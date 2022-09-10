Read full article on original website
oilcity.news
Poached jerky case, sunk family boat among case highlights in Game and Fish 2021 report
CASPER, Wyo. — Four arrests for boating under the influence and the citation of two bull elk poachers were among the highlight law enforcement activities by Wyoming Game and Fish Department wardens in the Casper region in 2021, according to the state agency’s annual law enforcement report. “Casper...
bigfoot99.com
Turtle Johnson faces off with Saratoga officials over vacant lot
“Turtle” is in a race against the town to clean up his weed filled lot. For over a year, Saratoga’s town council has been at odds with Seth “Turtle” Johnson over his property at First and Hickory. The town wants Johnson, of Slow and Steady Law Office LLC, to remove the weeds and debris that have become an eyesore and a potential hazard, especially to neighbors.
Man Arrested for Felony DWUI Charges in Laramie
A Laramie man is facing felony DWUI charges from an arrest on Sunday. On September 11, 2022, at approximately 6:22 p.m., Laramie Police Officers were dispatched to the 2400 block of Sunrise Court for a report of a domestic disturbance. Further investigation resulted in 33-year-old Sean W. Costin being charged...
Sheridan Media
Laramie at Sheridan Football Highlights – 9/9/22
Laramie at Sheridan Football Highlights – 9/9/22. 0:21 Laramie punts. Dane Steel returns punt 54 yards from Sheridan 36 to Laramie 10. 0:38 Colson Coon 3 yard TD run – Sheridan 6 Laramie 0. 0:49 Sheridan kicks-off. Dominick Berrettini recovers at Laramie 28. 1:08 Cael Gilbertson 1 yard...
Come Inside Laramie’s Newest Addition: San Luis Mexican Restaurant
Have you heard? Laramie got itself a new place to dine! San Luis Mexican Restaurant just opened up on 110 Ivinson Ave. (Next to the Buckhorn Bar & opposite Big Dipper Ice Cream). They are still working on their online platform, so we went in-person for you!. As of now,...
oilcity.news
(VIDEO) Saratoga Lake access to close, all fish to be killed after illegal introduction of yellow perch
CASPER, Wyo. — The Wyoming Game and Fish Department’s Laramie Region is planning to treat Saratoga Lake with rotenone as a means of addressing the illegal introduction of yellow perch into the lake. Yellow perch were discovered in the lake in 2021. Yellow perch in Saratoga Lake pose...
Authorities Looking for Poacher Who Shot a Bull Elk Near the Highway, Removed Head and Antlers
A 6×6 bull elk was shot and killed in Sybille Canyon between Wheatland and Laramie, WY in early August. The Wyoming Game and Fish Department is now asking for the public’s help in finding the poacher. “Sometime between the evening of Friday, Aug. 5 and the morning of...
