Anita, IA

Steven P Wessling Obituary

By Mandy Billings
 3 days ago
Steven Paul Wessling, age 63, of Anita, IA, passed away on Friday, September 9, 2022, at Caring Acers Nursing Home in Anita, IA.

A Funeral Service will be held at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Anita, IA at 10:00 a.m., on Thursday, September 15, 2022. Interment will take place following the service at Evergreen Cemetery in Anita, IA.

Visitation with the family will be held at Schmidt Family Funeral Home in Atlantic, IA, from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m., on Wednesday, September 14, 2022

In lieu of flowers and gifts, memorials may be directed to the Wessling Family in honor of Steven. Memorials will be directed at a later date to many of his favorite local charities and events and may be mailed to the Schmidt Family Funeral Home (P.O. Box 523, Atlantic, IA 50022).

Services are handled by the staff of Schmidt Family Funeral Home.

