Upper Allen Township, PA

Daily Voice

Infant With 'Critical Injuries' Found Unconcious In Enola: Police

A 51-year-old Enola voice-over artist has been arrested after an infant was found unconscious while suffering from critical injuries, authorities say. East Pennsboro Township Police were called to a report of an unconscious child in the 100 block of South Enola Drive on June 26, according to a release by the department on Sept. 13.
ENOLA, PA
FOX43.com

2 arrested, 36 grams of crack cocaine seized following Harrisburg police chase

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Pennsylvania State Police announced charges against two individuals following a Saturday, Sept. 10 police chase. Royce Carter, 32, has been charged with fleeing or attempting to elude officers, manufacturing, delivery, or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, intentionally possessing controlled substances by a person not registered, recklessly endangering another person, tampering with or fabricating physical evidence, driving under the influence, and marijuana and reckless driving-related charges.
HARRISBURG, PA
WGAL

Police respond to death investigation in Springettsbury Township

SPRINGETTSBURY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — One person killed, another injured in a death investigation on Tuesday afternoon in York County. In what was first reported as a stabbing, the incident happened around 1:30 p.m. on the 3600 block of Harrowgate Road in Springettsbury Township. WGAL reporter Ed Weinstock confirmed that...
YORK COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

Police pursue DUI suspect in Dauphin Co., officials say

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Police had attempted to conduct a traffic stop when a suspect, accused of having active warrants, fled and lead police on a chase, according to Pennsylvania State Police in Lykens. Ad. Authorities say that on September 11 at 7:30AM, Troopers had tried to stop...
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Man charged for allegedly spanking a 3-year-old approximately 30 times

Selinsgrove, Pa. — A Selinsgrove man allegedly spanked a 3-year-old child approximately 30 times, leaving bruises and welts on their buttocks. Middleburg Police say Matthew Heimbach, 36, had the child in his care on Aug. 21 when the alleged abuse incident happened. Police received a ChildLine report several days later, after the child's mother reported she saw bruises and red welts on the child's buttocks as she gave them a bath, according to Officer David Shaffer of Middleburg Police Department. The child reportedly told her...
SELINSGROVE, PA
truecrimedaily

Pa. man accused of fatally shooting girlfriend and barricading himself in apartment building

LANCASTER, Pa. (TCD) -- A 38-year-old man was arrested and charged after allegedly fatally shooting his girlfriend, barricading himself inside a home, and shooting at police. According to the Lancaster County District Attorney's Office, on Sunday, Sept. 11, East Hempfield Township Police officers responded to the 2000 block of Swarr Run Road after the suspect, Miguel Rodriguez, showed his friend the deceased victim via a video call. At the scene, Rodriguez reportedly shot toward officers, and residents of neighboring apartments were escorted out.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Lancaster man charged with homicide after barricade situation

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – A Lancaster man has been charged with criminal homicide and recklessly endangering another person after a shooting and barricade situation over the weekend. The Lancaster County District Attorney’s office says Miguel Angel Rodriguez, 38, is accused of fatally shooting his girlfriend Nemesis Florentino in the...
LANCASTER, PA
FOX 43

3 charged after victim luring and robbery

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — Two men from Mechanicsburg and a 16-year-old are facing charges after officials say they lured a victim into a building and robbed them in June. According to Upper Allen Township Police, on June 4 the victim was lured to a local apartment complex, assaulted, and his belongings were stolen.
MECHANICSBURG, PA
wdac.com

Charges Filed In Fatal Lancaster County Shooting

LANCASTER – The Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office approved a charge of criminal homicide and recklessly endangering another person following a Sunday shooting that occurred in the 2000 block of Swarr Run Road at Park City Apartments. 38-year-old Miguel Rodriguez is accused of killing his girlfriend, Nemesis Florentino, barricading himself inside the residence, and shooting at police. Officers responded to the location after being dispatched for a report that the defendant called a friend and showed him the deceased victim via video chat. Rodriguez was shot by a SERT member during a shootout. He later exited the house after SERT officers deployed tear gas into the residence. The defendant is currently under guard in a local hospital.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

York man found guilty of aggravated indecent assault of child

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – A York City man was found guilty of aggravated indecent assault of a child. According to the York County District Attorney’s office, Devin Gottwalt was found guilty on Friday on multiple charges after a week long trial. According to court records, the assaults took...
YORK, PA
abc27.com

Woman stabbed to death in York County, man hospitalized

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — A 49-year-old woman was found dead in a York County home on the afternoon of Tuesday, Sept. 13. Springettsbury Police Chief Todd King says around 1:23 p.m. police responded to the 3600 block of Harrowgate Road for a welfare check on a husband and wife not answering the door.
YORK COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

Stolen vehicle crashes and kills two in Harrisburg, police say

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHP) — A stolen vehicle from Delaware lost control on US 22 West after driving at high rates of speed, resulting in a crash that killed two individuals, according to Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) in Harrisburg. Initial results from PSP's investigation found that the stolen vehicle had...
HARRISBURG, PA

