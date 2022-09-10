ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky’s Mammoth Cave system, already world’s largest, grows by 6 miles

By Matthew Sedacca
This one’s a grower.

Mammoth Cave National Park in south-central Kentucky, home to the world’s longest cave system, has extended its fame.

The National Park Service announced that explorers have mapped out an additional 6 miles throughout the underground network of passageways, bringing its total length to a whopping 426 miles.

The discovery came during the park’s 50th-anniversary celebration of the Mammoth Cave and Flint Ridge Connection, the 1972 expedition that earned the system the title of the longest cave in the world.

Mammoth Cave National Park, located in Kentucky, is the world's largest cave system.
Facebook/Mammoth Cave National P
The discovery came during the park's 50th-anniversary celebration of the 1972 Mammoth Cave expedition.
Facebook/Mammoth Cave National P

“The additional 6 miles of the cave is spread out in various sections throughout the cave system and were mapped and documented through hours of survey work completed by our partner, the Cave Research Foundation,” said Park Superintendent Barclay Trimble. “It is very fitting that we can now announce the new miles during our anniversary events celebrating years of great work accomplished by the CRF.”

On Monday, a Tennessee helicopter pilot was found dead at the national park after his aircraft crashed.

