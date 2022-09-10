ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hanna, WY

Turtle Johnson faces off with Saratoga officials over vacant lot

“Turtle” is in a race against the town to clean up his weed filled lot. For over a year, Saratoga’s town council has been at odds with Seth “Turtle” Johnson over his property at First and Hickory. The town wants Johnson, of Slow and Steady Law Office LLC, to remove the weeds and debris that have become an eyesore and a potential hazard, especially to neighbors.
SARATOGA, WY
Laramie Live

Man Arrested for Felony DWUI Charges in Laramie

A Laramie man is facing felony DWUI charges from an arrest on Sunday. On September 11, 2022, at approximately 6:22 p.m., Laramie Police Officers were dispatched to the 2400 block of Sunrise Court for a report of a domestic disturbance. Further investigation resulted in 33-year-old Sean W. Costin being charged...
LARAMIE, WY
Sheridan Media

Laramie at Sheridan Football Highlights – 9/9/22

Laramie at Sheridan Football Highlights – 9/9/22. 0:21 Laramie punts. Dane Steel returns punt 54 yards from Sheridan 36 to Laramie 10. 0:38 Colson Coon 3 yard TD run – Sheridan 6 Laramie 0. 0:49 Sheridan kicks-off. Dominick Berrettini recovers at Laramie 28. 1:08 Cael Gilbertson 1 yard...
SHERIDAN, WY
