NFL World Reacts To Ezekiel Elliott's Performance Sunday
Ezekiel Elliott was looking fresh in Week 1. The former No. 4 overall pick showed plenty of burst and was using that trademark forward lean to gain steady chunks of yards on Sunday night. Per Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News:. "Ezekiel Elliott gained between 5 and 7 yards...
Jerry Jones threw the Cowboys coaching staff under the bus after Week 1 loss to Bucs
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones was on one after the team dropped an embarrassing season-opening loss to the Buccaneers. If Tom Brady ends up retiring at the end of the season, he started his final year in the NFL by throwing one of its most storied franchises into total chaos in less than 60 minutes.
Commanders first loss of the season happened before kickoff
The Washington Commanders are having some serious hang-ups with the merchandising of their new logo and branding. The Washington Commanders — known as the Washington Football Team over the last few years — are rolling out a new name and a slight tweak to branding this season, and so far, it’s causing some serious issues in the merchandising department. Apparently, some members of the team don’t even know what state the team is located in.
San Francisco 49ers Reportedly Signed A Veteran Running Back On Tuesday
The San Francisco 49ers need to add depth at the running back position. Starter Elijah Mitchell suffered a knee injury in the team's season opener and will be placed on the injured reserve. Fortunately, help is on the way. The 49ers are reportedly signing a veteran running back to their...
NFL・
John Harbaugh Announces Crushing Postgame Injury News
The Ravens got a win on Sunday, but it came at a big cost. Sunday afternoon, Ravens head coach John Harbaugh announced that the team suffered a potentially season-ending injury during the Week 1 victory. Baltimore offensive tackle Ja’Wuan James will likely miss the rest of the year with a...
Commanders’ Phiadrian Mathis replacements have zero NFL experience
The Washington Commanders’ defensive line was one of many positives from the team’s season-opener. Montez Sweat, Jonathan Allen and Daron Payne combined for eight pressures and the line worked like a four-as-one unit. Of course, the injury to Phidarian Mathis takes some shine away from the glowing performance.
Candace Parker poses in iconic photo with Justin Fields
Justin Fields met Sky guard Candace Parker after Sunday's game to take an iconic photo. Parker flashed a signature Walter Payton for the Bears' win over the San Francisco 49ers, 19-10. Fields recorded 148 total yards and two touchdowns in a gusty, upset win over the 49ers. Unfortunately, the Sky...
Watch Commanders’ Ron Rivera present Carson Wentz with game ball in electric scene
It wasn’t pretty, but the Washington Commanders are 1-0 for the first time in two years after they defeated the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday. If the game’s script was any indication, Commanders fans are in for a rollercoaster of a season. To make a (very) long story short, Washington dominated the first half to the tune of a 14-3 halftime lead. The Jaguars punched back in the second half, but Ron Rivera’s side had just enough fight to get the job done.
NFL insider thinks Lamar Jackson is getting traded
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has played in Baltimore his entire career, but an NFL insider thinks that’s about to change. Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has played in Baltimore his entire career. He had quite a few successful seasons, but his time with the Ravens may be coming to an end if at least one talking head is to be believed.
Eagles Happy With a Win but Critics are Already Circling Jonathan Gannon
Expectations come at a price and style points are one of them
Bill Belichick considered trading Tom Brady before Super Bowl XLIX
According to Tom House, throw mechanics extraordinaire, Bill Belichick grilled House about whether or not he should trade Tom Brady in 2014. In the past, when people have looked at Tom Brady, they often didn’t. him. He was overlooked in the draft, overlooked by analysts during his rookie season,...
NFL・
Commanders vs Lions Prediction and Odds for Week 2 clash
Just like that, we’re on to Week 2. The Washington Commanders snatched victory from the jaws of defeat in their season-opener against Jacksonville. After taking a 14-3 lead into halftime, the Jaguars rattled off 19 consecutive points before Washington rallied with two fourth quarter touchdowns to win 28-22. It...
Syracuse Basketball: D.C. 5-star big man planning visits; will SU get one?
Talented five-star big man Donnie Freeman, who received a Syracuse basketball scholarship offer more than a year ago, is in the midst of mapping out official and unofficial visits, according to several recent media reports. In late August, the 6-foot-9 power forward made an unofficial visit to Rutgers, and he...
Commanders sold the wrong Washington mugs at stadium
The Washington Commanders already suffered their first L of the season with an epic merchandise fail. The Commanders will make their debut at home against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Before kickoff, NBC Sports Washington’s Pete Hailey passed along mugs featuring the Commanders logo with an outliner of the state of Washington...
Commanders’ Jason Wright owns Twitter troll who eviscerated Carson Wentz
From hero to zero and back to hero. That’s the only way to describe Carson Wentz’s debut for the Washington Commanders on Sunday. Commanders fans got the full Wentz experiment against the Jaguars. Might as well be dealt a rough landing strip for what is guaranteed to be a rollercoaster season, right? While the lows (two awful interceptions) that put Washington in a hole after it led 14-3 at halftime, were as low as can be, the highs were something this team hasn’t seen from the quarterback position in several seasons.
