on the 96-year old queen’s funeral will be released later, but organizers on Saturday described the ceremony as a “a fitting farewell to one of the defining figures of our times.’’

Palace officials said there would be opportunities to see the late sovereign’s oak coffin as it journeys from Balmoral Castle in Scotland to Edinburgh and again in London, where her body will lie in state for four days starting Wednesday.

___

LONDON — Prince William has has made his first statement about the death of Queen Elizabeth II, saying “it will be some time before the reality of life without Grannie will truly feel real.”

William, who is now heir to the throne behind his father King Charles III, said in a statement Saturday the queen “was by my side at my happiest moments. And she was by my side during the saddest days of my life.”

William, the Prince of Wales, said the late queen provide “an example of service and dignity in public life that was from a different age, but always relevant to us all.”

___

OTTAWA, Ontario — King Charles III has been officially announced as Canada’s monarch Saturday in a ceremony in Ottawa.

Charles automatically became king when Queen Elizabeth II died on Thursday. But like the ceremony in the United Kingdom hours earlier, the accession ceremony Saturday in Canada is a key constitutional and ceremonial step in introducing the new monarch to the country.

Charles is now is the head of state in Canada, a member of the British Commonwealth of former colonies.

Though Canadians are somewhat indifferent to the monarchy, many had great affection for the late Queen Elizabeth II, whose silhouette marks their coins.

Overall, the antiroyal movement in Canada is minuscule, meaning that Charles will almost certainly remain king of Canada. One reason is that abolishing the monarchy would mean changing the constitution. That’s an inherently risky undertaking, given how delicately it is engineered to unite a nation of 37 million that embraces English-speakers, French-speakers, Indigenous tribes and a constant flow of new immigrants.

___

BALMORAL CASTLE, Scotland — Members of the royal family have stopped to take in a sea of floral tributes left by the public outside the gates of Balmoral Castle in Scotland after attending a prayer service nearby.

Queen Elizabeth II’s three youngest children — Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward — as well as their families greeted a crowd of people who gathered Saturday to line the route outside the castle.

Princess Eugenie, Andrew’s daughter, was seen laying a bunch of flowers, while the rest of the family took time to read the many tributes to the queen.

The tribute came two days after the death of Queen Elizabeth II and the same day that her eldest son King Charles III was officially proclaimed Britain’s monarch.

___

LONDON — Prime Minister Liz Truss and senior members of her government have taken oaths of loyalty to King Charles III in the House of Commons.

House of Commons Speaker Lindsay Hoyle was the first to pledge he will “bear true allegiance to his Majesty King Charles, his heirs and successors,” followed by the longest-serving lawmakers and the prime minister.

All lawmakers pledge allegiance to the monarch after they are elected. Making a new vow when the monarch changes is not a legal requirement, but all 650 lawmakers will have a chance to retake the oath in the coming days if they wish.

Normal parliamentary business has been suspended during a period of mourning for the queen. The House of Commons is holding a rare Saturday session so that lawmakers can pay tribute to the late monarch.

___

A royal official has publicly proclaimed King Charles III as Britain’s new monarch during a ceremony at St. James’s Palace.

David White, the Garter King of Arms, read the proclamation from a balcony at the London royal residence flanked by trumpeters in gold-trimmed robes.

Gun salutes rang out in Hyde Park, at the Tower of London and at military sites around the U.K. as the proclamation was made.

Scarlet-robed soldiers in the palace courtyard presented arms and doffed their bearskin hats in a royal salute.

___

LONDON — King Charles III has declared that the day of his mother’s funeral will be a public holiday.

Charles approved the decision during his formal accession ceremony on Saturday.

The date of Queen Elizabeth II’s state funeral has not been announced but is expected to be around Sept, 19.

This will be the second extra public holiday for Britons this year — a holiday was declared in early June for celebration’s to mark Elizabeth’s platinum jubilee, for 70 years on the throne.

___

LONDON — King Charles III has been officially announced as Britain’s monarch Saturday, in a ceremony steeped in ancient tradition and political symbolism — and, for the first time, broadcast live.

Charles automatically became king when his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, died on Thursday, but Saturday’s accession ceremony is a key constitutional and ceremonial step in introducing the new monarch to the country.

The ceremony at St. James’s Palace, a royal residence in London, is attended by the Accession Council, made up of senior politicians and officials who advise the monarch. They met without Charles, officially confirming his title, King Charles III. The king will then join them to make a series of oaths and declarations.

