Register Citizen
Dump truck crash in Tolland snarls traffic on I-84 West
TOLLAND — A dump truck bed struck an overpass on Interstate 84 early Wednesday, injuring the driver and causing traffic tie-ups in the area, local and state officials say. The incident happened in the westbound lanes between exits 69 and 68 shortly before 3:45 a.m., according to the state Department of Transportation. Three right lanes were still closed at 6:30 a.m.
Register Citizen
River Street Restaurant shut down by Milford health department
MILFORD — River Street Restaurant has been closed by the Milford Health Department, according to city health officials. River Street Restaurant opened its doors in 1997, according to its website. Deepa Joseph, the city’s health director, said they have an open investigation on the restaurant and will only release...
Register Citizen
Margerie Reservoir Trail linking Danbury to New Fairfield goes from dream stage to planning phase
NEW FAIRFIELD — A proposed 2.5 mile trail between Danbury and New Fairfield could still be years away, but community leaders are set to plan how to build and maintain one. The committee responsible for kicking off the planning phase of the long-proposed Margerie Reservoir Trail will hold its first meeting next week, according to New Fairfield officials.
Register Citizen
As luxury apartments near Bridgeport groundbreaking, affordable units delayed
BRIDGEPORT — As Steelpointe’s Christoph family aims to break ground this fall on luxury apartments at the harbor-front East Side site, construction of the affordable units the developers are backing a few blocks away per their contract with the city is delayed. “The project did compete for (state)...
Register Citizen
Hartford ‘eyesore’ near Dunkin’ Donuts Park may soon get facelift
HARTFORD — A development in the North End is continuing to move forward after clearing another hurdle during a Hartford Planning, Economic Development and Housing Committee meeting last week. Officials still said the project likely won’t break ground until next spring at the earliest, with pre-construction and other steps...
Register Citizen
West Haven residents express woes after city ceases public meeting livestreaming
WEST HAVEN — A decision to scale back the immediate availability of public meetings has rankled residents, who claim they are being excluded from city government. Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, when public safety guidance contributed to public meetings happening over video conferencing software that allowed for residents to watch live, City Council meetings have been broadcast live to YouTube. Dozens of residents — sometimes hundreds of residents depending on the meeting’s agenda — would watch the meetings on a computer or phone instead of live in City Hall. Some would discuss the meetings live on a popular Facebook group for city residents.
Register Citizen
Middletown pushes for eco-friendly travel with electric bike, scooter program
MIDDLETOWN — Less than a week into the city’s introduction of a micro-transit electric-powered bicycle and scooter pilot program, local travelers have embraced the new mode of quick transportation by taking short trips around town. Drivers may have noticed the light-blue, environmentally friendly and electric-powered Bird bicycles and...
Register Citizen
Despite a tight fit, this Branford beach home goes big on cottage charm
Greg and Rita Raucci had long been looking for a coastal house anywhere from Milford to Stonington. Then, one day in March 2018, Greg saw a 1920s cottage in a real estate flier. It had been on the market for a while and the price had dropped. And while they had never heard of the Indian Neck section of Branford, they decided to Google it and go take a look.
Register Citizen
Developer eyes early 2023 groundbreaking for Bridgeport hotel
BRIDGEPORT — Dan Onofrio, president of the Bridgeport Regional Business Council, recalled receiving a request from a city-based business looking for overnight accommodations for several executives. With the downtown Holiday Inn closed and being converted into apartments, and hotels in neighboring municipalities booked up, Onofrio had to send them...
Register Citizen
Bristol police seek driver of pickup truck in hit-and-run crash
BRISTOL — Police are searching for a pickup truck they say was involved in a hit-and-run on Saturday morning. Bristol police said the car was heading south on Jerome Avenue around 9:50 a.m. Saturday when the accident occurred. The driver then fled the scene of the accident west on Farmington Avenue toward the local Price Chopper supermarket, according to police.
Register Citizen
Painted Doors of Branford: View 50 original works of art, plus an artisans market
BRANFORD — A whimsical depiction of Short Beach village, complete with sailboats from the Yale Sailing Club bobbing on the water of Long Island Sound and the distinctive steeple of Short Beach Union Church. A winsome representation of a wildflower garden with sunflowers and a bluebird perched atop a feeder. A fused glass rendition of Ukrainian folk art.
Register Citizen
21st annual CT United Ride rumbles through Fairfield County
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The annual CT United Ride once again rumbled 60 miles through eight towns on a nonstop run from Westport’s Sherwood Island State Park to Seaside Park in Bridgeport. Ride organizers expected about 3,000 riders for the annual fundraiser...
Register Citizen
Danbury hires former WFSB reporter as public relations specialist for police, fire, health department
DANBURY — Officials are welcoming a former local broadcast news reporter as the city’s first-ever public relations specialist tasked with coordinating and supporting public safety communications across multiple departments. Married last month, Erin Henry went by Erin Edwards during her two years as a reporter working for WFSB.
Register Citizen
Police: Reported gunfire briefly shuts down South Norwalk School
NORWALK — Police are investigating after reported gunshots were heard, sending the South Norwalk School briefly into lock-out mode Monday afternoon. Around 4 p.m. Monday, Norwalk police said they received a report of "what sounded like shots fired" near the school. "Officers responded, and out of an abundance of...
Register Citizen
9/11 charity Tunnel to Towers pays off mortgage for CT state trooper killed in Hurricane Ida
A charity founded after the 9/11 attacks to help fallen first responders has paid off the mortgage for the family of Connecticut State police Sgt. Brian Mohl who died while on patrol during Hurricane Ida last fall. The New York-based Tunnel to Towers Foundation has paid off more than 200...
Register Citizen
Police: Rider hurt in Plainfield motorcycle crash
PLAINFIELD — Authorities are investigating after a motorcycle crash on Prospect Street Sunday afternoon sent a rider to the hospital. First responders were called to the 300 block of the road after the crash was reported around 5 p.m., Plainfield police said in a statement Monday. Police said the...
Register Citizen
Vehicle crashes into Dunkin’ in Farmington, police say
FARMINGTON — A vehicle crashed into a retail building in the town’s Unionville neighborhood Sunday, causing significant damage, officials said. Emergency crews responded at 6:10 p.m. to the collision at 12 Mill St. a retail building that houses a Dunkin’ and a cellphone store, according to Tunxis Hose Fire Station Chief Richard Higley.
Register Citizen
Jimmie’s files second appeal against West Haven’s NEBCO plans
WEST HAVEN — A neighborly dispute has gotten more involved as Jimmie’s of Savin Rock filed a second appeal in the city’s efforts to permit construction of a brewery and taproom along the city shoreline. Shortly before the City Council approved the city to enter into a...
Register Citizen
HomeGoods opens new location in Ridgefield, expects to fill 65 jobs at decor store
RIDGEFIELD — The opening of the HomeGoods store on Thursday will provide many job opportunities as well as fill a retail hole in the Copps Hill Plaza. In a recent statement, HomeGoods, which is taking over space previously occupied by Kohl’s, said it expects to fill about 65 full- and part-time positions.
Register Citizen
Police: 3 people found wounded in Darien after I-95 shooting
DARIEN — Police say three people were wounded in a shooting overnight on Interstate 95. Darien and state police have closed Maple Street Wednesday morning as they investigate a shooting that occurred around 3:50 a.m. on I-95 between Bridgeport and Darien. "The scene is stabilized and there is no...
