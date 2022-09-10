Read full article on original website
kidnewsradio.com
Jackson First Responders honor the fallen from 9/11
JACKSON, Wyoming (KIFI)- Jackson first responders gathered this morning to hold a memorial ceremony and hike on Snow King Mountain carrying a badge with the name of a fallen first responder. The ceremony started with officers and members of the Jackson community reading the names of fallen first responders. Fire...
kidnewsradio.com
US Army Corps of Engineers to haul rocks to county stockpile on Snake River Levee
JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI) – The public is encouraged to use caution as trucks hauling rocks will be in and out of the area of Emily’s Pond on the Snake River Levee for the next month. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will begin hauling rocks to the Teton...
kidnewsradio.com
Showers squelch the haze 76° for most
Storms push up from the remnants of Kay and bring some rain and storms which will diffuse the smoky conditions. Winds from SW will push and gust to 20-30mph especially around storms. Some areas may receive heavy rainfall into the south eastern highlands and showers truly kick in for the valley later this afternoon and into overnights for western Wyoming. Highs in the mid 70’s from Jackson to Pocatello.
kidnewsradio.com
2 arrested after deputy struck in the face
BONNEVILLE COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) – Two adults were arrested Sunday evening after battering a deputy who was called to keep the peace. The reporting party, 55-year-old Carolelynn Williams, called for deputies to respond because people were removing items from her property. Deputies arrived, and Williams told them her daughter and son-in-law were there to remove their property, but the situation had escalated to a verbal disturbance. Williams requested the deputy stand by while her daughter finished loading up their belongings to keep the peace.
