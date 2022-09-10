Read full article on original website
Infant With 'Critical Injuries' Found Unconcious In Enola: Police
A 51-year-old Enola voice-over artist has been arrested after an infant was found unconscious while suffering from critical injuries, authorities say. East Pennsboro Township Police were called to a report of an unconscious child in the 100 block of South Enola Drive on June 26, according to a release by the department on Sept. 13.
FOX43.com
2 arrested, 36 grams of crack cocaine seized following Harrisburg police chase
HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Pennsylvania State Police announced charges against two individuals following a Saturday, Sept. 10 police chase. Royce Carter, 32, has been charged with fleeing or attempting to elude officers, manufacturing, delivery, or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, intentionally possessing controlled substances by a person not registered, recklessly endangering another person, tampering with or fabricating physical evidence, driving under the influence, and marijuana and reckless driving-related charges.
WGAL
Man charged with aggravated assault of infant daughter in Cumberland County
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — Police in Cumberland County have charged a man with aggravated assault of his infant daughter. Police say 51-year-old, Timothy White assaulted the child on Jun. 26 in a home on Enola Drive in East Pennsboro Township. The child was taken to the hospital with critical...
Man facing charges after falsifying ID, resisting arrest by police serving warrant
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — A Perry County man is facing charges after police said he falsified his identity to them when they attempted to serve a warrant, and then allegedly fought police when they took him into custody. Eric Hammaker, 30, of Newport, is facing aggravated assault, resisting arrest,...
WGAL
Police respond to death investigation in Springettsbury Township
SPRINGETTSBURY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — One person killed, another injured in a death investigation on Tuesday afternoon in York County. In what was first reported as a stabbing, the incident happened around 1:30 p.m. on the 3600 block of Harrowgate Road in Springettsbury Township. WGAL reporter Ed Weinstock confirmed that...
One woman dead in York County stabbing; male victim injured
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Update, 5 p.m.: Police are still at the scene of the York County stabbing that left one dead and injured another. However, according to police, there is no active threat to the community at this time. According to officers who spoke with FOX43, there were...
Authorities identify suspect, woman killed in Lancaster County police standoff
LANCASTER, Pa. — A Lancaster County man has been charged with criminal homicide after shooting and killing his girlfriend and initiating a five-hour standoff with police over the weekend, according to the Lancaster County District Attorney's Office. Miguel Angel Rodriguez, 38, is charged with criminal homicide in the shooting...
local21news.com
Police pursue DUI suspect in Dauphin Co., officials say
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Police had attempted to conduct a traffic stop when a suspect, accused of having active warrants, fled and lead police on a chase, according to Pennsylvania State Police in Lykens. Ad. Authorities say that on September 11 at 7:30AM, Troopers had tried to stop...
Police seek tips to help solve 2016 cold-case homicide in Franklin County
State Police are continuing to investigate a cold-case homicide out of a Franklin County man, and are offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in the case. Lee Glenn Johnson, 75, was found dead in the driveway outside of his Fannett Township home on the morning of...
Man charged for allegedly spanking a 3-year-old approximately 30 times
Selinsgrove, Pa. — A Selinsgrove man allegedly spanked a 3-year-old child approximately 30 times, leaving bruises and welts on their buttocks. Middleburg Police say Matthew Heimbach, 36, had the child in his care on Aug. 21 when the alleged abuse incident happened. Police received a ChildLine report several days later, after the child's mother reported she saw bruises and red welts on the child's buttocks as she gave them a bath, according to Officer David Shaffer of Middleburg Police Department. The child reportedly told her...
Pa. man accused of fatally shooting girlfriend and barricading himself in apartment building
LANCASTER, Pa. (TCD) -- A 38-year-old man was arrested and charged after allegedly fatally shooting his girlfriend, barricading himself inside a home, and shooting at police. According to the Lancaster County District Attorney's Office, on Sunday, Sept. 11, East Hempfield Township Police officers responded to the 2000 block of Swarr Run Road after the suspect, Miguel Rodriguez, showed his friend the deceased victim via a video call. At the scene, Rodriguez reportedly shot toward officers, and residents of neighboring apartments were escorted out.
abc27.com
Lancaster man charged with homicide after barricade situation
LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – A Lancaster man has been charged with criminal homicide and recklessly endangering another person after a shooting and barricade situation over the weekend. The Lancaster County District Attorney’s office says Miguel Angel Rodriguez, 38, is accused of fatally shooting his girlfriend Nemesis Florentino in the...
Lancaster County police searching for man who attempted to steal $900 from Walmart
LANCASTER, Pa. — East Lampeter Township Police are searching for a man accused of stealing nearly $900 in merchandise from Walmart. The suspect, pictured below, reportedly entered the Walmart located on 2034 Lincoln Highway East and selected a store-owned electric scooter to shop with, police say. According to police,...
3 charged after victim luring and robbery
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — Two men from Mechanicsburg and a 16-year-old are facing charges after officials say they lured a victim into a building and robbed them in June. According to Upper Allen Township Police, on June 4 the victim was lured to a local apartment complex, assaulted, and his belongings were stolen.
Man allegedly tried to take gun, taser from police during Cumberland County struggle
A man in Cumberland County was charged with attempted aggravated assault on a police officer and other charges after an alleged struggle when police attempted to take him into custody for a felony warrant.
wdac.com
Charges Filed In Fatal Lancaster County Shooting
LANCASTER – The Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office approved a charge of criminal homicide and recklessly endangering another person following a Sunday shooting that occurred in the 2000 block of Swarr Run Road at Park City Apartments. 38-year-old Miguel Rodriguez is accused of killing his girlfriend, Nemesis Florentino, barricading himself inside the residence, and shooting at police. Officers responded to the location after being dispatched for a report that the defendant called a friend and showed him the deceased victim via video chat. Rodriguez was shot by a SERT member during a shootout. He later exited the house after SERT officers deployed tear gas into the residence. The defendant is currently under guard in a local hospital.
abc27.com
York man found guilty of aggravated indecent assault of child
YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – A York City man was found guilty of aggravated indecent assault of a child. According to the York County District Attorney’s office, Devin Gottwalt was found guilty on Friday on multiple charges after a week long trial. According to court records, the assaults took...
abc27.com
Woman stabbed to death in York County, man hospitalized
YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — A 49-year-old woman was found dead in a York County home on the afternoon of Tuesday, Sept. 13. Springettsbury Police Chief Todd King says around 1:23 p.m. police responded to the 3600 block of Harrowgate Road for a welfare check on a husband and wife not answering the door.
WGAL
Man killed girlfriend before hours-long standoff, affidavit states
Police say a man locked in a standoff for hours early Sunday morning in Lancaster County killed his girlfriend before police arrived. Police were called to the Park City Apartment complex on Swarr Run Road in East Hempfield Township around 1:30 a.m. Sunday. Police said the suspect, Miguel Rodriquez, opened...
local21news.com
Stolen vehicle crashes and kills two in Harrisburg, police say
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHP) — A stolen vehicle from Delaware lost control on US 22 West after driving at high rates of speed, resulting in a crash that killed two individuals, according to Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) in Harrisburg. Initial results from PSP's investigation found that the stolen vehicle had...
