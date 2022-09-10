From hero to zero and back to hero. That’s the only way to describe Carson Wentz’s debut for the Washington Commanders on Sunday. Commanders fans got the full Wentz experiment against the Jaguars. Might as well be dealt a rough landing strip for what is guaranteed to be a rollercoaster season, right? While the lows (two awful interceptions) that put Washington in a hole after it led 14-3 at halftime, were as low as can be, the highs were something this team hasn’t seen from the quarterback position in several seasons.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 1 DAY AGO