Yardbarker
Albert Pujols Retiring After Season Would Be A Mistake
The St. Louis Cardinals legend and one of the greatest right-handed hitters in MLB history, is still driving the ball at a high level in his 22nd season. Pujols homered for the 17th time on Saturday night and that got him one step closer to 700 for his career. The...
Dodgers News: Two L.A. Relievers Shut Down from Rehab Assignments
Left-handed relievers Danny Duffy and Victor Gonzalez, both on rehab assignments after missing all season on the IL, were shut down on Monday.
Yardbarker
Yankees Reveal New Harrison Bader Update
Since acquiring outfielder Harrison Bader from the St. Louis Cardinals in the Jordan Montgomery trade, the New York Yankees have not had a chance to see their new acquisition in action. The Cardinals placed him on the injured list at the end of June with right foot plantar fasciitis and...
thecomeback.com
Albert Pujols gives away historic home run ball for heartwarming reason
On Sunday afternoon, Albert Pujols made Major League Baseball history by hitting his 697th home run against the Pittsburgh Pirates, passing star slugger Alex Rodriguez on the all-time home run leaderboard, and pulling within just three home runs of the elusive 700 home run mark. It was a joyous occasion...
MLB・
NBC Sports
Giants option Littell after heated exchange with Kapler
SAN FRANCISCO -- Zack Littell isn't having a good season and has pitched in three of the last four games, so, with the way the Giants handle their active roster, he likely would have been a candidate to be optioned at some point this week anyway. He might have accelerated...
Mike Trout extends homer streak as he moves to verge of MLB record in Angels' loss
Angels slugger Mike Trout extended his home-run streak to seven games and moves within one homer of tying the MLB record in the 5-4 loss to Guardians.
dodgerblue.com
2022 Dodgers Dress-Up Day: Trea Turner As Jordan Belfort, Tony Gonsolin & Alex Vesia As Mermaid Man and Barnacle Boy & More
With the Los Angeles Dodgers making their last flight of the regular season outside of California, the team returned their tradition of players, coaches and staff members dressing up for the occasion. The dress up day has historically been reserved for rookies, but in 2019 the Dodgers expanded it to...
Yardbarker
Mike Trout Continues Historic Streak, But Guardians Win In Late Innings
The Los Angeles Angels climbed their way out of a 4-0 hole in Monday’s series opener against the Cleveland Guardians. Reid Detmers gave up four runs on four hits in the second inning alone, but home runs by Matt Duffy and Mike Trout evened out the score. Trout’s game-tying...
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers Clinch 2022 NL West Title As Fastest Team In LA Franchise History To Win Division
The Los Angeles Dodgers clinched the 2022 National League West title, marking the ninth time in the past 10 years they have won the division. They accomplished the feat one night after securing a spot in the MLB postseason. In wrapping up the NL West on Tuesday night in the...
dodgerblue.com
Sheriffs Protect Chase Field Pool After Dodgers Clinch 2022 NL West Title
The Los Angeles Dodgers clinched the National League West division for a ninth time in the past 10 seasons, and accomplished the feat at Chase Field like they did in 2013. That year the Dodgers won the NL West behind a remarkable 42-8 stretch after falling to 8.5 games back of first place. Players started celebrating in the clubhouse but several of them sprinted out to the Chase Field pool. Their splashing around not only caused waves at the time, but upset the Diamondbacks organization.
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers Vs. Diamondbacks Game Preview: Still Looking To Clinch Postseason Berth
The Los Angeles Dodgers and Arizona Diamondbacks meet for the series opener at Chase Field in what also marks the start of eight head-to-head games over the next 11 days. Included that stretch is a doubelheader at Dodger Stadium on Tuesday, Sept. 20. Despite previously believing otherwise, the Dodgers enter...
dodgerblue.com
2022 Dodgers Dress-Up Day: Cody Bellinger Misunderstood Justin Turner’s Chippendales Costume
The annual Los Angeles Dodgers dress-up day was held Sunday for the team’s flight from San Diego to Phoenix, and it produced a wide variety of costumes that had social media buzzing. Among them were Cody Bellinger, Joey Gallo, Andre Jackson and Justin Turner dressing as Chippendales dancers. During...
dodgerblue.com
Recap: Dodgers Beat Diamondbacks Behind Clayton Kershaw’s Vintage Performance & 3 Home Runs
Clayton Kershaw turned in a stellar start and the Los Angeles Dodgers received home runs from Joey Gallo, Freddie Freeman and Max Muncy in a 4-0 win over the Arizona Diamondbacks that clinched the 2022 National League West title. The Dodgers are division champions for a ninth time in the past 10 seasons.
Pinstripe Alley
Yankees Social Media Spotlight: New additions to the Cole and Trevino families
Since the start of the pandemic, we have kept you posted on what the Yankees have been up to on social media. Now that the 2022 regular season is nearing its conclusion, we’ll continue to see action from our favorite players and Yankee figures. Here’s your weekly update on what your favorite Yankees have been doing on social media!
Yardbarker
Watch: Pete Alonso has words for Cubs pitcher after walk
Pete Alonso had some words for Chicago Cubs pitcher Adrian Sampson on Tuesday night. Alonso was batting with a runner on first and two outs in the bottom of the first inning. He swung at a 3-0 pitch and came close to hitting a homer, but the ball went foul. Alonso had nearly done a full home run trot on the foul ball.
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers Vs. Padres Game Preview: Max Muncy Returns To Lineup
Max Muncy returns to the Los Angeles Dodgers lineup as they look to win an eighth consecutive series against the San Diego Padres since being swept by them from June 21-23, 2021. Muncy missed the past two games after receiving a cortisone injection to treat left knee discomfort he’s dealt...
dodgerblue.com
Recap: Justin Turner’s Grand Slam Leads Dodgers’ Home Run Barrage To Win 9th Consecutive Series Against Padres
The Los Angeles Dodgers clinched a spot in the postseason and won a ninth consecutive series against the San Diego Padres behind a 11-2 rout at Petco Park. They were led by two home runs from Justin Turner, which included a grand slam to break the game open in the seventh inning. Turner’s solo homer in the fifth was his first on the road this season and he went on to collect a second multi-home run game in 2022 overall.
