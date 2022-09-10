LANCASTER – The Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office approved a charge of criminal homicide and recklessly endangering another person following a Sunday shooting that occurred in the 2000 block of Swarr Run Road at Park City Apartments. 38-year-old Miguel Rodriguez is accused of killing his girlfriend, Nemesis Florentino, barricading himself inside the residence, and shooting at police. Officers responded to the location after being dispatched for a report that the defendant called a friend and showed him the deceased victim via video chat. Rodriguez was shot by a SERT member during a shootout. He later exited the house after SERT officers deployed tear gas into the residence. The defendant is currently under guard in a local hospital.

LANCASTER COUNTY, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO