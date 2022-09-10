Read full article on original website
Students defend Texas teacher fired for telling pupils to use the term 'minor-attracted persons' instead of paedophiles.VictorEl Paso, TX
Abbott touts job growth records in Texas ahead of El Paso visitEuri Giles | ClareifiEl Paso, TX
New Mexico is Trying to Get a Piece of Texas and its 25 Billion in GDPTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Woman wanted for the 2019 murder of Ismael Rodriguez was arrested in El Paso,Texas over the weekendJenifer KnightonEl Paso, TX
This West Texas Town Sends Migrants to New York CityTom HandyEl Paso, TX
cbs4local.com
Texas Tech Dental Oral Health Clinic in El Paso offering denture services
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — Students at the Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center El Paso Hunt School of Dental Medicine are now offering affordable dental treatment for all patients and free for some, including those in need of new or replacement dentures. Patients interested will receive care from...
cbs4local.com
El Paso health officials advise community to get an STD health screening
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Department of Public Health (DPH) is urging residents, especially pregnant women, to seek sexually transmitted diseases (STDs) health screenings to protect their and their newborns’ health. New data published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) show that reported annual...
cbs4local.com
Ysleta ISD earns top college, career readiness scores in El Paso area
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Ysleta Independent School District earned the highest College, Career, and Military Readiness (CCMR) scores among all school districts in the city and county of El Paso, according to 2022 state accountability results recently released by the Texas Education Agency (TEA). On Tuesday, Ysleta...
cbs4local.com
"The Claw Mall" at Anthony Middle School teaches life skills
The town of Anthony, Texas has come together to help one another. The Claw Mall is a student-organized community closet at Anthony Middle School. Students and staff have been collecting gently used clothes since spring break. The students have the opportunity to work at the Claw Mall, while there they...
cbs4local.com
Woman claims those facing homelessness are being put second
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — Shariquee Coleman and her son run Bookie and Mommy’s Helping Hand and deliver home-cooked meals and care packages for those facing homelessness in El Paso twice a week. She explained that over the last two weeks they’ve been running out of food and...
cbs4local.com
El Paso ISD explains where $668 million bond money is going
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — El Paso Independent School district received a $668 million bond back in 2016 to modernize and right-size its campuses. It's been nearly six years since voters approved it, and the district is still reaping the benefits from this multimillion dollar bond. Where is the...
cbs4local.com
City of El Paso to share initial findings of study for Downtown Arena project
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The City of El Paso will be holding a community meeting to provide an update about the initial findings of the Multi-Purpose Performing Arts and Entertainment Center (MPC) feasibility and programming study. The meeting will be held at the Alley behind Fire Station 11...
cbs4local.com
Migrants in downtown El Paso look for bathrooms, places to shower
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — Tuesday marked five days that El Paso has seen hundreds of migrants released on the streets. Many migrants CBS4 encountered were without money and sponsors to help them move along. Showers and bathrooms have also been hard to come by. Some migrants said they...
cbs4local.com
UMC petition signatures to be verified by El Paso County employees
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — El Paso County Commissioners voted to postpone a vote regarding the issuance of $345.7 million in Certificates of Obligation for hospital improvements and expansion of University Medical Center to October 3. Additionally, commissioners approved $17,160 in funding to hire 10 temporary employees for the...
cbs4local.com
Neighbors worry about emergency response times if new subdivision is built in Sunland Park
SUNLAND PARK, N.M. (CBS4) — A new proposed subdivision in Sunland Park, N.M. is sparking concern among residents and homeowners. Residents in both New Mexico and Texas say the new subdivision that may be built on Frontera Road, which falls on the state line of Texas and New Mexico, is unwanted because they fear it could delay emergency response times.
cbs4local.com
23-year-old woman from Edinburg killed in northeast El Paso crash
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — A 23-year-old woman from Edinburg, Texas was killed during a crash at the Gateway North and Stan Roberts Intersection Monday, the El Paso Police Department said. Bianca Nicole Center was driving a 2012 Jeep Wrangler on Gateway North Boulevard when her vehicle was hit...
cbs4local.com
DA's office files to remove judge from Walmart shooting case citing 'personal animus'
EL PASO, Texas [CBS4] — A status hearing for Patrick Wood Crusius, the alleged shooter in the 2019 Cielo Vista Walmart mass shooting, was postponed on Tuesday. The status hearing was postponed due to a motion filed by El Paso's District Attorney’s office requesting the recusal of Judge Sam Medrano in the case of the State of Texas vs. Patrick Wood Crusius.
cbs4local.com
Man seen waving rifle during Battle of I-10 tailgate
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4/KFOX14) — A scary situation happened during the UTEP vs NMSU game Saturday. A viewer recorded video of a crowd gathered around a pickup truck yelling obscenities and throwing a can at the truck's windshield. Soon after, a man comes out of his truck waving a...
cbs4local.com
El Paso police identify 3 men arrested during SWAT situation in Upper Valley
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso police have identified three men that were arrested during a SWAT situation on Sixta Drive in the Upper Valley on Friday. Police arrested 65-year-old Alfredo Ramirez who they say ran out of his house and hit a 56-year-old man's truck with a machete.
cbs4local.com
Multiple tributes for injured Organ Mountain HS football player to take place Wednesday
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — Students and staff at Vista Middle School in Las Cruces will wear black on Wednesday to stand in solidarity with an Organ Mountain High School football player who was severely injured during a game last month. Abraham Romero, a senior at the high school,...
cbs4local.com
Road closures happening the week of Sept. 11th through Sept. 17th
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — I-10 Widening West. Monday, September 12, through Saturday, September 17. Eastbound and westbound I-10 will occasionally be reduced to one lane at varying locations between Vinton Road and Redd Road. Lane closures necessary to allow crews and equipment to safely enter and exit the...
cbs4local.com
Lightning strike sets palm tree on fire in east El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — A palm tree was struck by lightning and caught on fire in east El Paso Monday night. Video sent in by a viewer showed the top of the tree up in flames as embers fell off of it. El Paso Fire officials said there...
cbs4local.com
FBI searching for man accused of armed robbery at Las Cruces Lowe's store
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) is looking for a man who police said was involved in an armed robbery that ended in a high-speed police pursuit in Las Cruces on July 27. The robbery took place at Lowe’s Home Improvement store at 3200...
cbs4local.com
Las Cruces man accused of killing businessman faces retrial
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — The second murder trial for a Las Cruces man who was accused of shooting and killing a businessman during an interrupted burglary began Monday. Lonnie Gallegos, 40, is being retried on a first-degree murder charge after his initial trial ended in a mistrial in...
