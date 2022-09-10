ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Teen dies after found shot in Orlando neighborhood, police say

By Brittany Caldwell, WFTV.com
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eeSJI_0hqBk8BG00

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A 17-year-old man has died from a gunshot wound, Orlando Police Department said.

>>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<

Police responded to the area of Domi-Fitz Court on Friday around 11 p.m.

According to the release, a caller had said they heard gunshots and saw a vehicle parked on Domino Drive, near John Young Parkway.

Investigators said police found the victim lying in the roadway with a gunshot wound.

Orlando Fire Department tended to the victim, who was then transported to Orlando Medical Center and died.

The source of the gunfire that killed the victim and the reason for the shooting is unclear.

Many people in the neighborhood were afraid to talk on camera, but one person said he is heartbroken for the victim’s family.

“I think about my kid, you know, what it’s like to lose a kid,” said neighbor Willie Jones. “I can’t even imagine losing a kid.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Orlando Police Department at 321-235-1000. They can also contact Crimeline at 1-800-423-8477 or text *8477.

See the map of the scene below:

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 4

Chico 46
3d ago

17 years old this needs to stop his life just began now every one loses no winners this needs to stop

Reply
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Orlando, FL
Orlando, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Willie Jones
fox35orlando.com

Fentanyl found outside bathroom at Central Florida high school

PORT ORANGE, Fla. - The Volusia County Sheriff's Office is warning parents after drugs were found at one high school and a possible weapon was pulled during a fight at another high school on Friday. A small packet of fentanyl was found outside a restroom at Atlantic High School in...
PORT ORANGE, FL
click orlando

Escaped convict found asleep in car stolen from Orlando, troopers say

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. – Troopers arrested an escaped convict Monday after he was found asleep in a car that was stolen in Orlando, according to Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said a New York man reported the car as stolen to the Orlando police at 4:30 a.m. [TRENDING: Shooting scare...
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

17-year-old fatally shot in Orlando identified

ORLANDO, Fla. – Orlando police on Sunday shared a Crimeline statement offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to an arrest in a fatal shooting that took the life of a 17-year-old boy Friday night in Orlando. Identified as Hamishee “Mishee” D. Williams Jr., the teen...
ORLANDO, FL
cw34.com

Armed robbery at Circle K in Volusia County

DEBARY, Fla. (CBS12) — Detectives are looking for a man after an armed robbery at the Circle K in DeBary. The robbery took place Saturday morning when the man entered the store with his face and head covered, flashed the gun at the clerk, and demanded money. Before he...
DEBARY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Shooting#Violent Crime#Domi Fitz Court#Orlando Fire Department#Orlando Medical Center#Crimeline#Cox Media Group
insideedition.com

Florida Police Looking for Chase Bank Robbery Suspect in 'Incredibles' T-Shirt

The Orange County Sheriff’s Department is looking for someone who they say robbed a Chase bank in Hunter’s Creek, Florida. According to authorities, “he walked into the bank and demanded money from a teller,” before fleeing the scene in a vehicle. The person was caught on video during the September 6th incident wearing sunglasses that covered much of his face, and an "Incredibles" T-shirt. Authorities ask anyone with information to call the Central Florida Crimeline at 800-423-8477.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando, FL
109K+
Followers
124K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wftv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy