Washington State Cougars vs Wisconsin football free live stream, score, odds, time, TV channel, how to watch Pac-12 online (9/10/2022)

Oregon Ducks to face Washington State in midday national spotlight
The Oregon Ducks’ first true road game will be played in the afternoon. The Ducks will visit the Palouse to take on Washington State at 1 p.m. PT on Sept. 24 at Martin Stadium. The game will be televised live on FOX. No. 25 Oregon (1-1) hosts No. 12...
Couch Fires Celebrating WSU Football Win Returned To College Hill Saturday Night
The dangerous couch fires celebrating a Washington State University football victory returned to College Hill on Saturday night. The Cougs won at 19th ranked Wisconsin on Saturday. That was followed by three couches being set fire near campus. The WSU football victory couch fires appeared to go away with the pandemic as the last blazes came during the 2018 football season. The dangerous fad began during the 2016 Cougar football season. WSU football hosts Colorado State this Saturday in Martin Stadium. The City of Pullman Fire Department is to reminding students that anyone caught torching a couch can be ticketed for reckless burning or arrested for arson if the fire spreads.
As wildfires continue to burn, air quality has quickly diminished
Several ongoing fires continue to burn in Northern Shoshone County. Both sparked by lightning in late August, little has changed on the Columbus and Bear Gulch Fires in recent days. The Columbus Fire, located on the Coeur d'Alene River Ranger District has now burned an estimated 1,000 acres. Six miles...
Lenore Woman Sustains Minor Injuries in Sunday Evening Crash
LENORE - Just before 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, the Clearwater County Sheriff's Office responded to the report of a single vehicle accident near the intersection of New Hope Loop and Morning Star Lane in Lenore. Orofino Ambulance and Rescue were also dispatched. 54-year-old Shanon Lee, of Lenore, was the sole...
BREAKING: Man with knife has yet to be identified
The incident occurred at 8:05 p.m. Moscow PD received a report Monday night that a man threatened a group of students with a knife on Paradise Path between the Student Rec Center and the university Steam Plant, near the LLC parking lot 14. The white man appeared to be 18-22...
Fund Setup To Help Deary Family Who Lost Home In Fire
A fund has been setup to help a Deary man and his family whose home was destroyed by fire Friday morning. Dan Cochrane and his children lost their home in the blaze. An account has been set up at ICCU in Moscow to assist the family. Donation checks can be made out to the Dan Cochrane House Fire Fund and mailed to ICCU 525 West 3rd Street Moscow Idaho 83843. Donations can also be deposited at the bank by informing the teller that it’s for Dan Cochrane’s House Fire Fund.
Idaho State Police searching for missing, endangered Lewiston woman
LEWISTON, Idaho – The Idaho State Police (ISP) is searching for 67-year-old Linda Sears, who was last seen near the 500 block of Warner Avenue in Lewiston. She’s believed to be on foot and can’t walk without her walker. ISP said she was last seen wearing a white, long-sleeve shirt with a flower print, blue jeans and tennis shoes.
No Injuries in Friday Afternoon Rollover Crash South of Asotin
ASOTIN - According to Asotin County Fire District #1, a lone driver escaped injury in a one car accident about 2 miles south of Asotin on the Anatone Grade/Highway 129. Emergency crews were called to the rollover accident just after 4:00 p.m. on Friday afternoon. The driver was out of the car when crews arrived. Medical crews checked him for injuries and did not require medical attention.
Volunteer Firefighters From Potlatch & Moscow Contain 5 Acre Fire North Of Moscow Mountain
Volunteer Firefighters from Potlatch and Moscow contained a timber fire on the North side of Moscow Mountain on Sunday morning. The Latah County Sheriff’s Office reports that the rural volunteer departments were called to the fire near Rock Creek Road about 5:30. The fire was contained at five acres. Idaho Department of Lands reports that the cause of the fire is under investigation. Crews are back on scene today mopping up the fire.
Endangered missing person alert issued for Idaho woman
LEWISTON — Idaho State Police issued an endangered missing person alert late Monday night for a woman in Lewiston. Linda Sears, 67, is missing from the 500 block of Warner Avenue. She is believed to be on foot, according to the alert, and cannot walk without a walker. She...
Clarkston man Escapes With Only Minor Injuries in Saturday Morning Crash
LEWISTON - At approximately 7:40 a.m. on Saturday morning, emergency crews were called to single vehicle, rollover accident on Down River Road (Highway 128) near the Idaho/Washington state line. According to Lewiston Police, when officers arrived, they found a red 2007 Pontiac G6 on the railroad tracks below the roadway...
23 Year Old Man Charged For Allegedly Raping Girl Multiple Times In Juliaetta
A 23 year old man has been charged for allegedly raping a girl several times in Juliaetta. Jason Umphenour has been charged with 3 counts of rape and one child sexual battery felony related to soliciting a minor. According to charging documents filed in Latah County Second District Court the alleged rapes were reported to Idaho State Police in December. ISP investigators determined the Umphenour raped the girl multiple times starting in 2020 when she was 14 years old. Umphenour reportedly admitted to raping the girl when he was interviewed by ISP investigators. He is scheduled to be back in court next month.
47 Year Old Kooskia Man Pleads Guilty To Leading Whitman County Sheriff’s Deputy On High Speed Car Chase
A Kooskia man has pleaded guilty to leading a Whitman County Sheriff’s Deputy on a dangerous high speed car chase. 47 year old David Frost pleaded guilty on Friday to felony eluding in Whitman County Superior Court. Frost was sentenced to two months in jail. He will serve that sentence while he is in jail in Oregon on a different criminal case. Frost pleaded guilty in the case over zoon from the Wasco County Jail in The Dalles.
