Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Mount Airy News
Recent death prompts ABC Board expansion
The Mount Airy ABC Board is being expanded by city officials to avoid the kind of situation that occurred earlier this year when the death of a member left the group short-handed. Unlike some more heavily populated bodies, the Mount Airy ABC Board contains just three members. When one of...
Mount Airy News
Members reappointed to historic group
Two Mount Airy residents have been reappointed to a local group with a history-minded purpose. Mary Fawcett and Mary Planer were approved for new three-year terms on the city Historic Preservation Commission, which will expire on June 30, 2025. The previous terms of both had ended and each expressed interest...
thecentersquare.com
North Carolina Republicans sue Board of Elections over absentee ballot deadlines, observer limits
(The Center Square) — Republicans are suing the North Carolina State Board of Elections over state election rules they allege are beyond the board's authority. The Republican National Committee, state Republican Party, and Clay County Republican Party Chairwoman Barbara Deas filed a lawsuit last week over the board's decisions to push back the deadline for absentee ballots and to limit election observers.
3 elected North Carolina officials appear on Oath Keepers membership database
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Thousands of names in all 50 states were found on the database of members of the right-wing extremist militia group the Oath Keepers leaked in September of 2021 by Distributed Denial of Secrets. Among those names were hundreds of police officers, elected officials, military members and first responders, the ADL […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mount Airy News
City OKs Spencer’s storage tank removal
Efforts to redevelop the former Spencer’s textile mill property in downtown Mount Airy are continuing with city officials approving a proposal for the removal of above-ground storage tanks at the site. Four tanks were targeted in all, which officials said needed to be removed from the outside of a...
spectrumlocalnews.com
5 things to know: Voting in North Carolina’s midterm elections
When voters in North Carolina go to the polls this fall, they will cast ballots for all 170 members of the General Assembly. They will also elect the state’s 14 members of Congress and a new senator to replace retiring Sen. Richard Burr. A host of local races and referrendums will also be on ballots around the state.
Democratic nominee for North Carolina House facing gun-related charges
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) -– A Democratic nominee for the North Carolina General Assembly is scheduled to be in Guilford County District Court Monday morning to face weapons charges from an arrest just after last year’s General Election. Sherrie Young, the Democrat chosen to face incumbent Republican state Rep. Jon Hardister of Whitsett in the race […]
North Carolina family of 5, burning evidence, attack with ‘metal flagpole’ revealed in new Capitol riot indictment
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – The path from North Carolina to right-wing extremist groups and the U.S. Capitol insurrection on Jan. 6, 2021, continues to become clearer. Just this week we learned there are more than 1,100 members of one of those violent militias, the Oath Keepers, in North Carolina – including at least two state […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
Mount Airy News
Real Estate Transfers
In recording deeds, the state of North Carolina does not require that the amount paid for a parcel be stated on the deed. However a tax stamp at the rate of $2 for every $1,000 in value is affixed to each deed. Recent real estate transfers recorded in the Surry...
Complaint: NC attorney, judge known for handing out lenient sentences to reckless drivers
Concord, N.C. — A group of Cabarrus County defense attorneys are filing a complaint about injustices in the county's traffic court. A WCNC Charlotte investigation identified lenient and unusual plea deals given to excessive speeding defendants. Those people were charged with driving up to 40 mph over the speed limit and in most cases, reckless driving too.
chapelboro.com
One on One: Alaska and North Carolina
Does Alaska have a political message for North Carolina?. Not a chance, you say. It’s too far away to have any connection to us. But wait a minute. There are some connections. Steve Cowper, who grew up in Kinston and graduated from UNC-Chapel Hill, served two terms in the...
What happens in NC now that the COVID state of emergency has expired?
There no longer is a state of emergency for COVID-19 in North Carolina even as 61 counties still have high community levels of illness related
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Former Engineering Executive Sentenced For Rigging Bids, Defrauding North Carolina DOT
A former executive of Contech Engineered Solutions LLC (Contech) was sentenced to 18 months of imprisonment on Thursday in New Bern, North Carolina, for his participation in bid-rigging and fraud schemes targeting the North Carolina Department of Transportation (NCDOT). Following a week-long trial in the
Ted Budd agrees to debate Cheri Beasley in North Carolina Senate race
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – After saying Friday afternoon that he was considering his options to debate, Ted Budd, the Republican candidate the U.S. Senate, has agreed to meet Democrat Cheri Beasley, his chief opponent in November, on the debate stage sponsored by Spectrum. The News & Observer of Raleigh reported this morning that Budd’s campaign […]
If your driver's license doesn't have the star, you need to act quickly
Twenty-one years after the Sept. 11 attacks, the United States is finally getting ready to implement more secure ID requirements for air travel and federal facilities. The REAL ID was passed by Congress in 2005 in the wake of the 9/11 attacks. REAL ID, a way to more strictly verify identities and addresses, has been delayed for many years, but it will be required May 3, 2023.
Mount Airy News
City police reports
• A Mount Airy woman has become the victim of a computer-repair scam, according to city police reports. The false-pretense case targeting Penny Mooney Pope, a Virginia Street resident, came to light last Friday. It involved an unknown party using a computer to represent himself or herself as a computer...
Mount Airy News
Book Smarts
Reading time is here for kids of all ages. Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. is Toddler Time for children ages 2 and 3; Thursday at 9:30 a.m. is Book Babies for children ages birth to 2 years old; and on Thursday at 11 a.m. is Preschool Storytime for ages 4-5. ***
Residents, officials reflect on four years after Hurricane Florence hit North Carolina
POLLOCKSVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Wednesday marks four years since Hurricane Florence officially made landfall in Eastern North Carolina. The storm caused extensive damage across the area, and many are still picking up the pieces years later. “A lot of people lost, I saw a lot of stuff sitting on the side of the road, a […]
WWAY NewsChannel 3
NCSHP trooper steps in to fight fire discovered on his patrol
WAYNE COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A North Carolina State Highway Patrol trooper jumped into action when he came across a large structure fire last week. The trooper happens to be a volunteer firefighter and was the first on the scene of the house blaze. Trooper Z. B. Price immediately...
‘Speak up and say something’: North Carolina parents thankful for quick response after school threat on Snapchat
Terrell made the threat on the app sometime around Friday, and by Saturday, he was in custody facing a charge of communicating threats of mass violence to an educational institution.
Comments / 0