It’s the first time the ceremony has been held since 1952, when Queen Elizabeth II took the throne.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
960 The Ref

Casket of Queen Elizabeth II arrives at Buckingham Palace

LONDON — (AP) — The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II returned to Buckingham Palace on Tuesday evening, making its way through a drizzly London as crowds lined the route for a glimpse of the hearse and to bid her a final farewell. People parked their cars along a...
U.K.
960 The Ref

Leaky pen and staff job cuts: King Charles under scrutiny

LONDON — (AP) — Reports that up to 100 staff at King Charles III’s former residence could lose their jobs has drawn criticism of the British monarchy, within days of his accession to the throne. The Guardian newspaper reported Tuesday that dozens of staff at Clarence House,...
JOBS
960 The Ref

Live updates: 4-day vigil begins for queen ahead of funeral

LONDON — Four soldiers in red and gold ceremonial uniform have taken their positions at the four corners of Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin, with their heads bowed. That began a vigil Wednesday which will be held for four days while the late monarch lies in state at Westminster Hall in London.
U.K.
960 The Ref

Live updates: Line to see queen may be London's biggest ever

LONDON — The line to view the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II is likely to be one of the longest that London has ever seen. The line already stretches from Parliament, across nearby Lambeth Bridge and along the opposite bank of the River Thames. Authorities have planned for a...
U.K.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Liz Truss
Person
Princess Anne
Person
Prince William
Person
Queen Elizabeth
Person
Prince Andrew
Person
Queen Elizabeth Ii
Person
Prince Harry
960 The Ref

Queen Elizabeth II lies in state after solemn procession

LONDON — (AP) — The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II left Buckingham Palace for the last time Wednesday, borne on a horse-drawn carriage and saluted by cannons and the tolling of Big Ben, in a solemn procession through the flag-draped, crowd-lined streets of London to Westminster Hall. There, Britain’s longest-serving monarch will lie in state for the world to mourn.
U.K.
960 The Ref

What to know about the queen's lying in state in Westminster

LONDON — (AP) — Hundreds of thousands of people are expected to flock to London’s medieval Westminster Hall from Wednesday to pay their respects to Queen Elizabeth II, whose coffin will lie in state for four days until her funeral on Monday. Here's a look at what...
U.K.
960 The Ref

Queen Elizabeth II dies: Why isn’t Harry wearing his military uniform at queen’s services?

Prince Harry will not be wearing his military uniform during services for his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, according to his spokesperson. Buckingham Palace confirmed Monday that at the five major ceremonial events leading up to and including the Queen’s state funeral, only working members of the royal family who hold military rank will wear military uniforms.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#British Royal Family#Queen Consort#Duchess Of Sussex#Uk#The Premier League#English
960 The Ref

"History": Thousands come for last glimpse of queen

LONDON — (AP) — When Rachel Brading was a child she waited hours to see Queen Elizabeth II pass by her hometown in the midlands of England. Forty years later she was waiting again, one among a crowd of thousands hoping to catch one last glimpse of the late monarch's coffin before her burial.
U.K.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
U.K.
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
Royals
NewsBreak
Sports
960 The Ref

Crowds flock to London to see queen's coffin procession

LONDON — (AP) — Queen Elizabeth II's coffin will leave Buckingham Palace for the last time Wednesday as it is taken amid somber pageantry on a horse-drawn gun carriage past crowds of mourners to the Houses of Parliament, where the late monarch will lie in state for four days.
U.K.
960 The Ref

Live updates: Queen's coffin heads to Buckingham Palace

EDINBURGH, Scotland — The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II is on its way to London. A bagpiper played as the coffin, draped with the royal standard, was carried out of St. Giles’ Cathedral in Edinburgh. The queen’s daughter, Princess Anne, was in the hearse and was also to...
U.K.
960 The Ref

Live updates: King and siblings stand vigil to honor queen

EDINBURGH, Scotland — King Charles III and his siblings have stood in silent vigil around their mother Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin in St Giles’ Cathedral in Edinburgh. Charles, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward lowered their heads as they stood at four sides of the oak coffin. They stood for about 10 minutes alongside four members of the Royal Company of Archers, who stood guard armed with arrows and quivers.
U.K.
960 The Ref

Pakistani premier promises compensation for flood victims

ISLAMABAD — (AP) — Pakistan's prime minister on Wednesday promised the country's homeless people that the government will ensure they are paid to rebuild and return to their lives after the country's worst-ever floods. With winter is just weeks away, half a million people are living in camps...
HOMELESS
960 The Ref

960 The Ref

Athens, GA
9K+
Followers
79K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WRFC AM 960 The Ref is Athens sports radio online. Georgia Football, baseball, and basketball. Falcons, Braves, and Hawks too!

 https://www.960theref.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy