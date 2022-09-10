ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KVIA

Annual Fort Bliss Oktoberfest kicks off Friday

EL PASO, Texas -- An annual tradition on post is back. Fort Bliss Oktoberfest will take place September 16 through the 18 at Biggs Park. The Fort Bliss Directorate of Family, Morale, Welfare, and Recreation will host the event carrying the tradition once held by German soldiers staying on post.
FORT BLISS, TX
93.1 KISS FM

2022 El Paso Space Festival to Blast Off This Weekend

Devotees of space and space exploration, indulge your out-of-this-world love of anything space at the 2022 El Paso Space Festival. The annual space event, now in its fourth year, is returning September 17 with in-person activities taking place in multiple locations, including Sunland Park Mall and Hueco Tanks State Park.
EL PASO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Government
Local
Texas Society
City
El Paso, TX
El Paso, TX
Government
El Paso, TX
Society
95.5 KLAQ

1 Lucky El Paso Fan Is Featured In Metallica Music Video

Think of your favorite band or your favorite artist... I bet you that if YOU had the chance to meet them, you'd think that's one of the best days of your life. Some of us get lucky to meet our favorite celebrities; some are even luckier getting to WORK with them. One El Paso fan got to do just that with Metallica a couple years ago & he's a good buddy of mine: Edgar Rodriguez.
EL PASO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Localevent#Neighborhood Park#Havingfun#Performance Info#Eden Performing Arts
93.1 KISS FM

2022 Guide To 9 Fun & Creepy Haunted Houses Around El Paso

Check out our handy guide featuring nine haunted houses around the city, plus a bonus location that you scare fans won't want to pass up. Halloween is fast approaching, and if you love to get scared, check out our guide to all the fun and creepy haunted houses opening for the season in El Paso. The guide also includes a bonus spot featuring the World's Longest Walk Thru Haunted House, certified by Guinness World Records.
EL PASO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
KTSM

Longtime El Paso priest Father ‘Paco’ dies at age 87

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Father Francisco “Paco” Herrera died early Sunday morning at the age of 87, the El Paso Catholic Diocese reported Monday, Sept. 12. Father Herrera was in-cardinated into the Diocese of El paso after serving in the Franciscan order. Herrera served in different parishes in El Paso, most notably St. Joseph’s […]
EL PASO, TX
kisselpaso.com

Monika Loves Morra Mia’s Exquisite Food Tour Of Mexico In East El Paso

Foodies of El Paso, take your taste buds on an exquisite food tour of Mexico at Morra Mia in East El Paso. Morra Mia is not your typical Mexican restaurant; it's much more. From serving classic staples such as enchiladas, tacos, and authentic pozole in a vibrant setting, Morra Mia features cuisines from other regions, including Northern, Central, and Southern Mexican regions such as Yucatan.
EL PASO, TX
krwg.org

Animal Companions of Las Cruces - Bringing 24/7 Emergency Pet-Care Services to the Community

Las Cruces, NM – On this edition of PUENTES a la comunidad, bridges to the community, host Emily Guerra spoke with Animal Companions of Las Cruces Founder and President, Dawn Duncan, about “the Nation’s Great Veterinary Shortage,” bringing 24/7 emergency pet-care services to the community. VetTriage is one of the goals they have accomplished offering 24/7 veterinary video teletriage services to the Las Cruces community and Southern New Mexico. To help complete their many goals, Animal Companions of Las Cruces will hold their first fundraiser on Sunday, September 18th at 5:30 p.m. at the historic Fountain Theatre in Mesilla. The program will feature a screening of the film “KEDI,” a look at Istanbul’s Street feline population, plus animal shorts, a silent auction, cash bar and refreshments with sponsorship from La Posta de Mesilla and the Mesilla Valley Film Society. www.animalcompanionsoflascruces.org.
LAS CRUCES, NM
KTSM

Latino Legacy Awards recognize Estela Casas & Gaspar Enriquez

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Community en Accion, a nonprofit organization is hosting the 2022 Latino Legacy Awards on Sep. 16 at the Hotel Paso del Norte. The event will begin with a reception at 6 p.m. and a dinner as well as a program at 7 p.m. A dance will also be held from 8 […]
EL PASO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy