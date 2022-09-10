Aaron Rodgers and Bill Maher Trash Talk Republicans and California Politics

David Eulitt/Vivien Killilea/Getty

Bill Maher and Aaron Rodgers lamented COVID-era changes to California and hypocrisy from the Republican party on the latest episode of Maher’s “Club Random” podcast, according to SFGate. Rodgers, a California native, said the “state’s going to s---” and bemoaned closing stores in his hometown after the state enforced strict lockdown procedures during the pandemic. But their frustration with outsized government mandates didn’t stop with liberals. The two also threw shade at the Republican party, which Maher called “dangerous” even though he finds Democratic wokeness obnoxious. “As much as I might lean more pro life, I don't want the government to tell me I can't smoke a cigar, I can't have a drink of alcohol, I can't choose my own medical decisions. And if I'm a woman, don’t f—ing tell me what to do,” said the Green Bay Packers quarterback. “I don't believe the government should have any control over what we do with our bodies.”

