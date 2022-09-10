Read full article on original website
miamivalleytoday.com
Tuesday Golf Roundup
PIQUA — The Piqua boys golf team picked up a MVL win on the front nine at Echo Hills Tuesday, topping Fairborn 180-233. Richard Price led Piqua and was match medalist with 43, including five pars. Drew Hinkle used a birdie on the fourth hole to shoot 45, while...
Fox 19
LeBron James gives shoutout to UC women’s basketball player
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A University of Cincinnati Bearcats basketball player got a special shoutout and words of encouragement from the King, LeBron James. The UC women’s basketball Twitter account posted the special video message from James to freshman A’riel Jackson. “I know you down in Cincinnati right now,”...
miamivalleytoday.com
Tuesday Prep Sports Roundup
TROY — The Troy boys soccer team cruised to an 11-0 win over Fairborn Tuesday night in MVL action at Troy Memorial Stadium. TIPP CITY — The Tippecanoe boys soccer team picked up a MVL win Tuesday night. Landon Haas and Caleb Ransom each had one goal and...
miamivalleytoday.com
Week 5 MVL Football Previews
The Troy football team returns home Friday night, looking to continue the momentum fron last week’s road win over Stebbins. The Trojans (2-2 overall, 1-2 MVL) will host Fairborn (1-3, 1-2). Troy had a 17-7 win over previously unbeaten Stebbins last week. The Trojans rely on a powerful running...
linknky.com
Thomas More football gets a Div. 1 game, here’s the Saints’ week in review
SAINTS FALL IN FIRST NCAA DIV. 1 FOOTBALL GAME: Not a bad effort for Thomas More in the school’s first game against an NCAA Div. 1 opponent when the Saints dropped a 34-14 contest to Duquesne University in Pittsburgh. Jaden Hall and Craig Wills Jr. scored the touchdowns for the Saints with Rae’Von Vaden tossing the TD to Wills Jr. while Hall averaged 5.6 yards a carry. After falling behind 24-0 against a Duquesne team that opened at Florida State and plays Hawai’i next week, the NAIA Saints (1-2) rallied to close the margin to the final 34-14.
miamivalleytoday.com
Girls Cross Country Roundup
PIQUA — The Troy girls cross country team finished second in the Piqua Night Lights race. Covington finished third, Milton-Union was fifth, Miami East was sixth, Piqua was seventh and Troy Christian was 14th. The Trojans’ top seven included Millie Peltier, 6, 20:54.8; Lily Zimmerman, 9, 21:31.0; Ashley Kyle,...
miamivalleytoday.com
WACO Field hosts 29th annual fly-in
TROY — Numerous vintage cars and planes will be on display at WACO Airfield this weekend, as part of the 29th annual WACO Vintage Aircraft Fly-In. WACO Air Museum will hold its annual Fly-In from 10 a.m. to around 5 p.m. on Sept. 16-18. The event will be located at the airfield at 1865 S. County Road 25A in Troy.
WKRC
Ohio AP high school football polls has 9 area teams ranked including two at No. 1
CINCINNATI (AP/WKRC) - The top teams in the Ohio Associated Press high school football polls released on Monday, Sept. 12, 2022 with first-place votes, records, total points and previous rankings:. DIVISION I. 1. Lakewood St. Edward (14) 4-0 186. 2. Moeller (4) 4-0 165. 3. Centerville (1) 4-0 115. 4....
Dave Matthews Band coming to the Miami Valley
The Dave Matthews Band will be heading to the Wright State University Nutter Center on Wednesday, Nov. 16. The famous jam-band will be stopping in Fairborn as a part of their fall 2022 tour.
miamivalleytoday.com
Lehman celebrates homecoming 2022
SIDNEY — The Lehman Catholic Cavaliers will celebrate homecoming with a week of school and community events, Sept. 12 – 17. Daily themes for students, faculty, and staff will set the tone for a week filled with fun and tradition. Spirit Week Daily Themes:. • Monday, Sept. 12...
peakofohio.com
Drake wins Blackford Memorial; Bellefontaine's Parker picks up victory – Shady Bowl results
The 2022 racing season is rapidly coming to a close with only two more Saturday night races left. The final event for the Dave Nagel Excavating Late Models was held on Saturday as they closed out their season with the 55-lap Buster and Bussie Blackford Memorial. Logan McPherson led the...
WKRC
This local university ranks highest on U.S. News 'Best Colleges' list
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - Miami University is once again leads locally on a U.S. News & World Report list of the best post-secondary schools nationwide. Miami, the region’s second-largest university, ranked No. 105 on the media outlet's “Best Colleges Rankings,” the highest positioning in the region. The list, released Monday morning, aims to help prospective students and their families make informed decisions throughout their college search. It is one of U.S. News’ most popular of the year.
WKRC
College to close OTR campus at end of 2022, building to be sold
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - A liberal arts college that's maintained a presence in Cincinnati for more than 30 years will shutter at the end of the fall 2022 semester as officials plan to transition the organization to one with a new focus. Chatfield College, which maintains a campus in...
miamivalleytoday.com
Lake Loramie hosts 40th annual Fall Festival
FORT LORAMIE — Lake Loramie State Park will host a party four decades in the making from Friday, Sept. 16, to Sunday, Sept. 18, during the 40th annual Lake Loramie State Park Fall Festival. “It’s always a big event,” park camping Coordinator Becky Moon said. “This year is the...
LST-325 embarks on Ohio River voyage
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — People waved flags today along the Ohio River as they gave a temporary goodbye to the USS LST-325. Each year, the ship embarks on a fundraising cruise for three and a half weeks. Around 50 crew members are aboard, including some veterans who fought on similar LST’s. “It is really cool. […]
WLWT 5
Looking for a part-time gig? These companies are hiring seasonal positions in Cincinnati
If you're looking for a job to make some extra cash for the holiday season, multiple companies are hiring in Cincinnati. UPS is hiring about 1,240 seasonal employees in the Cincinnati area ahead of the holiday rush. UPS is filling full and part-time seasonal positions including seasonal drivers, package handlers...
