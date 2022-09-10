Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Dine and Dash Suspect Caught With Stolen CarOregon Coast Breaking NewsLincoln City, OR
Oregon scientists are proposing to place more wolves and beavers on western federal landsPolarbearOregon State
Port of Alsea Terminates Shop Lease With Shrimp DaddyOregon Coast Breaking NewsAlsea, OR
3 Great Steakhouses in OregonAlina AndrasOregon State
Related
Oregon State-USC game on Sept. 24 ‘on the radar’ of ESPN’s ‘College GameDay’
Even though it landed on the Pac-12 Network, the Oregon State Beavers’ home game against USC on Sept. 24 remains in play to host ESPN’s “College GameDay.”. A source with knowledge of the situation told The Oregonian/OregonLive that just because the Pac-12 Network is televising USC-Oregon State does not eliminate the possibility that “GameDay” would come to Corvallis.
Oregon State’s Tre’Shaun Harrison rewards coaches’ faith in Fresno State rally, but he knows there’s work ahead
It’s been said that pitchers need to have a short memory. The same goes for receivers, too. Oregon State Beavers wide receiver Tre’Shaun Harrison has had to have that approach early in the 2022 season after enduring a forgettable first six quarters. There were dropped passes, and a personal foul directly in front of Oregon State’s sideline.
Portland State lands former Oregon State forward Isaiah Johnson
Former Oregon State Beavers forward Isaiah Johnson has transferred to Portland State. The 6-foot-6 third-year Johnson put his name into the transfer portal last Friday after OSU secured a verbal commitment from Canadian post K.C. Ibekwe. Johnson, who lands on Portland State’s roster as a grant-in-aid signee, is eligible to...
Oregon Ducks host top 25 matchup vs. BYU: Sneak peek
The Oregon Ducks host the BYU Cougars Saturday afternoon in a meeting between ranked teams at Autzen Stadium. Here’s a sneak peek of the matchup:. No. 25 Oregon (1-1) vs. No. 12 BYU (2-0) When: Sept. 17 at 12:30 p.m. PT.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oregon State ‘disappointed’ that Sept. 24 USC showdown on Pac-12 Network and not on FOX or ESPN
The Oregon State Beavers and USC Trojans are one win away from turning their Sept. 24 game into the biggest contest at Reser Stadium in at least a decade. A 3-0 start for both teams is likely. The Beavers are heavily favored heading into Saturday’s matchup against Montana State, a good FCS team. USC faces a tougher test in Fresno State, but the Trojans are a 12½-point favorite.
Oregon State’s Kitan Oladapo 2nd consecutive Beaver to win Pac-12 defensive player of the week
Oregon State safety Kitan Oladapo was honored as Pac-12 defensive player of the week after racking up a career-high 15 tackles in the Beavers’ 35-32 win over Fresno State. The junior also had a sack and 1 1/2 tackles for loss. Oladapo’s previous high for tackles was 10.
First top 25 matchup at Autzen Stadium since 2018 offers ‘defining moment’ for Oregon Ducks, BYU
The No. 25 Oregon Ducks and No. 12 BYU Cougars will take center stage in the national spotlight on Saturday, when they play one of two top 25 matchups in college football this weekend. Autzen Stadium will serve as host Saturday afternoon (12:30 p.m., FOX) for its first meeting of...
Oregon Ducks still aiming for improvements on kickoffs, coverage units
Oregon’s kickoffs and coverage units, an area the Ducks have been poor at for a decade, remain in need of corrections. The No. 25 Ducks have allowed five kickoff returns during the first two games and returns of 36 yards by Georgia and 47 yards by Eastern Washington skew their average to 27.8 yards allowed per return, last in the Pac-12 and 121st nationally entering Saturday’s game with No. 12 BYU.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Oregon Ducks to face Washington State in midday national spotlight
The Oregon Ducks’ first true road game will be played in the afternoon. The Ducks will visit the Palouse to take on Washington State at 1 p.m. PT on Sept. 24 at Martin Stadium. The game will be televised live on FOX. No. 25 Oregon (1-1) hosts No. 12...
