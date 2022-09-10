Read full article on original website
Apple announces iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max with always-on display, 48MP camera and A16 Bionic SoC
What just happened? Apple just wrapped up its annual fall hardware event where it unveiled the new iPhone 14 lineup. As in years past, the new family of phones is divided into mainstream offerings and pro-grade solutions. The latter typically affords premium amenities like better cameras and greater storage capacity at a higher price point, and the same holds true this time around.
Backblaze data shows SSDs have lower failure rates than HDDs
The big picture: A key selling point of solid state drives is that they are less failure-prone than HDDs. However, data from recent years began to cast doubt on that assumption, but at least one new long-term analysis shows this might prove correct as time marches on. Backblaze's 2022 mid-year...
Upcoming Intel 13th-gen Core Raptor Lake CPU specs confirmed via leaked slides
Highly anticipated: Intel's upcoming Raptor Lake processors face stiff competition with AMD's Ryzen 7000 series. Previously-leaked Cinebench results indicate the flagship i9-13900K might perform similarly to the Ryzen 9 7950X. However, AMD's offerings might come out on top in power efficiency due to switching to a more advanced TSMC 5nm process node.
Intel teases Raptor Lake platform innovations as AMD prepares to launch Ryzen 7000
In brief: When most people think about the future of PC technology, they likely think about new CPUs designed in the US. But not to be surprised, Intel recently hosted an international Tech Tour at its facilities in Israel, where they unveiled several intriguing innovations for their upcoming 13th-gen Core platform and CPU, code-named "Raptor Lake."
AMD switches to new mobile CPU naming system for 2023 and beyond
In brief: Team Red has announced a new naming convention for its mobile processors in 2023 and beyond. The new AMD naming system is meant to clarify the processor's capabilities and should be easier to decode for enthusiasts and average users. It will now be possible to know the Zen architecture of an AMD mobile processor just by looking at the name.
Apple AirPods Pro 2 launch with improved ANC, new H2 chip, improved battery life
Highly anticipated: Apple has launched the brand new AirPods Pro 2, the first revision of the successful wireless earbuds, with new features, improved performance, and even the return of "Memoji engravings" onto the charging case, if you're interested in that. The first generation AirPods Pro were a major success, with...
Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max
Our editors hand-pick these products using a variety of criteria: they can be direct competitors targeting the same market segment or can be similar devices in terms of size, performance, or features. From the outside, the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max don’t look dramatically different from their predecessors, aside...
GoPro's new Hero 11 Black action cameras feature a larger image sensor, start under $300
In a nutshell: GoPro has announced a trio of new Hero 11 Black cameras sporting a larger image sensor and the widest field of view ever featured natively in a Hero camera. The new Hero 11 Black family features a 1/1.9" sensor capable of capturing 10-bit color video at up to 5.3K resolution at 60 frames per second or 4K video at up to 120 frames per second.
Competition is healthy for the market. I'm starting to resent Nvidia more and more by the day... Most gamers I know have been waiting for YEARS to be able to afford an...
Leaked photos show a four-slot Zotac RTX 4090 and its divisive design
What just happened? Images of what is allegedly a third-party model of the GeForce RTX 4090 have surfaced online. Assuming they're the real deal, the card is, as expected, humongous, with a quad-slot (at least) design and a cooler that extends way beyond the PCB. The new images from Baidu...
How to Upgrade your Laptop's RAM
TechSpot is supported by its audience. We may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Here's why you can trust us. If you're thinking about improving your laptop's performance, there are a few guaranteed ways to achieve that without having to be a computer wizard. Swapping an old mechanical drive for a faster SSD is one must-have upgrade.
New zero-day vulnerability in BackupBuddy plugin leaves WordPress users at risk
Why it matters: WordPress plugin developer, iThemes, alerted users to a vulnerability related to their BackupBuddy extension earlier this week. The security hole leaves plugin users susceptible to unauthorized access by malicious actors, providing them with the opportunity to steal sensitive files and information. The flaw affects any sites running BackupBuddy 8.5.8.0 through 8.7.4.1. Users should update to version 8.7.5 to patch the hole.
Intel says Raptor Lake includes 6 GHz CPU stock, expected to set 8 GHz overclocking world record
Highly anticipated: Intel has been teasing its upcoming 13th-gen Raptor Lake CPUs with a couple of enticing announcements. It claims the processors will be the first to operate at 6 GHz at stock, and that they have already set a "world overclocking record" of 8 GHz. Team blue gave us...
Intel demos 80Gbps Thunderbolt, matching USB4 2.0 performance
Forward-looking: The latest iterations of Thunderbolt and USB came out of hiding this month. Both technologies have some capabilities in common as the new connection standards will double their bandwidth over their immediate predecessors. Finalized specifications are expected in the coming months. Intel showed off the latest version of its...
Insta360 X3
Our editors hand-pick these products using a variety of criteria: they can be direct competitors targeting the same market segment or can be similar devices in terms of size, performance, or features. Pricey, but this is the best 360-degree action camera money can buy. By TrustedReviews on September 08, 2022...
We Bought the Cheapest DDR5 RAM Modules We Could Find, Are They Any Good?
TechSpot is supported by its audience. We may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Here's why you can trust us. For this article we're doing something simple: find the cheapest DDR5 RAM we could get our hands on, in this case Crucial's 8GB 4800 CL40 modules which cost ~$44 for each module, so $88 for two giving us a 16GB capacity, which for most games is still ample.
AppleCare+ now allows unlimited device repairs, but is it worth it?
In context: AppleCare has evolved quite a bit over the years. When it was first introduced, it was more or less a two-year extension of your typical one-year warranty for a relatively fair one-time payment. It recently received a slight name change (AppleCare+) and moved to a subscription-like service, making it more like an insurance policy than an extended warranty.
