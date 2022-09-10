The Los Angeles Dodgers clinched the National League West division for a ninth time in the past 10 seasons, and accomplished the feat at Chase Field like they did in 2013. That year the Dodgers won the NL West behind a remarkable 42-8 stretch after falling to 8.5 games back of first place. Players started celebrating in the clubhouse but several of them sprinted out to the Chase Field pool. Their splashing around not only caused waves at the time, but upset the Diamondbacks organization.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 HOURS AGO