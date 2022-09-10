ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami County, OH

Comments / 2

Related
miamivalleytoday.com

Tuesday Golf Roundup

PIQUA — The Piqua boys golf team picked up a MVL win on the front nine at Echo Hills Tuesday, topping Fairborn 180-233. Richard Price led Piqua and was match medalist with 43, including five pars. Drew Hinkle used a birdie on the fourth hole to shoot 45, while...
Fox 19

LeBron James gives shoutout to UC women’s basketball player

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A University of Cincinnati Bearcats basketball player got a special shoutout and words of encouragement from the King, LeBron James. The UC women’s basketball Twitter account posted the special video message from James to freshman A’riel Jackson. “I know you down in Cincinnati right now,”...
CINCINNATI, OH
miamivalleytoday.com

Tuesday Prep Sports Roundup

TROY — The Troy boys soccer team cruised to an 11-0 win over Fairborn Tuesday night in MVL action at Troy Memorial Stadium. TIPP CITY — The Tippecanoe boys soccer team picked up a MVL win Tuesday night. Landon Haas and Caleb Ransom each had one goal and...
miamivalleytoday.com

Week 5 MVL Football Previews

The Troy football team returns home Friday night, looking to continue the momentum fron last week’s road win over Stebbins. The Trojans (2-2 overall, 1-2 MVL) will host Fairborn (1-3, 1-2). Troy had a 17-7 win over previously unbeaten Stebbins last week. The Trojans rely on a powerful running...
TROY, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Miami County, OH
City
Sandusky, OH
Local
Ohio Sports
Cincinnati, OH
Sports
City
Riverside, OH
Miami County, OH
Sports
City
Cincinnati, OH
linknky.com

Thomas More football gets a Div. 1 game, here’s the Saints’ week in review

SAINTS FALL IN FIRST NCAA DIV. 1 FOOTBALL GAME: Not a bad effort for Thomas More in the school’s first game against an NCAA Div. 1 opponent when the Saints dropped a 34-14 contest to Duquesne University in Pittsburgh. Jaden Hall and Craig Wills Jr. scored the touchdowns for the Saints with Rae’Von Vaden tossing the TD to Wills Jr. while Hall averaged 5.6 yards a carry. After falling behind 24-0 against a Duquesne team that opened at Florida State and plays Hawai’i next week, the NAIA Saints (1-2) rallied to close the margin to the final 34-14.
CRESTVIEW HILLS, KY
miamivalleytoday.com

Girls Cross Country Roundup

PIQUA — The Troy girls cross country team finished second in the Piqua Night Lights race. Covington finished third, Milton-Union was fifth, Miami East was sixth, Piqua was seventh and Troy Christian was 14th. The Trojans’ top seven included Millie Peltier, 6, 20:54.8; Lily Zimmerman, 9, 21:31.0; Ashley Kyle,...
TROY, OH
miamivalleytoday.com

WACO Field hosts 29th annual fly-in

TROY — Numerous vintage cars and planes will be on display at WACO Airfield this weekend, as part of the 29th annual WACO Vintage Aircraft Fly-In. WACO Air Museum will hold its annual Fly-In from 10 a.m. to around 5 p.m. on Sept. 16-18. The event will be located at the airfield at 1865 S. County Road 25A in Troy.
TROY, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Swimming#Volleyball#Intellectual Disability
miamivalleytoday.com

Lehman celebrates homecoming 2022

SIDNEY — The Lehman Catholic Cavaliers will celebrate homecoming with a week of school and community events, Sept. 12 – 17. Daily themes for students, faculty, and staff will set the tone for a week filled with fun and tradition. Spirit Week Daily Themes:. • Monday, Sept. 12...
SIDNEY, OH
WKRC

This local university ranks highest on U.S. News 'Best Colleges' list

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - Miami University is once again leads locally on a U.S. News & World Report list of the best post-secondary schools nationwide. Miami, the region’s second-largest university, ranked No. 105 on the media outlet's “Best Colleges Rankings,” the highest positioning in the region. The list, released Monday morning, aims to help prospective students and their families make informed decisions throughout their college search. It is one of U.S. News’ most popular of the year.
CINCINNATI, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Ohio State University
NewsBreak
Softball
NewsBreak
Developmental Disabilities
NewsBreak
Sports
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Cheesesteaks in the Cincinnati Area

If the answer is yes, you should check out these local restaurants in Cincinnati. If you're looking for a good hoagie, you should check out this joint in Corryville. Their Philly cheesesteak has slow-roasted top round steak, sautéed onions and peppers, and melted provolone cheese on a hoagie roll. They also have other tasty steak and cheese hoagies like the Consigliere (chopped steak patty, provolone cheese, and marinara sauce) and the Sicilian (ribeye steak, sliced provolone, lettuce, and tomato).
CINCINNATI, OH
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Barbecue in Ohio

If the answer is yes, you should check out these local businesses in the Buckeye State. Located in central Ohio, this joint has fantastic barbecue. Check out their mouthwatering brisket sandwich. Their brisket is smoked for 18 hours and dry rubbed with salt, pepper, and sugar. They also have delicious ribs and smoked chicken legs that have jerk seasoning and are basted in the restaurant's house-made sweet whiskey BBQ sauce. As for sides, patrons highly recommend the mac & cheese and cornbread.
OHIO STATE
WKRC

College to close OTR campus at end of 2022, building to be sold

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - A liberal arts college that's maintained a presence in Cincinnati for more than 30 years will shutter at the end of the fall 2022 semester as officials plan to transition the organization to one with a new focus. Chatfield College, which maintains a campus in...
CINCINNATI, OH
miamivalleytoday.com

Lake Loramie hosts 40th annual Fall Festival

FORT LORAMIE — Lake Loramie State Park will host a party four decades in the making from Friday, Sept. 16, to Sunday, Sept. 18, during the 40th annual Lake Loramie State Park Fall Festival. “It’s always a big event,” park camping Coordinator Becky Moon said. “This year is the...
FORT LORAMIE, OH
WEHT/WTVW

LST-325 embarks on Ohio River voyage

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — People waved flags today along the Ohio River as they gave a temporary goodbye to the USS LST-325. Each year, the ship embarks on a fundraising cruise for three and a half weeks. Around 50 crew members are aboard, including some veterans who fought on similar LST’s. “It is really cool. […]
EVANSVILLE, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy