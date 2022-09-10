ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Robert Wentland
3d ago

Is is an idiot. He can only follow California. The left has destroyed that state now they are doing the same here. It is not the governments job to give you a lifestyle.

Donna Holmes Fisher
3d ago

This is ridiculous...WASHINGTON STATE has a huge gas tax supposedly used for for roads...How does Inslee purpose to make it for that...Secondly....where is all the Electricity coming from? last I heard both he and Patti Murray want to remove DAMS...

jaccri
3d ago

Bill 5811 is highly illegal. To allow another state to set any laws for another state is how the revolutionary war started. Those idiots in Olympia need to pull there heads out before they suffocate.

The Associated Press

18 fires burning in Oregon, Washington lead to evacuations

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — There were 18 large fires burning in Oregon and Washington Saturday, leading to evacuations and targeted power outages in Oregon as the challenge of dry and windy conditions continued in the region. According to the Northwest Interagency Coordination Center, there are nearly 406 square miles (1051 square kilometers) of active, uncontained fires and nearly 5,000 people on the ground fighting them in the two states. The blazes are among more than 90 active fires across the country, including in Montana, California and Idaho, the National Interagency Fire Center said. Scientists say climate change has made the West warmer and drier over the last three decades and will continue to make weather more extreme and wildfires more frequent and destructive. In Washington state, the Goat Rocks Fire, south of Mount Rainier National Park, was started by lightning and has led to the closure of U.S. Highway 12 and the evacuation of neighborhoods east of the city of Packwood. Evacuations were also issued for several communities in Cowlitz County in response to the Kalama fire in Gifford Pinchot National Forest southwest of Mount St. Helens.
WASHINGTON STATE
Big Country News

State of Washington Won't Look Into Costs of Copying California's gas car Sales ban

The Washington Department of Ecology has decided not to do a cost analysis of adopting California's prohibition on the sale of new gas-powered vehicles, drawing criticism. California regulators passed a measure in August requiring all new sales of passenger cars, trucks, and SUVs to be powered by electricity or hydrogen by 2035, with one-fifth allowed to be plug-in hybrids. It doesn’t ban the use of gas-powered vehicles or the sale of used vehicles.
WASHINGTON STATE
KHQ Right Now

WSDOT responds to threats of legal action over clearing Camp Hope

SPOKANE, Wash. - The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) responded to a letter from the City of Spokane that threatened legal action if Camp Hope is not cleared by Oct. 14. WSDOT's letter did not directly address the content of the City's, instead saying "your letter merits a considered...
SPOKANE, WA
KHQ Right Now

WSDOT paint truck sideswiped on US-2

DAVENPORT, Wash. - A Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) paint truck was rolling down US-2 between Davenport and Creston when it was sideswiped by another vehicle. According to Washington State Patrol (WSP) Trooper Ryan Senger, the WSDOT paint truck was headed eastbound on US-2, working on painting lanes when...
DAVENPORT, WA
Chronicle

Landlord Keeping Your Security Deposit? Here Are Your Rights in Washington

When Craig Jones moved out of his West Seattle rental this summer, he expected to lose a bit of his security deposit for routine repairs and damage from his cat's litter box. But he was shocked when his landlord claimed flooring in the kitchen needed to be completely replaced and she planned to keep his entire $2,665 deposit in addition to roughly $1,400 in charges. Jones felt sure his family hadn't done that level of damage and faced a familiar question for tenants: Can my landlord do that?
SEATTLE, WA
Chronicle

Washington Wildlife Officials Mistakenly Kill Wolf Pup

Washington wildlife officials mistakenly killed a wolf pup Thursday believing the animal was an adult member of the Smackout pack. "It was unintentional to remove a wolf pup rather than an adult," said Julia Smith, the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife statewide wolf coordinator. "Biologists who saw the wolf evaluated it and based on their professional opinion thought it was an adult from a distance. Following removal, they saw it was a pup."
WASHINGTON STATE
KXRO.com

SR 8 accident turns fatal for Oregon man

A 21-year-old Oregon man died in a single vehicle collision over the weekend. The Washington State Patrol shared the details of the fatal collision on State Route 8 outside McCleary. According to a report, Harbor, OR resident Devon Miller was driving west on SR 8 at milepost 4 on Saturday...
MCCLEARY, WA
westseattleblog.com

SEEN OFF WEST SEATTLE: USS Nimitz, northbound in Puget Sound

(Photo by David Hutchinson) Thanks for the photos/tips! That was the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) headed northbound in Puget Sound earlier this morning. It’s been about seven weeks since it was last seen headed the other way, to Bremerton, after two weeks of training.
SEATTLE, WA
