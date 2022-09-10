Read full article on original website
mainstreetdailynews.com
Buchholz edges The Rock in five sets
In a battle of first-year coaches and city bragging rights, the Buchholz volleyball team defeated The Rock School on the road on Tuesday night in five sets. The Bobcats (8-5) built an early 1-0 lead but then had to hold off a furious rally to win 25-17, 23-25, 25-13, 22-25, 15-11 in front of an energized home crowd.
mainstreetdailynews.com
Ex-Newberry coach sentenced for sideline incident
An Archer man ejected from the sidelines of a Newberry-Union County 2021 football game in Lake Butler and detained by law enforcement received a 30-day jail sentence on Tuesday. The incident came as part of a contentious night on Oct. 29, 2021, during which Union County dominated Newberry on the...
atozsports.com
Florida head coach Billy Napier is getting blasted on social media for reaction to Kentucky loss
Billy Napier and Dan Mullen are two very different coaches but they have one thing in common — they both lost to Kentucky in their first season as the head coach of the Florida Gators. Napier, who was hired last winter to replace Mullen, was rudely welcomed to the...
Independent Florida Alligator
Gainesville favorite Brownie Guy to close after owner Chris DeVeau’s death
Brownie Guy, a Gainesville staple, is closing its doors Monday following the death of its owner, Chris DeVeau Sept. 5. The store, located at 602 NW 75th St. Suite B near Newberry Square, will sell its final batch of brownies at 11 a.m. Monday, continuing until 10 p.m. or when it sells out. Purchases are cash only.
mainstreetdailynews.com
Red, White and Blue Farm celebrates its rebranding
Red, White and Blues Farm will share its new name and an exclusive preview of the annual Fall Festival on Saturday. The rebranding event is from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and is located at the farm at 3250 NE 140th Ave. In Williston. The unveiling is open to the...
mainstreetdailynews.com
High Springs enters dialogue for joint wastewater
The High Springs Commission directed staff last week to enter a dialogue with Newberry and Archer concerning a regional wastewater facility that would serve all three cities in the coming years. Newberry and Archer have already solidified their commitment to the project, and the City of Trenton has expressed interest,...
mainstreetdailynews.com
Gas prices drop as summer driving season ends
With the summer driving season ending and the cost of oil in decline, gas prices trickled down to their lowest point since March. AAA’s weekly report on Monday stated the national average price per gallon fell seven cents to $3.71 since last week and is 26 cents less than a month ago but 54 cents more than a year ago.
mainstreetdailynews.com
BOCC pivots on affordable housing project
The Alachua County Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) decided to pivot on a project that would bring a 96-unit workforce housing development next to the Abraham Lincoln Middle School off SE 8th Avenue. The commission passed a motion that would request the Florida Housing Finance Coalition to allow the project...
WCJB
GPD investigates deadly crash on Archer Road
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Police Department officers are investigating a deadly crash on Tuesday morning that happened on a major roadway in the city. Officers say the crash happened on Southwest Archer Road and Clark Butler Boulevard. They say an SUV and a motorcycle crashed. A man was killed...
mainstreetdailynews.com
Motorcyclist dies in Archer Road crash
A 22-year-old man driving a motorcycle died on Tuesday morning when he ran a red light on Archer Road and collided with an SUV. According to the Gainesville Police Department, the motorcyclist failed to stop at a red light at the Archer Road and Clark Butler Boulevard intersection around 6:30 a.m.
mainstreetdailynews.com
Grants available for roof, home repairs
The Alachua County Housing Division will make $200,000 in SHIP funding available for home repairs as a part of the Owner-Occupied Rehabilitation program. The funds include grants for low-income eligible applicants only. The program, which is first come, first serve, is for Alachua County residents only, but those living in...
WCJB
Crash in Dunnellon left one woman dead and four people in the hospital
DUNNELLON, Fla. (WCJB) - A woman is dead and four people are severely hurt after a crash in Dunnellon Saturday night. At 8:30 p.m Saturday, a 27-year-old woman was driving four passengers on SW 180th Ave. She drove through the intersection of CR 484 and hit a gate, fence posts,...
mainstreetdailynews.com
Animal shelter to host National Adoption Weekend
The Alachua County Animal Resources and Care and the Best Friends Animal Society will team up for the National Adoption Weekend which encourages adoption over purchasing pets. The event is scheduled from 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. this Friday and Saturday at the Animal Resources and Care shelter located at 3400 NE 53rd Ave. in Gainesville.
WCJB
Palm Coast man arrested after a shooting in Palatka
PALATKA, Fla. (WCJB) - Palatka police officers arrested Willie Lewis, 47, on Sunday. Officers and Putnam County Sheriff’s Deputies went to the scene in the area of North 11th and Olive Street. Law enforcement followed the car Lewis was driving. Officials hit the side of the vehicle with their...
WCJB
Stolen boat recovered in Marion County
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County sheriff’s deputies are investigating the theft of a boat worth about $92,000. Deputies say it was hauled away from the owner’s property on southwest 66th street. They later found the boat but it was stripped of two 150 horsepower motors and some...
2 arrested along Blanding Boulevard for drug possession, deputies say
Two arrested for possession of cocaine, fentanyl and xanax along Blanding BoulevardGetty Images. A Middleburg man and Jacksonville woman were arrested Saturday for possession of cocaine, paraphernalia and fentanyl.
mainstreetdailynews.com
Gilland: We need each other
This past week my wife and I had a wonderful lunch with dear friends, residents of Gainesville who served alongside us all the years that we lived there. In fact, in 2019, when we sold our house in preparation to move to Orlando, they opened their home for us to live with them during the two months or so of transition. Anyone who has received such friendship and care as did we will know just how much that kind expressed love really means.
alachuachronicle.com
Longtime area realtor arrested for email and social media comments about Gainesville City Commission
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Terry L. Martin-Back, 68, a longtime area realtor and property manager, was arrested today on a warrant issued following a complaint that he made threats against the Gainesville City Commission. According to the sworn complaint, Martin-Back sent an email to the city commission on September 9...
FHP: Pedestrian dead after hit by van in Lake City crash
LAKE CITY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol is reporting that a deadly crash occurred Friday morning on U.S. 41 and SE County Road 349 in Lake City. According to the FHP, at around 6:50 a.m., a 65-year-old man from Alachua County was driving a van north on U.S. 41 approaching SE CR 349. At the same time, a pedestrian was walking northbound on U.S. 41 ahead of the van.
alachuachronicle.com
Gainesville man arrested after multiple attempts to stop his car by two different agencies
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Roderick Rayshard Mabry, 36, was arrested early this morning after eluding both Gainesville Police Department (GPD) and Alachua County Sheriff’s Office (ASO) officers trying to stop his car. Mabry had an active warrant for robbery and felony battery from June of 2022, and law enforcement...
