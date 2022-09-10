ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hart County, GA

FOX Carolina

Lake Hartwell plane crash

A huge alligator was caught in Lake Marion in South Carolina during the first weekend of open season. (Photo credit: Cordray's Processing & Taxidermy) Upstate coffee shop named one of the most beautiful. Updated: 4 hours ago. A coffee shop in Spartanburg County is getting a lot of attention as...
ACCIDENTS
WXIA 11 Alive

Body of missing Athens woman found near highway in Habersham County

HABERSHAM COUNTY, Ga. — Authorities in Habersham County on Tuesday identified a victim found a day earlier near a car whose vehicle security system generated a missing person alert. According to the Habersham County Sheriff's Office, 59-year-old Deborah Collier of Athens was the victim found down an embankment in...
HABERSHAM COUNTY, GA
Local
Georgia Accidents
State
Georgia State
County
Hart County, GA
Hart County, GA
Accidents
Hart County, GA
Crime & Safety
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
FOX Carolina

Alligator caught in SC lake weighs in at over 660 pounds

IVA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Sportsman One Stop in Iva announced that a pair of Upstate hunters recently brought home an alligator that weighed in at over 660 pounds. In a post on Facebook, the shop said they couldn’t get an accurate weight for the creature because their scale only goes up to 660 pounds.
IVA, SC
FOX Carolina

How does Greenville County fix our roads?

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - On top of Getting Answers about troubled roads in the Upstate every week, we are digging deeper into how officials improve these roads. We talked to Pickens County and Spartanburg County. Now, we’re looking at Greenville County’s process. There are more roads located...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Coroner: 20-year-old dies in Westminster crash

WESTMINSTER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Oconee County Coroner’s Office said a young woman died in a crash Monday morning. The crash happened at 9:45 a.m. on South Highway 11 where it intersects with South Union Road and Greer Road in the South Union Community near Westminster, according to the coroner.
WESTMINSTER, SC
WSPA 7News

Officials investigate car crash in Upstate lake

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said officials pulled a vehicle out of Lake Hartwell Saturday. Deputies responded to Old Green Pond Landing around 11:30 p.m. after someone noticed the vehicle. The car was unoccupied and crews did not see anything implying that someone was in the water, deputies said. Anderson […]
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
wspa.com

Coroner: 1 dead in early-morning Oconee Co. crash

OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A Westminster woman died Monday morning following a two-vehicle crash in Oconee County. The crash happened on Highway 11 near the intersection of South Union Road and Greer Road around 9:45 a.m. South Carolina Highway Patrol said a car was driving on Greer Road...
OCONEE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

SCHP: Motorcyclist dies in crash on Wade Hampton Blvd.

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said a motorcyclist was killed in a crash on a busy highway Wednesday morning. Just before 7 a.m., a Chevrolet pickup truck was driving on Wade Hampton Boulevard, turned left onto a private driveway, and was hit by a motorcyclist.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
cbs17

Officials respond after plane lands in Lake Hartwell

HART COUNTY, G.A. (WSPA) – A plane crashed Saturday in Lake Hartwell in Hart County. The Hart County Sheriff’s Office said the crash happened near Long Point Recreation Area and Old 29 Highway. Deputies said divers are responding to the crash at this time. The Anderson County Sheriff’s...
HART COUNTY, GA
WYFF4.com

Woman dies in Pickens County crash, coroner says

PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. — The coroner has released the name of a woman who died at the hospital after being involved in a crash. Troopers said the crash happened on Aug. 30 on Pelzer Highway at Tinsley Drive. They said a Honda sedan was traveling west when it traveled...
PICKENS COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Anderson County deputies looking for teen last seen Friday

PENDLETON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing 17-year-old girl. Julie Shaughnessy was last seen Friday, Sept. 9 along Metal Mansion Drive in Pendleton, according to deputies. Anyone with information is asked to call the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office or send tips...
PENDLETON, SC
FOX Carolina

Crews working to fix power lines in Greenville after crash, official says

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Crews are working to restore power on a busy Greenville road, according to Chandler McJunkins with W.S. Wright Traffic Control. Rutherford Road in Greenville is closed while crews work to repair power lines, according to Chandler McJunkins with W.S. Wright Traffic Control. McJunkins said there...
GREENVILLE, SC

