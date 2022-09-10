ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Ezekiel Elliott's Performance Sunday

Ezekiel Elliott was looking fresh in Week 1. The former No. 4 overall pick showed plenty of burst and was using that trademark forward lean to gain steady chunks of yards on Sunday night. Per Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News:. "Ezekiel Elliott gained between 5 and 7 yards...
DALLAS, TX
FanSided

Commanders first loss of the season happened before kickoff

The Washington Commanders are having some serious hang-ups with the merchandising of their new logo and branding. The Washington Commanders — known as the Washington Football Team over the last few years — are rolling out a new name and a slight tweak to branding this season, and so far, it’s causing some serious issues in the merchandising department. Apparently, some members of the team don’t even know what state the team is located in.
PULLMAN, WA
AthlonSports.com

San Francisco 49ers Reportedly Signed A Veteran Running Back On Tuesday

The San Francisco 49ers need to add depth at the running back position. Starter Elijah Mitchell suffered a knee injury in the team's season opener and will be placed on the injured reserve. Fortunately, help is on the way. The 49ers are reportedly signing a veteran running back to their...
NFL
Washington, DC
Sports
Washington, DC
Football
The Spun

John Harbaugh Announces Crushing Postgame Injury News

The Ravens got a win on Sunday, but it came at a big cost. Sunday afternoon, Ravens head coach John Harbaugh announced that the team suffered a potentially season-ending injury during the Week 1 victory. Baltimore offensive tackle Ja’Wuan James will likely miss the rest of the year with a...
BALTIMORE, MD
FanSided

Watch Commanders’ Ron Rivera present Carson Wentz with game ball in electric scene

It wasn’t pretty, but the Washington Commanders are 1-0 for the first time in two years after they defeated the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday. If the game’s script was any indication, Commanders fans are in for a rollercoaster of a season. To make a (very) long story short, Washington dominated the first half to the tune of a 14-3 halftime lead. The Jaguars punched back in the second half, but Ron Rivera’s side had just enough fight to get the job done.
WASHINGTON, DC
FanSided

NFL insider thinks Lamar Jackson is getting traded

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has played in Baltimore his entire career, but an NFL insider thinks that’s about to change. Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has played in Baltimore his entire career. He had quite a few successful seasons, but his time with the Ravens may be coming to an end if at least one talking head is to be believed.
BALTIMORE, MD
FanSided

Bill Belichick considered trading Tom Brady before Super Bowl XLIX

According to Tom House, throw mechanics extraordinaire, Bill Belichick grilled House about whether or not he should trade Tom Brady in 2014. In the past, when people have looked at Tom Brady, they often didn’t. him. He was overlooked in the draft, overlooked by analysts during his rookie season,...
NFL
FanSided

Commanders vs Lions Prediction and Odds for Week 2 clash

Just like that, we’re on to Week 2. The Washington Commanders snatched victory from the jaws of defeat in their season-opener against Jacksonville. After taking a 14-3 lead into halftime, the Jaguars rattled off 19 consecutive points before Washington rallied with two fourth quarter touchdowns to win 28-22. It...
DETROIT, MI
Yardbarker

Commanders sold the wrong Washington mugs at stadium

The Washington Commanders already suffered their first L of the season with an epic merchandise fail. The Commanders will make their debut at home against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Before kickoff, NBC Sports Washington’s Pete Hailey passed along mugs featuring the Commanders logo with an outliner of the state of Washington...
WASHINGTON, DC
FanSided

Commanders’ Jason Wright owns Twitter troll who eviscerated Carson Wentz

From hero to zero and back to hero. That’s the only way to describe Carson Wentz’s debut for the Washington Commanders on Sunday. Commanders fans got the full Wentz experiment against the Jaguars. Might as well be dealt a rough landing strip for what is guaranteed to be a rollercoaster season, right? While the lows (two awful interceptions) that put Washington in a hole after it led 14-3 at halftime, were as low as can be, the highs were something this team hasn’t seen from the quarterback position in several seasons.
WASHINGTON, DC
FanSided

