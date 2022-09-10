ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

1 killed, 2 injured after shooting outside Nashville taco shop

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
960 The Ref
960 The Ref
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Nquj2_0hqBkacF00

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — One person was killed and two others were injured on Friday after a shooting in the parking lot of a taco shop in Nashville, Tennessee, authorities said.

Dyquan Poole, 19, and Omarian Arrington, 17, were charged with criminal homicide and two counts of criminal homicide, WTVF reported.

The shooting occurred in the parking lot of Oscar’s Taco Shop in South Nashville at about 3 p.m. CDT, WSMV-TV reported. A spokesperson for the Metro Nashville Police Department said the shooting occurred in the back parking lot of the business, but added that the taco shop had nothing to do with the incident, according to WZTV.

Police said an Infiniti sedan and a Nissan Rogue SUV pulled into the lot and backed into spots behind the restaurant, WTVF reported. A woman exited the Rogue and got into the back seat of the Infiniti, WSMV reported.

According to police, Poole and Arrington also got out of the Rogue and gunfire erupted, the television station reported.

“From the surveillance video, we can see that the female who is deceased actually got out of the Nissan Rogue and got into the back seat of the Infiniti, and was in the backseat of the Infiniti when the gunfire started,” police spokesperson Don Aaron told WTVF.

The unidentified woman was fatally wounded, WSMV reported. Two other occupants of the Infiniti, Dillon Bird, 21, and Juan Davila-Hugarte, 18, were wounded, according to the television station.

Poole and Arrington got into the Rogue and tried to flee the scene, police said. They were stopped moments later when the car became disabled.

Another person in the Rogue, Jaylen Floyd, 19, was charged with evidence tampering after he was identified as a person fleeing the vehicle armed with a gun, WSMV reported.

A judicial commissioner set Poole’s bail at $350,000, while Floyd’s was set at $50,000, according to the television station. Arrington was booked into a juvenile detention facility.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
State
Tennessee State
City
Nashville, TN
Nashville, TN
Crime & Safety
WSMV

Man with 10 D.U.I. convictions arrested after crash in Madison

MADISON, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police arrested a man after crashing his car while impaired and leaving the scene on Friday. According to the arrest affidavit, Cravon Trotter and a passenger were travelling on SR-45 when they crashed near Archwood Drive in Madison. Trotter fled the scene but was followed by a citizen, who alerted police to his location.
NASHVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Tacos#Violent Crime#Wtvf#Taco Shop#Wsmv Tv#Wztv#Infiniti#The Nissan Rogue
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Nissan
WSMV

One dead after crash involving dump truck on I-65

SPRING HILL, Tenn. (WSMV) - Tennessee Highway Patrol troopers are investigating a fatal crash on I-65. THP officials told WSMV4 that a crash was reported on southbound I-65 at mile marker 55 between Interstate 840 and Saturn Parkway after a dump truck and a passenger vehicle collided. Those lanes are now closed.
SPRING HILL, TN
WSMV

For the second time, Alderman caught on camera making racist slurs

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - For the second time, a Portland alderman has been caught on camera making racist slurs. After being exposed for making a racist slur in February, additional police body camera footage obtained by WSMV4 Investigates shows an elected city alderman in Portland making more racist slurs. The...
PORTLAND, TN
960 The Ref

960 The Ref

Athens, GA
9K+
Followers
79K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WRFC AM 960 The Ref is Athens sports radio online. Georgia Football, baseball, and basketball. Falcons, Braves, and Hawks too!

 https://www.960theref.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy