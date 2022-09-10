ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

aseaofblue.com

Wednesday Headlines: Kentucky Volleyball vs. Louisville Edition

The annual battle of Kentucky is upon us as the Kentucky Wildcats volleyball team, ranked No. 13 in the country, hosts the No. 3 Louisville Cardinals in Lexington. A win for either team will speak volumes for their resume this season and will allow for major bragging rights until the two teams meet next — either in the postseason or next regular season.
LEXINGTON, KY
aseaofblue.com

Chris Rodriguez Jr. to return vs. Ole Miss; statement from Mark Stoops

The Kentucky Wildcats football team is 2-0, coming off a historic victory over Florida in Gainesville. This is even more impressive when you consider the Wildcats’ depleted depth at the running back position. However, on Monday some good news was announced. Chris Rodriguez Jr. will return as Kentucky travels...
LEXINGTON, KY
aseaofblue.com

Kentucky accomplishes impressive road win feat

In a game full of emotional swings, the Kentucky Wildcats left the Swamp with a historic 26-16 victory. For the first time in over 40 years, Kentucky won their second in a row against the Florida Gators, and Mark Stoops passed Paul “Bear” Bryant in all-time wins at Kentucky (61).
LEXINGTON, KY
aseaofblue.com

Kentucky confirms game against Yale

We still do not have the entire schedule for the Kentucky Wildcats’ 2022-23 season, but we know the majority of the opponents. Now, the previously reported game against the Yale Bulldogs has been confirmed by Kentucky and is scheduled for Saturday, December 10th. This will be the second time...
LEXINGTON, KY
aseaofblue.com

Kentucky releases Week 3 depth chart

The No. 9 Kentucky Wildcats are getting ready for their third game of the season when they face the Youngstown State Penguins this Saturday at Kroger Field. With the new week comes an updated depth chart as the Cats will look to get off to a 3-0 start. Chris Rodriguez...
LEXINGTON, KY

