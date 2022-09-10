ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

Comments / 0

Related
mainstreetdailynews.com

Buchholz edges The Rock in five sets

In a battle of first-year coaches and city bragging rights, the Buchholz volleyball team defeated The Rock School on the road on Tuesday night in five sets. The Bobcats (8-5) built an early 1-0 lead but then had to hold off a furious rally to win 25-17, 23-25, 25-13, 22-25, 15-11 in front of an energized home crowd.
GAINESVILLE, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

Ex-Newberry coach sentenced for sideline incident

An Archer man ejected from the sidelines of a Newberry-Union County 2021 football game in Lake Butler and detained by law enforcement received a 30-day jail sentence on Tuesday. The incident came as part of a contentious night on Oct. 29, 2021, during which Union County dominated Newberry on the...
UNION COUNTY, FL
Independent Florida Alligator

Gainesville favorite Brownie Guy to close after owner Chris DeVeau’s death

Brownie Guy, a Gainesville staple, is closing its doors Monday following the death of its owner, Chris DeVeau Sept. 5. The store, located at 602 NW 75th St. Suite B near Newberry Square, will sell its final batch of brownies at 11 a.m. Monday, continuing until 10 p.m. or when it sells out. Purchases are cash only.
GAINESVILLE, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
City
Sydney, FL
Gainesville, FL
Sports
City
Gainesville, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

Red, White and Blue Farm celebrates its rebranding

Red, White and Blues Farm will share its new name and an exclusive preview of the annual Fall Festival on Saturday. The rebranding event is from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and is located at the farm at 3250 NE 140th Ave. In Williston. The unveiling is open to the...
WILLISTON, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

High Springs enters dialogue for joint wastewater

The High Springs Commission directed staff last week to enter a dialogue with Newberry and Archer concerning a regional wastewater facility that would serve all three cities in the coming years. Newberry and Archer have already solidified their commitment to the project, and the City of Trenton has expressed interest,...
NEWBERRY, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

Gas prices drop as summer driving season ends

With the summer driving season ending and the cost of oil in decline, gas prices trickled down to their lowest point since March. AAA’s weekly report on Monday stated the national average price per gallon fell seven cents to $3.71 since last week and is 26 cents less than a month ago but 54 cents more than a year ago.
GAINESVILLE, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

BOCC pivots on affordable housing project

The Alachua County Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) decided to pivot on a project that would bring a 96-unit workforce housing development next to the Abraham Lincoln Middle School off SE 8th Avenue. The commission passed a motion that would request the Florida Housing Finance Coalition to allow the project...
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kate Drummond
WCJB

GPD investigates deadly crash on Archer Road

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Police Department officers are investigating a deadly crash on Tuesday morning that happened on a major roadway in the city. Officers say the crash happened on Southwest Archer Road and Clark Butler Boulevard. They say an SUV and a motorcycle crashed. A man was killed...
GAINESVILLE, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

Motorcyclist dies in Archer Road crash

A 22-year-old man driving a motorcycle died on Tuesday morning when he ran a red light on Archer Road and collided with an SUV. According to the Gainesville Police Department, the motorcyclist failed to stop at a red light at the Archer Road and Clark Butler Boulevard intersection around 6:30 a.m.
GAINESVILLE, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

Grants available for roof, home repairs

The Alachua County Housing Division will make $200,000 in SHIP funding available for home repairs as a part of the Owner-Occupied Rehabilitation program. The funds include grants for low-income eligible applicants only. The program, which is first come, first serve, is for Alachua County residents only, but those living in...
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Santa Fe College#The Oak#Bobcat Classic Invite#St Francis Catholic#Eastside
mainstreetdailynews.com

Animal shelter to host National Adoption Weekend

The Alachua County Animal Resources and Care and the Best Friends Animal Society will team up for the National Adoption Weekend which encourages adoption over purchasing pets. The event is scheduled from 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. this Friday and Saturday at the Animal Resources and Care shelter located at 3400 NE 53rd Ave. in Gainesville.  
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Palm Coast man arrested after a shooting in Palatka

PALATKA, Fla. (WCJB) - Palatka police officers arrested Willie Lewis, 47, on Sunday. Officers and Putnam County Sheriff’s Deputies went to the scene in the area of North 11th and Olive Street. Law enforcement followed the car Lewis was driving. Officials hit the side of the vehicle with their...
PALATKA, FL
WCJB

Stolen boat recovered in Marion County

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County sheriff’s deputies are investigating the theft of a boat worth about $92,000. Deputies say it was hauled away from the owner’s property on southwest 66th street. They later found the boat but it was stripped of two 150 horsepower motors and some...
MARION COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Sydney
NewsBreak
Sports
mainstreetdailynews.com

Gilland: We need each other

This past week my wife and I had a wonderful lunch with dear friends, residents of Gainesville who served alongside us all the years that we lived there. In fact, in 2019, when we sold our house in preparation to move to Orlando, they opened their home for us to live with them during the two months or so of transition. Anyone who has received such friendship and care as did we will know just how much that kind expressed love really means.
GAINESVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

FHP: Pedestrian dead after hit by van in Lake City crash

LAKE CITY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol is reporting that a deadly crash occurred Friday morning on U.S. 41 and SE County Road 349 in Lake City. According to the FHP, at around 6:50 a.m., a 65-year-old man from Alachua County was driving a van north on U.S. 41 approaching SE CR 349. At the same time, a pedestrian was walking northbound on U.S. 41 ahead of the van.
LAKE CITY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy