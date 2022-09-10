ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Goldie
3d ago

I’m so eager to use my horse as a primary transportation means! Inslee banned riding cows due to the methane gas from their farts. Keep voting for dumbocrats! One party rule is the problem peeps.

Tina Bjorndahl
3d ago

Can you buy me a electric car ding bat governor Insley Buy everyone a electric car Good god nowadays you can barely buy groceries let alone gas

Super guest
3d ago

Now would be a real good time to become a mechanic. Everyone is going to keep their gas powered cars running forever! I know I am. No one can force me to buy something I don't want. Washington may now be saturated with democrats who love to be dominated by their government, but I am NOT one of them.

Big Country News

State of Washington Won't Look Into Costs of Copying California's gas car Sales ban

The Washington Department of Ecology has decided not to do a cost analysis of adopting California's prohibition on the sale of new gas-powered vehicles, drawing criticism. California regulators passed a measure in August requiring all new sales of passenger cars, trucks, and SUVs to be powered by electricity or hydrogen by 2035, with one-fifth allowed to be plug-in hybrids. It doesn’t ban the use of gas-powered vehicles or the sale of used vehicles.
WASHINGTON STATE
NEWStalk 870

Shipping Remains A Concern For Northwest Ag

The supply chain continues to be a challenge for Americans, not only when it comes to products coming into the United States, but goods heading out. Chris Voigt, Executive Director of the Washington state Potato Commission said they continue to struggle when it comes to getting product overseas, despite red hot demand for U.S. potatoes. He said if they could just get those potato products on a boat, they would be doing “wonderfully”.
WASHINGTON STATE
