Pick apples, explore a corn maze, and eat pumpkin donuts at Stepp’s Orchard in Hendersonville, NC

Core 450: A must-try restaurant in Travelers Rest, South CarolinaCarlee Alexandria: Travel and Lifestyle BloggerTravelers Rest, SC
5 Great Pizza Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasWilmington, NC
Five unforgettable and unique places to visit in North CarolinaVivid SnacksWilmington, NC
Day Trip From Charlotte: The Biltmore EstateCharlotte UnlimitedCharlotte, NC
4 Great Burger Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasAsheville, NC
the828.com
Pumpkin Patch at North Carolina Glass Center
10am-5pm closed Tuesdays @ North Carolina Glass Center 140 Roberts St (River Arts District) Glassblowers will be filling the D Space gallery with a steady stream of glass pumpkins this fall season. Find handcrafted glass in an array of colors, styles and sizes. From mini flameworked gourds to large handblown pumpkins worthy of year-round display, we’ll have them all for sale! Your purchase supports the nonprofit glass center and local artists.
kiddingaroundgreenville.com
Get into the Fall Spirit with a Visit to Sky Top Orchard
Fall is just about here! Time for corn mazes, fall festivals, and apple picking! One of the local favorites is Sky Top Orchard near Flat Rock, NC. Read on for local mom Jackie Vest’s tips and things to expect when you visit Sky Top Orchard, so you can make the most of your visit!
FOX Carolina
Hendersonville’s first beer garden prepares for opening
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Blue Ridge Beer Garden - one of Hendersonville’s newest taphouses - invites you to join them for their grand opening on September 17-18. Representatives for the taphouse say the south slope building was originally a 1950′s gas station. They say they’re offering 25 beers and ciders on tap, in addition to a variety of wine, seltzers, domestics, craft beer, and non-alcohol options.
secretcharlotte.co
These Floating HouseBoats Are Available To Stay In Overnight In North Carolina
Head to the small mountain town of Bryson City, over 4 hours away from Charlotte, for a perfect getaway into the Great Smoky Mountains and Fontana Lake where you can rent these unique and cozy houseboats right on the water to kick off the end of summer. Only accessible by...
my40.tv
'God's the artist, I just hold the saw:' Woodcarver hones unique craft in the mountains
FOREST CITY, N.C. (WLOS) — Wood carving is an age-old artform practiced around the world, but in the last few decades it’s gotten some new followers – thanks to a modern twist: power tools. Master chainsaw carver, Pherson Weathermon, has been perfecting his craft for the last...
my40.tv
CAUGHT ON VIDEO: Someone slashes tires in Swannanoa
SWANNANOA, N.C. (WLOS) — Some Swannanoa residents are out thousands of dollars after what appears to be a tire-slashing spree, one resident said. And the person who did it was caught on a security camera. Jessie Bryant’s security footage shows a person walking next to his truck and then...
FOX Carolina
Upstate coffee shop named one of the most beautiful
A huge alligator was caught in Lake Marion in South Carolina during the first weekend of open season. (Photo credit: Cordray's Processing & Taxidermy)
WATE
Relaxation Deep in the Smoky Mountains at The Swag
Nestled in the beautiful Smoky Mountains in Waynesville, North Carolina; you and your family can have a quiet and relaxing vacation at The Swag. The Swag offers many amenities for you and your family to enjoy. From a full-service bar and cellar room to a full-service spa and a brand new hot tub outside. You can disconnect from the world outside and enjoy a very calming weekend.
my40.tv
Third overdose spike alert for 2022 issued in Buncombe County; List of resources here
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — A continued spike in probable overdoses has prompted health officials in one Western North Carolina county to issue a public alert. Buncombe County Health and Human Services (BCHHS) issued a "Spike Alert" on Tuesday, Sept. 13 for drug overdoses. Health officials say this is...
thejournalonline.com
Tree falls in wrong direction knocking out power to half of Williamston
A large tree being cut down during clearing of a lot at West Main Street and Academy Street in Williamston Monday, fell on a main electrical line causing damage to several other nearby poles and a power outage for most of the afternoon. Businesses in the West Main Shopping Center were not affected, however most of the Williamston area east of the park, including The Journal and Williamston Municipal Center, were without power from around 1 p.m. to around 6:15 pm. Monday.
wspa.com
Pet of the Week: Clover
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – It’s Monday and that means another ‘Pet of the Week’! This week’s featured pet is Clover. Clover is three years old and is up to date on all her vaccines, is microchipped and spayed. Clover is full of energy, is very...
This Boozy Train Ride Through The Smoky Mountains Has Stunning Fall Views & It's Adults-Only
As the weather cools down, fall activities are coming into full effect. For you, this might mean going to a pumpkin patch, exploring a corn maze, or brewery hopping, all of which there is plenty of in North Carolina. However, one activity in Bryson City, NC is perfect for just...
my40.tv
Crews locate injured hiker reported missing in Shining Rock Wilderness Area
HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Multiple emergency crew members worked together on Sunday to locate and help transport an injured hiker from the Shining Rock Wilderness Area. Officials with Transylvania County Rescue Squad say members of their department were requested to assist Haywood County Search and Rescue with the search for a missing hiker.
tribpapers.com
Despite Earlier Hardships, Apple Farmers Celebrate This Year’s Crop
Hendersonville – At long last, the apple farmers in the area are able to celebrate their crop. Mother Nature has been harsh on them over the last two years, with freezes and temperatures as low as 20° F. Last year was a difficult season, but farmers can rejoice this year because of a bumper crop.The 76th Apple Festival, held this weekend in Hendersonville, reflected this happy trend.
my40.tv
Asheville pet groomer warns of mysterious respiratory illness affecting dogs
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — An Asheville pet groomer is warning pet owners of a mysterious respiratory illness impacting dogs across the state. “It’s kind of like a plague that’s come down on dogs,” Hair of the Dog Pet Salon owner Michelle Hart said. Hart said her...
3 Towns in South Carolina Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United States
Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from the Business Insider website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving to South Carolina, you should add the following towns to your list.
Couple found dead inside Anderson Co. home
A couple was found dead Monday evening inside of an Anderson County home.
FOX Carolina
Homeless man who went missing in Forest City found, police say
FOREST CITY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Forest City Police Department said Jeremiah Aaron Moore, a man who went missing last week, has been found. Officers said Moore was last seen on September 7, 2022. Officers described him as around 6 feet 1 inch tall and 185 pounds. According to...
FOX Carolina
Spartanburg County School employee celebrates 50 years of service
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County School District celebrates 50 years for accountant bookkeeper, Daphine Spivey. She started at Daniel Morgan Technology Center in 1972, and now at 81 years old, she has no plans of retiring. Spivey said, “They asked me that at a board meeting they...
FOX Carolina
Asheville man wanted after allegedly stealing truck and trailer from business
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department said they are searching for an Asheville man who allegedly stole a truck and trailer from a business on Sunday. Officers said they responded to Edbar Street at around 6:55 a.m. after a suspicious person was reported there. After investigating, officers...