Oregon Ducks practice observations: Linebacker Justin Flowe, offensive lineman Steven Jones absent
The Oregon Ducks were without two starters at practice on Tuesday, but several injured players returned as expected. Offensive lineman Steven Jones and linebacker Justin Flowe were not on the field with the Ducks during the early periods of practice this morning at the Hatfield-Dowlin Complex. However, offensive lineman Ryan Walk (knee), receiver Seven McGee (leg), kicker Andrew Boyle (unspecified) and running back Jordan James (ankle) were all in pads.
Historic non-conference win for Oregon State, dreams getting real: 10 takeaways from Beavers’ 35-32 win over Fresno State
Rewinding Saturday night’s thriller at Valley Children’s Stadium, where the Oregon State Beavers rallied to beat Fresno State 35-32.
Oregon Ducks to face old teammate Kingsley Suamataia vs. BYU, which says he’s ‘something special’
Oregon will welcome back a former Duck when BYU visits Autzen Stadium on Saturday. Offensive tackle Kingsley Suamataia was at UO less than a year ago as a true freshman. Now the redshirt-freshman and former five-star recruit is the starting right tackle for the No. 12 Cougars.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Oregon Ducks open as touchdown favorites in top 25 matchup with BYU, line quickly moves closer
Oregon opened as a touchdown favorite in a top 25 matchup with BYU, but the line quickly moved closer to a field goal. The No. 25 Ducks opened as 6.5-point favorites against the No. 12 Cougars (2-0) on Saturday (12:30 p.m. PT, FOX) at Autzen Stadium, according to VegasInsider.com. The line quickly moved towards BYU and is Oregon minus-3.5 as of 11:30 a.m. PT Sunday.
Pac-12 survival: Could the playoff windfall keep Oregon and Washington happy? If the conference changes its revenue model
The expansion of the College Football Playoff not only adds value to the Pac-12′s regular season by turning the conference championship into a near-certain berth in the 12-team field, it also adds value — massive value — to the Pac-12′s postseason. That windfall could give commissioner...
Oregon Ducks MLB reunion: Tyler Anderson outduels rookie Ryne Nelson to send Dodgers to playoffs
The boxscore will say the Los Angeles Dodgers defeated the Arizona Diamondbacks 6-0 Monday night in Phoenix to clinch a spot in the Major League Baseball playoffs. But another team also claimed a victory at Chase Field: The Oregon Ducks. The game featured two starting pitchers — Dodgers left-hander Tyler...
UO board of trustees to vote to authorize land swap with city of Eugene for new indoor practice facility
The University of Oregon’s board of trustees is poised to vote to authorize a proposed land swap with the city of Eugene that the athletic department will use to build a new indoor football practice facility and two adjacent outdoor fields. The finance and facilities committee of UO’s board...
Cedar Creek wildfire stirs strength and stress among fleeing Oakridge residents
Herman Schimmel, 63, moved to the tiny town of Westfir about 40 miles southeast of Eugene only recently, and on Friday he was scrambling to pack up his travel trailer and evacuate his RV park as the Cedar Creek wildfire put the area under serious threat. “Get out of here...
Oregon 1st state to get extra funds for mental health crisis services
Oregon is the first state approved to receive expanded federal Medicaid funding for services provided by mental health crisis teams such as Cahoots in Eugene, state and federal officials announced Monday. The new stream of federal money will allow more communities to send trained mental health workers instead of police...
Amazon halts development of major Oregon warehouse
Amazon has indefinitely shelved plans to develop an enormous, 517,000-square-foot warehouse on a 47-acre property in Canby. The online retailer announced plans to build the project a year ago, promising 500 jobs paying an average wage of $18 an hour. At the time, online retailing was still enjoying a pandemic-era boom and Seattle-based Amazon was opening dozens of shipping facilities around the country.
Police arrest suspect in fatal shooting at Cornelius house party
Police in Salem on Saturday arrested a 19-year-old man for allegedly shooting and killing a 20-year-old man at a Cornelius house party in February. Cesar Alvarez-Alcazar, 19, was being held in the Marion County Jail after police in Salem arrested him during a traffic stop.
The Oregonian
Portland, OR
81K+
Followers
47K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT
We are the #1 news source in the PNW. Check out OregonLive.com for the best coverage of Portland and Oregon news, events and entertainment.https://www.oregonlive.com
Comments / 0