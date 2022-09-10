ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burkburnett, TX

Week 3 high school football scores in Texoma

By Olivia Taggart
 3 days ago

TEXOMA ( KFDX/KJTL ) — Week 3 of high school football is over. Take a look at the final scores from around Texoma.

The Game of the Week went to the Iowa Park Hawks vs the Burkburnett Bulldogs. Play of the Night went to Hunter McCall and Rylan Stringfellow from Burkburnett.

Click on the pictures below to see highlights from the games.

Final: Lubbock Coronado 24 – Rider 28
Final: Peaster 30 – Jacksboro 48
Final: Albany 27 – Seymour 13
Final: Morton 38 – Munday 14

Final: May 81 – Knox City 58

Final: Idalou 7 – Holliday 37

Final: Iowa Park 22 – Burkburnett 29
Final: Nocona 58 – Electra 7

Final: Petrolia 21 – Quanah 36

Final: Saint Jo 52 – Crowell 30

Final: Bowie 26 – Henrietta 29

Final: WFHS 33 – Plainview 26

Final: Muenster 31 – Windthorst 13
Final: Throckmorton 76 – Bryson 27
Final: Chillicothe 8 – Gold-Burg 55

The final scores of other Texoma games that we weren’t able to cover are below:

#High School Football
