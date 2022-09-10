ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Computers

Comments / 0

Related
TechSpot

Apple announces iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max with always-on display, 48MP camera and A16 Bionic SoC

What just happened? Apple just wrapped up its annual fall hardware event where it unveiled the new iPhone 14 lineup. As in years past, the new family of phones is divided into mainstream offerings and pro-grade solutions. The latter typically affords premium amenities like better cameras and greater storage capacity at a higher price point, and the same holds true this time around.
CELL PHONES
TechSpot

Backblaze data shows SSDs have lower failure rates than HDDs

The big picture: A key selling point of solid state drives is that they are less failure-prone than HDDs. However, data from recent years began to cast doubt on that assumption, but at least one new long-term analysis shows this might prove correct as time marches on. Backblaze's 2022 mid-year...
COMPUTERS
TechSpot

Upcoming Intel 13th-gen Core Raptor Lake CPU specs confirmed via leaked slides

Highly anticipated: Intel's upcoming Raptor Lake processors face stiff competition with AMD's Ryzen 7000 series. Previously-leaked Cinebench results indicate the flagship i9-13900K might perform similarly to the Ryzen 9 7950X. However, AMD's offerings might come out on top in power efficiency due to switching to a more advanced TSMC 5nm process node.
COMPUTERS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pci Sig
TechSpot

AMD switches to new mobile CPU naming system for 2023 and beyond

In brief: Team Red has announced a new naming convention for its mobile processors in 2023 and beyond. The new AMD naming system is meant to clarify the processor's capabilities and should be easier to decode for enthusiasts and average users. It will now be possible to know the Zen architecture of an AMD mobile processor just by looking at the name.
COMPUTERS
TechSpot

rarson

JavaScript is disabled. For a better experience, please enable JavaScript in your browser before proceeding. rarson replied to the thread SSDs are about to get a lot cheaper as NAND prices plummet. Anyone who has paid any attention to the market at all can figure out approximately when prices are...
COMPUTERS
TechSpot

Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max

Our editors hand-pick these products using a variety of criteria: they can be direct competitors targeting the same market segment or can be similar devices in terms of size, performance, or features. From the outside, the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max don’t look dramatically different from their predecessors, aside...
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
TechSpot

Drane

Go Team Red then. Competition is healthy for the market. I'm starting to resent Nvidia more and more by the day... Most gamers I know have been waiting for YEARS to be able to afford an...
VIDEO GAMES
TechSpot

How to Upgrade your Laptop's RAM

TechSpot is supported by its audience. We may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Here's why you can trust us. If you're thinking about improving your laptop's performance, there are a few guaranteed ways to achieve that without having to be a computer wizard. Swapping an old mechanical drive for a faster SSD is one must-have upgrade.
COMPUTERS
TechSpot

New zero-day vulnerability in BackupBuddy plugin leaves WordPress users at risk

Why it matters: WordPress plugin developer, iThemes, alerted users to a vulnerability related to their BackupBuddy extension earlier this week. The security hole leaves plugin users susceptible to unauthorized access by malicious actors, providing them with the opportunity to steal sensitive files and information. The flaw affects any sites running BackupBuddy 8.5.8.0 through 8.7.4.1. Users should update to version 8.7.5 to patch the hole.
SOFTWARE
TechSpot

Kwesley

JavaScript is disabled. For a better experience, please enable JavaScript in your browser before proceeding. I registered with Techspot just to be able to like and comment on this. I’m easily amused and because of that. You win the internet today.
EDUCATION
TechSpot

Intel demos 80Gbps Thunderbolt, matching USB4 2.0 performance

Forward-looking: The latest iterations of Thunderbolt and USB came out of hiding this month. Both technologies have some capabilities in common as the new connection standards will double their bandwidth over their immediate predecessors. Finalized specifications are expected in the coming months. Intel showed off the latest version of its...
COMPUTERS
TechSpot

james james

JavaScript is disabled. For a better experience, please enable JavaScript in your browser before proceeding. The news feed is currently empty.
SPORTS
TechSpot

Insta360 X3

Our editors hand-pick these products using a variety of criteria: they can be direct competitors targeting the same market segment or can be similar devices in terms of size, performance, or features. Pricey, but this is the best 360-degree action camera money can buy. By TrustedReviews on September 08, 2022...
ELECTRONICS
TechSpot

We Bought the Cheapest DDR5 RAM Modules We Could Find, Are They Any Good?

TechSpot is supported by its audience. We may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Here's why you can trust us. For this article we're doing something simple: find the cheapest DDR5 RAM we could get our hands on, in this case Crucial's 8GB 4800 CL40 modules which cost ~$44 for each module, so $88 for two giving us a 16GB capacity, which for most games is still ample.
COMPUTERS
TechSpot

AppleCare+ now allows unlimited device repairs, but is it worth it?

In context: AppleCare has evolved quite a bit over the years. When it was first introduced, it was more or less a two-year extension of your typical one-year warranty for a relatively fair one-time payment. It recently received a slight name change (AppleCare+) and moved to a subscription-like service, making it more like an insurance policy than an extended warranty.
TECHNOLOGY
TechSpot

TechSpot

16K+
Followers
11K+
Post
538K+
Views
ABOUT

TechSpot is a computer and technology publication established in 1998. Read daily by thousands of power users, tech enthusiasts, IT decision makers and gamers, TechSpot is home to over 8 million readers every month.

 https://www.techspot.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy