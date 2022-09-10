Florida vs. Kentucky: Pick, prediction, spread, odds, football game time, watch live stream, TV channel

Read full article on original website
Gainesville Improv Guild benefit performance for Ukraine orphans.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Top 5 UF ranks 88th in value, 29th among all Universities.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Central Florida Hidden LuxuryLydia BellMicanopy, FL
Students are back – check out these opportunities to get involved.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Taking a Dog Break in Alachua CountyMichele SharpeAlachua County, FL
Related
Gators DB Commit Ja'Keem Jackson: 'I Can't Wait to Come' to Florida
Gators defensive back commit Ja'Keem Jackson recaps his visit to Florida for the Kentucky weekend and shares three players he's heavily recruiting to UF.
thecomeback.com
Kentucky had hilariously appropriate dinner after beating Florida
The Kentucky Wildcats pulled off one of the bigger victories of the weekend when they went into Gainsville, Florida and beat the No. 12 Florida Gators in a prime-time SEC showdown. And it looks like the Wildcats celebrated the big win with an extremely appropriate dinner. On Monday evening, Kentucky...
Kentucky Commit Robert Dillingham Expected to Play in 2022 Border League
Kentucky commit Robert Dillingham is expected to take part in the upcoming 2022 Border League, according to Samad Hines of The Season Ticket: Dillingham's Donda Academy in California is one of many high profile schools that's expected to take part in the upcoming event, which is set to take ...
Takeaways From Florida's 26-16 Collapse Against Kentucky
What we learned from Florida's 26-16 loss to Kentucky in Week 2.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
onlygators.com
College football rankings: Florida Gators fall back but remain in AP Top 25, Coaches Poll after Week 2
Coming off one of most notable season-opening wins in program history, the Florida Gators looked poised to start the Billy Napier era with consecutive home wins over ranked opponents. As upsets flooded in across Week 2, it appeared as if Florida may not just rise in the college football rankings but potentially enter the top 10.
wuft.org
Dixie, Lafayette and Suwannee counties were redistricted in Florida Senate map. Here are the candidates running for the new seat
TALLAHASSEE — Stakes are high in a North Florida contest between a scion of a prominent Democratic political family and a former football star who is a “huge fan” of Gov. Ron DeSantis, in one of the state Senate’s most closely watched races this year. Incumbent...
Independent Florida Alligator
Gainesville favorite Brownie Guy to close after owner Chris DeVeau’s death
Brownie Guy, a Gainesville staple, is closing its doors Monday following the death of its owner, Chris DeVeau Sept. 5. The store, located at 602 NW 75th St. Suite B near Newberry Square, will sell its final batch of brownies at 11 a.m. Monday, continuing until 10 p.m. or when it sells out. Purchases are cash only.
Independent Florida Alligator
Gainesville Asian markets give customers a ‘taste of home’
For Gainesville residents who want to make tteokbokki, pancit, biryani or huǒguō, ingredients can be hard to find. Asian markets provide what several common U.S. grocery chains can’t: authentic flavor and, for many, comfort food. Some may be looking to break out of their comfort zone with...
RELATED PEOPLE
Miami New Times
Rosewood Update: Suspect Charged in Alleged Assault on Miami Black Historian
One week after Florida International University professor Marvin Dunn was allegedly attacked near a property he owns in Rosewood, Florida, police have arrested the man whom Dunn claims shouted racist slurs at him and nearly ran over his son. The Levy County Sheriff's Office (LCSO) has arrested David Allen Emanuel,...
WCJB
Gainesville woman latest recipient of Habitat for Humanity house
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A woman in Gainesville has the keys to a new house thanks to Habitat for Humanity. The organization held a dedication ceremony Tuesday for the affordable home. Ashley Burke is the new homeowner. She said people from Habitat for Humanity helped her every step of the...
WCJB
GPD investigates deadly crash on Archer Road
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Police Department officers are investigating a deadly crash on Tuesday morning that happened on a major roadway in the city. Officers say the crash happened on Southwest Archer Road and Clark Butler Boulevard. They say an SUV and a motorcycle crashed. A man was killed...
alachuachronicle.com
Gainesville man charged with vehicular homicide in 2021 death of 13-year-old girl
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Clarence Barton III, 37, has been arrested and charged with vehicular homicide for the death of 13-year-old Emily Hoyos following a Newberry road accident on March 14, 2021. The girl’s family was reportedly traveling from Tampa to Texas for a spring break trip when they stopped...
IN THIS ARTICLE
City attorney says check is in the mail for fire fee refunds
The City of Ocala is asking for more time to send $80 million in refund checks to those who paid a fire service fee that was later ruled illegal after missing a court-ordered time frame. In its Sept. 1 Motion for Extension of Time to refund class members before Robert...
Video shows deputy break up fight at Palatka school, mother says too much force used
PALATKA, Fla. — Cellphone video shows a teen slammed to the ground outside Palatka High School by a sheriff’s deputy attempting to break up a brawl. The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office said the fight involved a large number of students last Friday. The mother of the sophomore at the center of the fight said the deputy used too much force.
WCJB
Gainesville Amazon facility evacuated due to bomb threat
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A law enforcement bomb squad was called out to an Amazon distribution facility after a bomb threat was made against the company. Employees were all evacuated from the facility in northwest Gainesville after a message was found written on a wall stating there is a bomb in the building.
alachuachronicle.com
Longtime area realtor arrested for email and social media comments about Gainesville City Commission
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Terry L. Martin-Back, 68, a longtime area realtor and property manager, was arrested today on a warrant issued following a complaint that he made threats against the Gainesville City Commission. According to the sworn complaint, Martin-Back sent an email to the city commission on September 9...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
click orlando
Man accused of murder after ‘drug deal goes wrong’ along Marion County trail
MARION COUNTY, Fla. – The Marion County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 19-year-old man Tuesday after a body was found along a popular trail. Jordan Neal faces charges of second-degree murder and robbery with a firearm. On Monday afternoon, a man was found dead along the popular Greenway Trailhead...
WCJB
Wards Supermarket safe after Gainesville Police responded to a false alarm about a shooting
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Police officers responded to a false alarm about a shooting Monday. Officers say they received a call that there were multiple gunshot victims inside Wards Supermarket on NW 23rd Ave. GPD officials say they confirmed the report was false and the store was safe.
WCJB
Home repair loans available to low-income residents in Alachua County
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Low-income families are getting a boost to help them make housing repairs. The Alachua County Housing Authority is giving $200,000 to fund the SHIP Home Repair Fund. This means residents can apply to get this money for roofing and home repairs. To apply, you must be...
alachuachronicle.com
Gainesville man arrested after multiple attempts to stop his car by two different agencies
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Roderick Rayshard Mabry, 36, was arrested early this morning after eluding both Gainesville Police Department (GPD) and Alachua County Sheriff’s Office (ASO) officers trying to stop his car. Mabry had an active warrant for robbery and felony battery from June of 2022, and law enforcement...
