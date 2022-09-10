Read full article on original website
Related
Gephardt Daily
Update: Driver dies after I-15 accident, collision with semi in Weber County
PLEASANT VIEW, Utah, Sept. 13, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A driver critically injured in a collision with a semi near Pleasant View early Tuesday has died from his injuries. The man, believed to be a Boise resident, was northbound on Interstate 15, driving a 2002 Toyota Corolla, when the accident happened at about 1:38 a.m.
kslnewsradio.com
Police investigating road rage incident in Taylorsville
TAYLORSVILLE, Utah — Taylorsville Police are investigating a road rage incident late Tuesday afternoon that sent one person to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the face. According to Sgt. Kersdon Bennett, with the Taylorsville Police Department, the incident occurred in the area of 3100 W. 6200 South just before 5 p.m.
Bicyclist hit by truck, killed at Murray intersection
MURRAY, Utah (ABC4) – A bicyclist was hit and killed by a vehicle Monday morning, according to the Murray Police Department. Police say the fatality occurred at 6:42 a.m., when a truck heading northbound on Cottonwood St. collided with a bicyclist at the intersection of Cottonwood St. and Vine St. The bicyclist was reportedly a […]
KSLTV
Bicyclist killed when hit by car in Murray
MURRAY, Utah — A man was killed when he was riding his bicycle and struck by a car at the intersection of Vine St. and Cottonwood St. Kristen Murphy with Murray Police Department said the accident occurred around 6:40 a.m. this morning. The bicyclist has not been identified other...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KSLTV
One critical in crash with semi-truck
PLEASANT VIEW, Utah — One man is in critical condition after his car was hit by a semi-truck early Tuesday. According to Sgt. Cameron Roden with Utah Highway Patrol, at approximately 1:38 a.m. a 2002 Toyota Corolla was headed northbound on Interstate 15 in Pleasant View near milepost 350.
KSLTV
Friends remember man who was hit, killed while riding his bike in Murray
MURRAY, Utah — Friends and neighbors are remembering a man who was killed while riding his bike Monday morning in Murray. Brad Collins, 38, was riding to the TRAX station when he was hit on Vine Street at Cottonwood. Collins’ street is now lined with ribbons, tied by the...
Man shot in the face in Taylorsville road rage incident
TAYLORSVILLE, Utah (ABC4) – An incident of road rage reportedly led to a man being shot in the face in Taylorsville Tuesday. Taylorsville Police say the incident happened around 5 p.m. in the area of 6200 South and 3200 West Tuesday evening. Two male drivers were allegedly involved in a fit of road rage when […]
ONGOING: Fire affecting Layton traffic
LATON, Utah (ABC4) – A fire has broken out in Layton City. Layton Fire reports that a working fire is affecting traffic on Kays Creek Drive near Oak Lane. Residents are advised to avoid the area. This is a developing story and ABC4 will provide updates as they become available.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Car hits shop sign, ‘splits in two’ in Taylorsville, driver in extreme critical condition
TAYLORSVILLE, Utah (ABC4) – A car was split in two in Taylorsville Saturday, leaving the driver in “extreme critical condition,” according to the Taylorsville Police Department. Taylorsville Police Sgt. Ryan Carver says that the car was travelling eastbound on 5400 S when the vehicle hit a curb. After colliding with the curb, the vehicle reportedly […]
Gephardt Daily
Police: Woman in ‘extremely critical condition’ after crashing car into commercial sign in Taylorsville
TAYLORSVILLE, Utah, Sept. 10, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Taylorsville police say a woman is in “extremely critical condition” after crashing her car into a thick metal pole suspending a commercial sign early Saturday. Taylorsville Police Sgt. Orin Neal said the crash occurred about 12:30 a.m. near EZPAWN,...
ksl.com
Man causes 2 crashes on I-15, tries to leave scene, charges state
MURRAY — A man who is believed to have caused two crashes on I-15 while driving impaired, leaving one victim with a broken neck, now faces several criminal charges, according to prosecutors. Tyler Cole Swanenberg, 27, of Salt Lake City, was charged Friday in 3rd District Court with two...
KSLTV
3 men charged in connection to 2018 fatal shooting in SLC parking garage
SALT LAKE CITY – Three men face felony charges concerning a fatal shooting inside the Exchange Place parking garage in 2018. Francis Lee Ragsdale, 34, Andrew Jorge Thomas, 30, and Latoi Deron Newbins, 28, are suspected of the killing of David Lawrence Burwell, 25, who was fatally shot during a fight between two groups on Sept. 15, 2018, according to court documents.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
upr.org
27-year-old man shot and killed in Salt Lake City
27-year-old Demetrius Omar Lateef Allen was shot and killed at a Salt Lake City apartment complex early Monday morning. At about 12:06 a.m., dispatchers were told that a man had been shot. Police arrived on the scene, discovered Allen outside an apartment, and began providing emergency medical care. Allen was taken in an ambulance to a local hospital where he died.
KSLTV
One dead after a ‘domestic situation’ in SLC, police say
SALT LAKE CITY — A woman is accused of killing her boyfriend outside of an apartment complex in Salt Lake City overnight. According to a release from police, the investigation began just after midnight on Monday when dispatch received information about a 27-year-old man who had been shot at an apartment complex near 900 South 200 West.
KSLTV
Moochie’s restaurant robbed overnight; owner says thief used professional tools to break in
SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah — Business is back open after a brazen break-in at Moochie’s Meatballs and More in South Salt Lake. Surveillance video from the restaurant — located at 2121 S. State Street — captured a hooded person use a tool to shatter the glass door at approximately 3:30 a.m. Tuesday.
Gephardt Daily
Man airlifted to hospital after crashing mountain bike near Ensign Peak
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Sept. 10, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A man was airlifted from Ensign Peak and transported to an area hospital after crashing his mountain bike Saturday afternoon. The man was riding a mountain bike on the Ensign Peak Trail about 4:20 p.m. when he crashed near...
KUTV
Violent parole fugitive caught in Utah County after stop for minor traffic violation
SPANISH FORK, Utah (KUTV) — A violent parole fugitive has been caught in Utah County after officials said he was stopped for a minor traffic violation. A deputy attempted to stop a vehicle at approximately 2:20 p.m. Sunday for a registration violation in the area of 2700 North Main Street in Spanish Fork.
KSLTV
Woman arrested after a drug-induced crime spree in Roy
ROY, Utah — A 39-year-old woman is in police custody after engaging in several criminal incidents in Roy Saturday night. According to arrest documents, Natalie Hamilton, 39, stole her mother’s car from Ogden and drove to Roy. Another person followed Hamilton by car, letting police know where she was headed.
Gephardt Daily
Pleasant Grove Police: Man jailed after found in bloody garage with critically injured victim, admitted he ‘was going to kill her’
PLEASANT GROVE, Utah, Sept. 11, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A suspect was jailed Sunday after he was found in a bloody garage with a woman who had suffered severe head trauma. Pleasant Grove police were alerted by dispatch operators who heard screaming on a phone line which had been intentionally left open once the call was made.
Man arrested for Ogden double stabbing caught on video
OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) – A 27-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a double stabbing that occurred in Ogden early September. On September 3, 2022 at 1:30 a.m., a stabbing was reported in the area of 200 25th. St, Ogden, Utah. The caller reported that two men had been stabbed and had been taken […]
Comments / 0