Corvallis, OR

The Oregonian

Oregon State-USC game on Sept. 24 ‘on the radar’ of ESPN’s ‘College GameDay’

Even though it landed on the Pac-12 Network, the Oregon State Beavers’ home game against USC on Sept. 24 remains in play to host ESPN’s “College GameDay.”. A source with knowledge of the situation told The Oregonian/OregonLive that just because the Pac-12 Network is televising USC-Oregon State does not eliminate the possibility that “GameDay” would come to Corvallis.
CORVALLIS, OR
The Oregonian

Oregon State’s Tre’Shaun Harrison rewards coaches’ faith in Fresno State rally, but he knows there’s work ahead

It’s been said that pitchers need to have a short memory. The same goes for receivers, too. Oregon State Beavers wide receiver Tre’Shaun Harrison has had to have that approach early in the 2022 season after enduring a forgettable first six quarters. There were dropped passes, and a personal foul directly in front of Oregon State’s sideline.
CORVALLIS, OR
The Oregonian

Portland State lands former Oregon State forward Isaiah Johnson

Former Oregon State Beavers forward Isaiah Johnson has transferred to Portland State. The 6-foot-6 third-year Johnson put his name into the transfer portal last Friday after OSU secured a verbal commitment from Canadian post K.C. Ibekwe. Johnson, who lands on Portland State’s roster as a grant-in-aid signee, is eligible to...
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Oregon State ‘disappointed’ that Sept. 24 USC showdown on Pac-12 Network and not on FOX or ESPN

The Oregon State Beavers and USC Trojans are one win away from turning their Sept. 24 game into the biggest contest at Reser Stadium in at least a decade. A 3-0 start for both teams is likely. The Beavers are heavily favored heading into Saturday’s matchup against Montana State, a good FCS team. USC faces a tougher test in Fresno State, but the Trojans are a 12½-point favorite.
CORVALLIS, OR
The Oregonian

Oregon Ducks still aiming for improvements on kickoffs, coverage units

Oregon’s kickoffs and coverage units, an area the Ducks have been poor at for a decade, remain in need of corrections. The No. 25 Ducks have allowed five kickoff returns during the first two games and returns of 36 yards by Georgia and 47 yards by Eastern Washington skew their average to 27.8 yards allowed per return, last in the Pac-12 and 121st nationally entering Saturday’s game with No. 12 BYU.
EUGENE, OR
The Oregonian

Oregon Ducks practice observations: Linebacker Justin Flowe, offensive lineman Steven Jones absent

The Oregon Ducks were without two starters at practice on Tuesday, but several injured players returned as expected. Offensive lineman Steven Jones and linebacker Justin Flowe were not on the field with the Ducks during the early periods of practice this morning at the Hatfield-Dowlin Complex. However, offensive lineman Ryan Walk (knee), receiver Seven McGee (leg), kicker Andrew Boyle (unspecified) and running back Jordan James (ankle) were all in pads.
EUGENE, OR
The Oregonian

Oregon Ducks open as touchdown favorites in top 25 matchup with BYU, line quickly moves closer

Oregon opened as a touchdown favorite in a top 25 matchup with BYU, but the line quickly moved closer to a field goal. The No. 25 Ducks opened as 6.5-point favorites against the No. 12 Cougars (2-0) on Saturday (12:30 p.m. PT, FOX) at Autzen Stadium, according to VegasInsider.com. The line quickly moved towards BYU and is Oregon minus-3.5 as of 11:30 a.m. PT Sunday.
EUGENE, OR
The Oregonian

Amazon halts development of major Oregon warehouse

Amazon has indefinitely shelved plans to develop an enormous, 517,000-square-foot warehouse on a 47-acre property in Canby. The online retailer announced plans to build the project a year ago, promising 500 jobs paying an average wage of $18 an hour. At the time, online retailing was still enjoying a pandemic-era boom and Seattle-based Amazon was opening dozens of shipping facilities around the country.
CANBY, OR
