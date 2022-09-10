ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

cbs4local.com

Texas Tech Dental Oral Health Clinic in El Paso offering denture services

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — Students at the Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center El Paso Hunt School of Dental Medicine are now offering affordable dental treatment for all patients and free for some, including those in need of new or replacement dentures. Patients interested will receive care from...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

El Paso health officials advise community to get an STD health screening

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Department of Public Health (DPH) is urging residents, especially pregnant women, to seek sexually transmitted diseases (STDs) health screenings to protect their and their newborns’ health. New data published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) show that reported annual...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Ysleta ISD earns top college, career readiness scores in El Paso area

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Ysleta Independent School District earned the highest College, Career, and Military Readiness (CCMR) scores among all school districts in the city and county of El Paso, according to 2022 state accountability results recently released by the Texas Education Agency (TEA). On Tuesday, Ysleta...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

"The Claw Mall" at Anthony Middle School teaches life skills

The town of Anthony, Texas has come together to help one another. The Claw Mall is a student-organized community closet at Anthony Middle School. Students and staff have been collecting gently used clothes since spring break. The students have the opportunity to work at the Claw Mall, while there they...
ANTHONY, TX
cbs4local.com

Woman claims those facing homelessness are being put second

EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — Shariquee Coleman and her son run Bookie and Mommy’s Helping Hand and deliver home-cooked meals and care packages for those facing homelessness in El Paso twice a week. She explained that over the last two weeks they’ve been running out of food and...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

El Paso ISD explains where $668 million bond money is going

EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — El Paso Independent School district received a $668 million bond back in 2016 to modernize and right-size its campuses. It's been nearly six years since voters approved it, and the district is still reaping the benefits from this multimillion dollar bond. Where is the...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Migrants in downtown El Paso look for bathrooms, places to shower

EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — Tuesday marked five days that El Paso has seen hundreds of migrants released on the streets. Many migrants CBS4 encountered were without money and sponsors to help them move along. Showers and bathrooms have also been hard to come by. Some migrants said they...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

UMC petition signatures to be verified by El Paso County employees

EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — El Paso County Commissioners voted to postpone a vote regarding the issuance of $345.7 million in Certificates of Obligation for hospital improvements and expansion of University Medical Center to October 3. Additionally, commissioners approved $17,160 in funding to hire 10 temporary employees for the...
EL PASO COUNTY, TX
cbs4local.com

Neighbors worry about emergency response times if new subdivision is built in Sunland Park

SUNLAND PARK, N.M. (CBS4) — A new proposed subdivision in Sunland Park, N.M. is sparking concern among residents and homeowners. Residents in both New Mexico and Texas say the new subdivision that may be built on Frontera Road, which falls on the state line of Texas and New Mexico, is unwanted because they fear it could delay emergency response times.
SUNLAND PARK, NM
cbs4local.com

23-year-old woman from Edinburg killed in northeast El Paso crash

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — A 23-year-old woman from Edinburg, Texas was killed during a crash at the Gateway North and Stan Roberts Intersection Monday, the El Paso Police Department said. Bianca Nicole Center was driving a 2012 Jeep Wrangler on Gateway North Boulevard when her vehicle was hit...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

DA's office files to remove judge from Walmart shooting case citing 'personal animus'

EL PASO, Texas [CBS4] — A status hearing for Patrick Wood Crusius, the alleged shooter in the 2019 Cielo Vista Walmart mass shooting, was postponed on Tuesday. The status hearing was postponed due to a motion filed by El Paso's District Attorney’s office requesting the recusal of Judge Sam Medrano in the case of the State of Texas vs. Patrick Wood Crusius.
EL PASO, TX
NewsBreak
Education
cbs4local.com

Man seen waving rifle during Battle of I-10 tailgate

EL PASO, Texas (CBS4/KFOX14) — A scary situation happened during the UTEP vs NMSU game Saturday. A viewer recorded video of a crowd gathered around a pickup truck yelling obscenities and throwing a can at the truck's windshield. Soon after, a man comes out of his truck waving a...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Road closures happening the week of Sept. 11th through Sept. 17th

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — I-10 Widening West. Monday, September 12, through Saturday, September 17. Eastbound and westbound I-10 will occasionally be reduced to one lane at varying locations between Vinton Road and Redd Road. Lane closures necessary to allow crews and equipment to safely enter and exit the...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Lightning strike sets palm tree on fire in east El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — A palm tree was struck by lightning and caught on fire in east El Paso Monday night. Video sent in by a viewer showed the top of the tree up in flames as embers fell off of it. El Paso Fire officials said there...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Las Cruces man accused of killing businessman faces retrial

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — The second murder trial for a Las Cruces man who was accused of shooting and killing a businessman during an interrupted burglary began Monday. Lonnie Gallegos, 40, is being retried on a first-degree murder charge after his initial trial ended in a mistrial in...
LAS CRUCES, NM

