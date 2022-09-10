This past week my wife and I had a wonderful lunch with dear friends, residents of Gainesville who served alongside us all the years that we lived there. In fact, in 2019, when we sold our house in preparation to move to Orlando, they opened their home for us to live with them during the two months or so of transition. Anyone who has received such friendship and care as did we will know just how much that kind expressed love really means.

