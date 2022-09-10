Read full article on original website
Students defend Texas teacher fired for telling pupils to use the term 'minor-attracted persons' instead of paedophiles.VictorEl Paso, TX
Abbott touts job growth records in Texas ahead of El Paso visitEuri Giles | ClareifiEl Paso, TX
New Mexico is Trying to Get a Piece of Texas and its 25 Billion in GDPTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Woman wanted for the 2019 murder of Ismael Rodriguez was arrested in El Paso,Texas over the weekendJenifer KnightonEl Paso, TX
This West Texas Town Sends Migrants to New York CityTom HandyEl Paso, TX
El Paso Has A New All Ages Music Venue Thanks To Three El Paso Sisters
There’s a new music venue in town and it’s geared at letting underage teens enjoy the sights and sounds of concerts that only 21 and over adults could enjoy at local bars and nightclubs. Back in July of 2021, El Paso sisters Savannah Sky, River, and Phoenix Grajeda...
You Can Wine & Dine At These 3 El Paso Food Festivals Coming Soon
Sometimes after a long day at work, you need to unwind with some food & a nice glass of wine. With fall being here, it's definitely the best time to enjoy food & drinks. I personally love to enjoy a nice glass at home (usually Moscato is my go-to. But on occasion I don't mind drinking in public.
KVIA
Annual Fort Bliss Oktoberfest kicks off Friday
EL PASO, Texas -- An annual tradition on post is back. Fort Bliss Oktoberfest will take place September 16 through the 18 at Biggs Park. The Fort Bliss Directorate of Family, Morale, Welfare, and Recreation will host the event carrying the tradition once held by German soldiers staying on post.
2022 El Paso Space Festival to Blast Off This Weekend
Devotees of space and space exploration, indulge your out-of-this-world love of anything space at the 2022 El Paso Space Festival. The annual space event, now in its fourth year, is returning September 17 with in-person activities taking place in multiple locations, including Sunland Park Mall and Hueco Tanks State Park.
Listen to Eerie Audio Captured in West Texas Home with Chilling, Mysterious History
There’s a home in the relatively quiet Kern neighborhood in west El Paso, Texas that hides a haunting past. Those who follow local lore or have more than a passing interest in the paranormal still know it and refer to it as "the Patterson House." The home is the...
El Paso’s Culture, Classic Cars on Display at 2022 Lincoln Park Day – See What’s In Store
Sunday, September 18, soak up El Paso’s “Chicano culture, traditions, and history” at the 18th annual Lincoln Park Day celebration. From Zoot Suit-wearing vatos to lovingly restored ranflas, the yearly event puts El Chuco’s heritage on display for an afternoon. Lincoln Park. Lincoln Park – also...
Another Possible El Paso High Ghost Girl Sighting Haunts Viewers on TikTok
El Paso High's "ghost girl" has possibly made herself known again!. Ghost Girl, as Mike from KISSFM so lovingly refers to as, is said to be the spirit of a young cheerleader who, according to school lore, took her life in the early 1920s by jumping from a school balcony and is said to wander from room to room in that huge, old building to this day!
1 Lucky El Paso Fan Is Featured In Metallica Music Video
Think of your favorite band or your favorite artist... I bet you that if YOU had the chance to meet them, you'd think that's one of the best days of your life. Some of us get lucky to meet our favorite celebrities; some are even luckier getting to WORK with them. One El Paso fan got to do just that with Metallica a couple years ago & he's a good buddy of mine: Edgar Rodriguez.
El Paso’s Les Do Makeup Shares Baby #2 Name & New Due Date
Les Do Makeup, El Paso's social media star, is sharing her new due date and revealing the name of her second child. Les Do Makeup is a local celebrity who is an influencer, lifestyle vlogger, fashionista, mother, and entrepreneur who shares her everyday life on social media with her fans.
KVIA
Migrants released on the streets of Downtown El Paso struggle to find bathrooms and showers
EL PASO, Texas– After spending several days on the streets of Downtown El Paso, some migrants are finding it difficult to take care of basic human necessities like using the bathroom and taking showers. With local shelters at capacity, many migrants are now forced to live on the street...
2022 Guide To 9 Fun & Creepy Haunted Houses Around El Paso
Check out our handy guide featuring nine haunted houses around the city, plus a bonus location that you scare fans won't want to pass up. Halloween is fast approaching, and if you love to get scared, check out our guide to all the fun and creepy haunted houses opening for the season in El Paso. The guide also includes a bonus spot featuring the World's Longest Walk Thru Haunted House, certified by Guinness World Records.
El Pasoans Fighting Hunger Food Bank September Pet Food Distribution Dates
El Pasoans struggling to put food on the table can count on El Pasoans Fighting Hunger Food Bank to help feed their families. But did you know EPFHFB is also there if you face the added challenge of keeping your pet fed, too?. EPFH is restarting its free pet food...
Longtime El Paso priest Father ‘Paco’ dies at age 87
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Father Francisco “Paco” Herrera died early Sunday morning at the age of 87, the El Paso Catholic Diocese reported Monday, Sept. 12. Father Herrera was in-cardinated into the Diocese of El paso after serving in the Franciscan order. Herrera served in different parishes in El Paso, most notably St. Joseph’s […]
You’re Lucky If You See Bob the Goat Along the Franklin Mountains
There are some people in El Paso who will park at the rest stops on Transmountain to just relax or catch the sunset. I have lived in El Paso all my life and not once have I had the chance to see what other locals have been able to see.
kisselpaso.com
Monika Loves Morra Mia’s Exquisite Food Tour Of Mexico In East El Paso
Foodies of El Paso, take your taste buds on an exquisite food tour of Mexico at Morra Mia in East El Paso. Morra Mia is not your typical Mexican restaurant; it's much more. From serving classic staples such as enchiladas, tacos, and authentic pozole in a vibrant setting, Morra Mia features cuisines from other regions, including Northern, Central, and Southern Mexican regions such as Yucatan.
krwg.org
Animal Companions of Las Cruces - Bringing 24/7 Emergency Pet-Care Services to the Community
Las Cruces, NM – On this edition of PUENTES a la comunidad, bridges to the community, host Emily Guerra spoke with Animal Companions of Las Cruces Founder and President, Dawn Duncan, about “the Nation’s Great Veterinary Shortage,” bringing 24/7 emergency pet-care services to the community. VetTriage is one of the goals they have accomplished offering 24/7 veterinary video teletriage services to the Las Cruces community and Southern New Mexico. To help complete their many goals, Animal Companions of Las Cruces will hold their first fundraiser on Sunday, September 18th at 5:30 p.m. at the historic Fountain Theatre in Mesilla. The program will feature a screening of the film “KEDI,” a look at Istanbul’s Street feline population, plus animal shorts, a silent auction, cash bar and refreshments with sponsorship from La Posta de Mesilla and the Mesilla Valley Film Society. www.animalcompanionsoflascruces.org.
El Paso Photographer Captures Intense Thunderstorm In Slow Motion Video
Ok, so…. What did we do to Mother Nature over the weekend for her to just go off on us like she did last night?!. I just moved to the Horizon area and what first started as a nice cloudy evening quickly turned into a downpour of rain and some CRAZY thunderstorms that lit up the El Paso skies.
Juarez Definitely Has It Worse Than El Paso During Flash Floods
In El Paso, we know what certain parts of town to avoid when it is raining heavily. For example, last night on my way home I had my first dose of driving on the freeway as it began to flood. Most of us are pretty familiar with the parts of...
Latino Legacy Awards recognize Estela Casas & Gaspar Enriquez
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Community en Accion, a nonprofit organization is hosting the 2022 Latino Legacy Awards on Sep. 16 at the Hotel Paso del Norte. The event will begin with a reception at 6 p.m. and a dinner as well as a program at 7 p.m. A dance will also be held from 8 […]
Cute Squirrel Caught on Camera Enjoying the Views at Scenic Drive
Tons of people love to visit Scenic Drive to enjoy the scenic views of the city. There have been times some of us will visit Scenic Drive to gather thoughts or even read a book. Plus, locals aren't the only ones who will head to Scenic Drive for the scenic...
