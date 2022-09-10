SUNLAND PARK, N.M. (CBS4) — A new proposed subdivision in Sunland Park, N.M. is sparking concern among residents and homeowners. Residents in both New Mexico and Texas say the new subdivision that may be built on Frontera Road, which falls on the state line of Texas and New Mexico, is unwanted because they fear it could delay emergency response times.

