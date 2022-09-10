ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Taylorsville, UT

Police investigating road rage incident in Taylorsville

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah — Taylorsville Police are investigating a road rage incident late Tuesday afternoon that sent one person to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the face. According to Sgt. Kersdon Bennett, with the Taylorsville Police Department, the incident occurred in the area of 3100 W. 6200 South just before 5 p.m.
Bicyclist hit by truck, killed at Murray intersection

MURRAY, Utah (ABC4) – A bicyclist was hit and killed by a vehicle Monday morning, according to the Murray Police Department. Police say the fatality occurred at 6:42 a.m., when a truck heading northbound on Cottonwood St. collided with a bicyclist at the intersection of Cottonwood St. and Vine St. The bicyclist was reportedly a […]
Bicyclist killed when hit by car in Murray

MURRAY, Utah — A man was killed when he was riding his bicycle and struck by a car at the intersection of Vine St. and Cottonwood St. Kristen Murphy with Murray Police Department said the accident occurred around 6:40 a.m. this morning. The bicyclist has not been identified other...
One critical in crash with semi-truck

PLEASANT VIEW, Utah — One man is in critical condition after his car was hit by a semi-truck early Tuesday. According to Sgt. Cameron Roden with Utah Highway Patrol, at approximately 1:38 a.m. a 2002 Toyota Corolla was headed northbound on Interstate 15 in Pleasant View near milepost 350.
Man shot in the face in Taylorsville road rage incident

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah (ABC4) – An incident of road rage reportedly led to a man being shot in the face in Taylorsville Tuesday. Taylorsville Police say the incident happened around 5 p.m. in the area of 6200 South and 3200 West Tuesday evening. Two male drivers were allegedly involved in a fit of road rage when […]
ONGOING: Fire affecting Layton traffic

LATON, Utah (ABC4) – A fire has broken out in Layton City. Layton Fire reports that a working fire is affecting traffic on Kays Creek Drive near Oak Lane. Residents are advised to avoid the area. This is a developing story and ABC4 will provide updates as they become available.
3 men charged in connection to 2018 fatal shooting in SLC parking garage

SALT LAKE CITY – Three men face felony charges concerning a fatal shooting inside the Exchange Place parking garage in 2018. Francis Lee Ragsdale, 34, Andrew Jorge Thomas, 30, and Latoi Deron Newbins, 28, are suspected of the killing of David Lawrence Burwell, 25, who was fatally shot during a fight between two groups on Sept. 15, 2018, according to court documents.
27-year-old man shot and killed in Salt Lake City

27-year-old Demetrius Omar Lateef Allen was shot and killed at a Salt Lake City apartment complex early Monday morning. At about 12:06 a.m., dispatchers were told that a man had been shot. Police arrived on the scene, discovered Allen outside an apartment, and began providing emergency medical care. Allen was taken in an ambulance to a local hospital where he died.
One dead after a ‘domestic situation’ in SLC, police say

SALT LAKE CITY — A woman is accused of killing her boyfriend outside of an apartment complex in Salt Lake City overnight. According to a release from police, the investigation began just after midnight on Monday when dispatch received information about a 27-year-old man who had been shot at an apartment complex near 900 South 200 West.
Woman arrested after a drug-induced crime spree in Roy

ROY, Utah — A 39-year-old woman is in police custody after engaging in several criminal incidents in Roy Saturday night. According to arrest documents, Natalie Hamilton, 39, stole her mother’s car from Ogden and drove to Roy. Another person followed Hamilton by car, letting police know where she was headed.
Pleasant Grove Police: Man jailed after found in bloody garage with critically injured victim, admitted he ‘was going to kill her’

PLEASANT GROVE, Utah, Sept. 11, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A suspect was jailed Sunday after he was found in a bloody garage with a woman who had suffered severe head trauma. Pleasant Grove police were alerted by dispatch operators who heard screaming on a phone line which had been intentionally left open once the call was made.
Man arrested for Ogden double stabbing caught on video

OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) – A 27-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a double stabbing that occurred in Ogden early September. On September 3, 2022 at 1:30 a.m., a stabbing was reported in the area of 200 25th. St, Ogden, Utah. The caller reported that two men had been stabbed and had been taken […]
