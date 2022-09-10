Week 3 high school football scores in Texoma

TEXOMA ( KFDX/KJTL ) — Week 3 of high school football is over. Take a look at the final scores from around Texoma.

The Game of the Week went to the Iowa Park Hawks vs the Burkburnett Bulldogs. Play of the Night went to Hunter McCall and Rylan Stringfellow from Burkburnett.

Click on the pictures below to see highlights from the games.

Final: Lubbock Coronado 24 – Rider 28

Final: Peaster 30 – Jacksboro 48

Final: Albany 27 – Seymour 13



Final: Morton 38 – Munday 14





Final: May 81 – Knox City 58





Final: Idalou 7 – Holliday 37





Final: Iowa Park 22 – Burkburnett 29

Final: Nocona 58 – Electra 7





Final: Petrolia 21 – Quanah 36





Final: Saint Jo 52 – Crowell 30





Final: Bowie 26 – Henrietta 29





Final: WFHS 33 – Plainview 26





Final: Muenster 31 – Windthorst 13

Final: Throckmorton 76 – Bryson 27

Final: Chillicothe 8 – Gold-Burg 55

The final scores of other Texoma games that we weren’t able to cover are below:

