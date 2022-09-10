ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, IN

Man accused of shooting Richmond officer released from hospital, in area jail; What’s next

DAYTON — The man accused of shooting a Richmond police officer a month ago has been released from the hospital and is now in a local jail.

Phillip Lee, 47, is accused of shooting 28-year-old police officer Seara Burton, on Aug. 10 during a traffic stop.

Burton remains in hospice fighting for her life, according to Richmond Police Department.

Richmond police returned fire at the scene and shot Lee, who was in the care of Miami Valley Hospital until he was well enough to be released and taken into custody.

Lee was booked into Montgomery County Jail Sept. 10, according to jail records.

Lee is on parole, he was released in December from his most recent prison stint.

The charges he is currently facing in connection with Burton’s shooting, including attempted murder, are a violation of that parole.

He has lengthy criminal history in Indiana, dating back to 1994.

Lee is set to have an extradition hearing in Dayton.

This is so the Indiana Department of Corrections can take him into custody to start a new prison sentence for that parole violation.

We will update this story once we know when Lee’s hearing will take place.

Comments / 11

J-DAWG
3d ago

this guy won't be suffering in prison, cause he's institutionalized.. his prison life is better than his life on the street.. Prison life is all he knows...

Reply
4
Donna K. Hill Lewis
1d ago

And why our judicial system needs to stop releasing repeat offenders! Throw the book at this guy! He doesn't belong in society!

Reply
2
