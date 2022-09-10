ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man dead after car crashes and catches fire in Cedar Lake Township

By WCCO Staff
 3 days ago

SCOTT COUNTY, Minn. -- A 70-year-old man is dead after a crash and a car fire just south of the metro area.

The crash took place shortly after midnight on Saturday, on 240th Street East just west of Cedar Lake Drive in Cedar Lake Township.

When deputies with the Scott County Sheriff's Office arrived, they found a pickup truck fully engulfed in flames.

The sheriff's office says the driver failed to turn and left the road; he ran into a line of trees, which caused the vehicle to light on fire.

The passenger of the vehicle, a 67-year-old woman, had been able to get out and suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver, Dennis Wayne Ensfield of New Prague, was declared dead on the scene.

The sheriff's office says alcohol may have been a factor in the crash. The crash is under investigation.

