that's what happens when you vote for people that don't believe in democracy they think they got a right to take away your rights and freedoms without even letting you have a say in it they won't even let you have a vote on it they'll block your right to vote they'll take your right to vote away they'll suppress your right to vote the Republican Taliban don't believe in democracy in the right to vote they're trying to take that right away that's why they put these communist dictators on the supreme Court to take away your rights and freedoms so they can implement an authoritarian Communist dictatorship and you won't get a right to vote on that neither
I loved how Florida called out the names and positions of the Democrats who were busted in Disney's Child Cult and put them on YouTube. 🇺🇲MAGA🇺🇲
Recommended time for genetic testing is 16 to18 weeks. GOP the party of hypocrisy.
Related
State rep and five other elected Indiana officials on leaked Oath Keepers member list
Historian reflects on siege of southern Indiana town
Indiana Governor helped fuel Union effort during the Civil War
Indiana elected officials identified in leaked Oath Keeper membership list
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
2022 Rhode Island Primary Election Results
Mike Lindell, MyPillow chief executive, says FBI agents seized his phone
Ashley Kalus wins GOP primary for Rhode Island governor
Roughly 1,200 Indiana auto workers strike, cite health and safety conditions
RELATED PEOPLE
Rhode Island Gov. Dan McKee narrowly wins Democratic primary
Roam Around an Abandoned Indiana Sanatorium During the Day and Take a Flashlight Tour at Night
Conservative college’s curriculum gets foothold in S. Dakota
Voters in Michigan will decide whether to protect abortion this November
IN THIS ARTICLE
A class action lawsuit was filed today on behalf of Hoosiers whose religious beliefs are in conflict with S.E.A. 1
Pilot error, overloading caused crash that killed 5 Indiana men
2022 New Hampshire Primary Election Results
People now come to Massachusetts for abortions; In 1971, this woman remembers having to leave the state to get hers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
100 years after compact, Colorado River nearing crisis point
2 killed, 2 wounded in shooting at Indiana hotel
These Five Scams are Currently Plaguing Iowa Residents
Company cited for death, injuries at two Iowa nursing homes
PBS NewsHour
For more than 40 years, millions of Americans and citizens of the world have turned to the PBS NewsHour for the solid, reliable reporting that has made it one of the most trusted news programs on television.https://www.pbs.org/newshour/
Comments / 66