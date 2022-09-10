ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queens, NY

pix11.com

Sick shelter dogs airlifted to NJ to find new homes

NEW JERSEY (PIX11) — Dozens of adorable at-risk shelter dogs arrived in New Jersey Tuesday looking for new homes on the East Coast. Fifty pups with heartworm disease were airlifted from New Orleans and Alabama to Morristown, N.J. so they can receive treatment before they are adopted, according to a spokeswoman for Greater Good Charities. The cute canines were placed in crates and were transported on the “Save a Heart Flight” with a team of professionals overlooking their care.
MORRISTOWN, NJ
pix11.com

NYCHA residents sue NYC after arsenic scare

Public housing residents at the Riis Houses are now suing the City of New York for $10 million after last week’s arsenic water scare. College internship program helping NYC students get …. Father was fighting for custody of son before boy’s …. Man crushed to death by 2,000-pound...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

‘It’s all connected’: Where mindset meets movement

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Have you ever felt so nervous your stomach started churning?. The mind and the body are more connected than we realize. This means a better mindset would reflect better physical well-being. Certified trainer Nadia Murdock joined New York Living on Tuesday to discuss the connection...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Queens, NY
Elmhurst, NY
Queens, NY
Queens, NY
pix11.com

Heavy rain triggers more flooding in Queens

Queens residents are calling for better protections to be put in place after heavy rain flooded their homes once again. What the U.S. is aiming for at current UN general …. ‘Little Amal’ comes to NYC to bring message of solidarity …. What you could expect for gas prices...
QUEENS, NY
pix11.com

NYC forecast: week to end with cooler temps

NEW YORK (PIX11) — While it was stormy early in the morning on Tuesday, the bulk of the day was quiet with the sun breaking through the clouds. In Queens, there were several reports of flash flooding that created road closures on some highways. Basements were flooded out in Whitestone as well and brought back memories of Ida’s remnants from last year. The good news is that the storm is behind us, and it is smooth sailing for the rest of the week as high pressure moves in and settles across the northeastern US.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
#Elmhurst Hospital#The Care Bears
pix11.com

NY, NJ weather: Rain, heavy at times, moves in late in the day

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Low pressure will move offshore early Monday morning followed by a front that will approach the area from the west later in the day. Folks can expect partly sunny skies Monday afternoon with showers and thunderstorms developing toward the evening. Some of these storms may contain gusty winds and heavy downpours especially over western sections of the region. The high temperature will be 81 in the city, and in the upper 70s to low 80s in the suburbs.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

NY, NJ weather forecast: Skies dry up by afternoon, sun peeks out

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Look for wet and muggy conditions to start Tuesday around the tri-state area. A few areas could see heavy downpours, hail, and street or highway flooding. Conditions are expected to begin drying out heading into the afternoon and evening hours, however. The sun will peek out and humidity levels will start to drop. Look for highs in the upper 70s to mid-80s.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

