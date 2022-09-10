ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Yardbarker

Albert Pujols Retiring After Season Would Be A Mistake

The St. Louis Cardinals legend and one of the greatest right-handed hitters in MLB history, is still driving the ball at a high level in his 22nd season. Pujols homered for the 17th time on Saturday night and that got him one step closer to 700 for his career. The...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Yardbarker

Yankees Reveal New Harrison Bader Update

Since acquiring outfielder Harrison Bader from the St. Louis Cardinals in the Jordan Montgomery trade, the New York Yankees have not had a chance to see their new acquisition in action. The Cardinals placed him on the injured list at the end of June with right foot plantar fasciitis and...
BRONX, NY
thecomeback.com

Albert Pujols gives away historic home run ball for heartwarming reason

On Sunday afternoon, Albert Pujols made Major League Baseball history by hitting his 697th home run against the Pittsburgh Pirates, passing star slugger Alex Rodriguez on the all-time home run leaderboard, and pulling within just three home runs of the elusive 700 home run mark. It was a joyous occasion...
MLB
NBC Sports

Giants option Littell after heated exchange with Kapler

SAN FRANCISCO -- Zack Littell isn't having a good season and has pitched in three of the last four games, so, with the way the Giants handle their active roster, he likely would have been a candidate to be optioned at some point this week anyway. He might have accelerated...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
dodgerblue.com

Sheriffs Protect Chase Field Pool After Dodgers Clinch 2022 NL West Title

The Los Angeles Dodgers clinched the National League West division for a ninth time in the past 10 seasons, and accomplished the feat at Chase Field like they did in 2013. That year the Dodgers won the NL West behind a remarkable 42-8 stretch after falling to 8.5 games back of first place. Players started celebrating in the clubhouse but several of them sprinted out to the Chase Field pool. Their splashing around not only caused waves at the time, but upset the Diamondbacks organization.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Pinstripe Alley

Yankees Social Media Spotlight: New additions to the Cole and Trevino families

Since the start of the pandemic, we have kept you posted on what the Yankees have been up to on social media. Now that the 2022 regular season is nearing its conclusion, we’ll continue to see action from our favorite players and Yankee figures. Here’s your weekly update on what your favorite Yankees have been doing on social media!
BRONX, NY
Yardbarker

Watch: Pete Alonso has words for Cubs pitcher after walk

Pete Alonso had some words for Chicago Cubs pitcher Adrian Sampson on Tuesday night. Alonso was batting with a runner on first and two outs in the bottom of the first inning. He swung at a 3-0 pitch and came close to hitting a homer, but the ball went foul. Alonso had nearly done a full home run trot on the foul ball.
CHICAGO, IL
dodgerblue.com

Dodgers Vs. Padres Game Preview: Max Muncy Returns To Lineup

Max Muncy returns to the Los Angeles Dodgers lineup as they look to win an eighth consecutive series against the San Diego Padres since being swept by them from June 21-23, 2021. Muncy missed the past two games after receiving a cortisone injection to treat left knee discomfort he’s dealt...
LOS ANGELES, CA
dodgerblue.com

Recap: Justin Turner’s Grand Slam Leads Dodgers’ Home Run Barrage To Win 9th Consecutive Series Against Padres

The Los Angeles Dodgers clinched a spot in the postseason and won a ninth consecutive series against the San Diego Padres behind a 11-2 rout at Petco Park. They were led by two home runs from Justin Turner, which included a grand slam to break the game open in the seventh inning. Turner’s solo homer in the fifth was his first on the road this season and he went on to collect a second multi-home run game in 2022 overall.
LOS ANGELES, CA

