Plane, body of pilot remain submerged in Lake Hartwell after crash
Recovery crews have been unable to retrieve the body of the pilot who crashed into Lake Hartwell Saturday.
Officials: Wreckage of fatal Lake Hartwell plane crash stuck 100 feet underwater
A plane that crashed into Lake Hartwell on Saturday afternoon, resulting in the pilot’s death, remains more than 100 feet underwater where it is stuck in trees at the bottom of the lake, officials said.
FOX Carolina
Lake Hartwell plane crash
A huge alligator was caught in Lake Marion in South Carolina during the first weekend of open season. (Photo credit: Cordray's Processing & Taxidermy) Upstate coffee shop named one of the most beautiful.
WXIA 11 Alive
Body of missing Athens woman found near highway in Habersham County
HABERSHAM COUNTY, Ga. — Authorities in Habersham County on Tuesday identified a victim found a day earlier near a car whose vehicle security system generated a missing person alert. According to the Habersham County Sheriff's Office, 59-year-old Deborah Collier of Athens was the victim found down an embankment in...
FOX Carolina
Alligator caught in SC lake weighs in at over 660 pounds
IVA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Sportsman One Stop in Iva announced that a pair of Upstate hunters recently brought home an alligator that weighed in at over 660 pounds. In a post on Facebook, the shop said they couldn’t get an accurate weight for the creature because their scale only goes up to 660 pounds.
FOX Carolina
How does Greenville County fix our roads?
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - On top of Getting Answers about troubled roads in the Upstate every week, we are digging deeper into how officials improve these roads. We talked to Pickens County and Spartanburg County. Now, we’re looking at Greenville County’s process. There are more roads located...
2 arrested following deadly shooting in Greenville Co.
Deputies in Greenville County are investigating after a woman showed up at the hospital with a gunshot wound.
Couple found dead inside Anderson Co. home
A couple was found dead Monday evening inside of an Anderson County home.
FOX Carolina
Coroner: 20-year-old dies in Westminster crash
WESTMINSTER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Oconee County Coroner’s Office said a young woman died in a crash Monday morning. The crash happened at 9:45 a.m. on South Highway 11 where it intersects with South Union Road and Greer Road in the South Union Community near Westminster, according to the coroner.
Second earthquake reported in Georgia in less than 2 days
HART COUNTY, Ga. — Another earthquake has rattled through Georgia in less than 48 hours. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the earthquake hit just before 6:30 a.m. Tuesday. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. It was centered 5 km west-northwest, in Reed Creek. Hart...
Officials investigate car crash in Upstate lake
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said officials pulled a vehicle out of Lake Hartwell Saturday. Deputies responded to Old Green Pond Landing around 11:30 p.m. after someone noticed the vehicle. The car was unoccupied and crews did not see anything implying that someone was in the water, deputies said. Anderson […]
wspa.com
Coroner: 1 dead in early-morning Oconee Co. crash
OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A Westminster woman died Monday morning following a two-vehicle crash in Oconee County. The crash happened on Highway 11 near the intersection of South Union Road and Greer Road around 9:45 a.m. South Carolina Highway Patrol said a car was driving on Greer Road...
FOX Carolina
SCHP: Motorcyclist dies in crash on Wade Hampton Blvd.
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said a motorcyclist was killed in a crash on a busy highway Wednesday morning. Just before 7 a.m., a Chevrolet pickup truck was driving on Wade Hampton Boulevard, turned left onto a private driveway, and was hit by a motorcyclist.
Family of woman killed in Anderson Co. deputy-involved crash files wrongful death suit
The family of a woman who died in an April crash involving an Anderson County deputy filed a wrongful death lawsuit against that deputy and the sheriff's office.
cbs17
Officials respond after plane lands in Lake Hartwell
HART COUNTY, G.A. (WSPA) – A plane crashed Saturday in Lake Hartwell in Hart County. The Hart County Sheriff’s Office said the crash happened near Long Point Recreation Area and Old 29 Highway. Deputies said divers are responding to the crash at this time. The Anderson County Sheriff’s...
Man wielding replica gun dead after being shot by deputies in Habersham County, GBI says
HABERSHAM COUNTY, Ga. — A man with a replica gun was shot and killed in north Georgia on Monday night, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation confirmed. GBI officials say Habersham County deputies were called to a home in Mt. Airy just before 8:45 p.m. A 911 caller said someone...
WYFF4.com
Woman dies in Pickens County crash, coroner says
PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. — The coroner has released the name of a woman who died at the hospital after being involved in a crash. Troopers said the crash happened on Aug. 30 on Pelzer Highway at Tinsley Drive. They said a Honda sedan was traveling west when it traveled...
FOX Carolina
Anderson County deputies looking for teen last seen Friday
PENDLETON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing 17-year-old girl. Julie Shaughnessy was last seen Friday, Sept. 9 along Metal Mansion Drive in Pendleton, according to deputies. Anyone with information is asked to call the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office or send tips...
Earthquake reported between 2 Georgia counties, sheriff’s office says
BUTTS COUNTY, Ga. — The United States Geological Survey confirmed a 2.4 magnitude earthquake struck Butts and Jasper counties. According to the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office, the Georgia Emergency Management Agency (GEMA) confirmed some parts of Jasper and Butts County experienced an earthquake around 9:15p.m. Sunday night. Deputy...
FOX Carolina
Crews working to fix power lines in Greenville after crash, official says
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Crews are working to restore power on a busy Greenville road, according to Chandler McJunkins with W.S. Wright Traffic Control. Rutherford Road in Greenville is closed while crews work to repair power lines, according to Chandler McJunkins with W.S. Wright Traffic Control. McJunkins said there...
