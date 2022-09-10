Read full article on original website
Related
pix11.com
Sick shelter dogs airlifted to NJ to find new homes
NEW JERSEY (PIX11) — Dozens of adorable at-risk shelter dogs arrived in New Jersey Tuesday looking for new homes on the East Coast. Fifty pups with heartworm disease were airlifted from New Orleans and Alabama to Morristown, N.J. so they can receive treatment before they are adopted, according to a spokeswoman for Greater Good Charities. The cute canines were placed in crates and were transported on the “Save a Heart Flight” with a team of professionals overlooking their care.
pix11.com
NYCHA residents sue NYC after arsenic scare
Public housing residents at the Riis Houses are now suing the City of New York for $10 million after last week’s arsenic water scare. College internship program helping NYC students get …. Father was fighting for custody of son before boy’s …. Man crushed to death by 2,000-pound...
pix11.com
Food is the focus of a new exhibit at NYC museum
The dining room tables of city restaurants host many types of family dinners. The food scene is the subject of a new exhibit at the Museum of the City of New York.
pix11.com
‘It’s all connected’: Where mindset meets movement
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Have you ever felt so nervous your stomach started churning?. The mind and the body are more connected than we realize. This means a better mindset would reflect better physical well-being. Certified trainer Nadia Murdock joined New York Living on Tuesday to discuss the connection...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
pix11.com
Heavy rain triggers more flooding in Queens
Queens residents are calling for better protections to be put in place after heavy rain flooded their homes once again. What the U.S. is aiming for at current UN general …. ‘Little Amal’ comes to NYC to bring message of solidarity …. What you could expect for gas prices...
pix11.com
Man behind bars for armed robbery charged in fatal Brooklyn shooting, cops say
BROOKLYN (PIX11) — A man who was already behind bars for allegedly stealing a Cartier bracelet was charged Monday in connection with a fatal shooting in Brooklyn earlier this year, authorities said Tuesday. Tyress Blackman, 27, has been locked up at Rikers Island since late January in an unrelated...
pix11.com
NYC forecast: week to end with cooler temps
NEW YORK (PIX11) — While it was stormy early in the morning on Tuesday, the bulk of the day was quiet with the sun breaking through the clouds. In Queens, there were several reports of flash flooding that created road closures on some highways. Basements were flooded out in Whitestone as well and brought back memories of Ida’s remnants from last year. The good news is that the storm is behind us, and it is smooth sailing for the rest of the week as high pressure moves in and settles across the northeastern US.
pix11.com
NY, NJ weather forecast: Sunny and seasonable in the days ahead
High pressure will move into the New York and New Jersey region bringing beautiful weather the next several days. Folks can expect mostly sunny skies Wednesday afternoon with a high temperature of 81 in the city, and in the low 80s in the suburbs.
IN THIS ARTICLE
pix11.com
NY, NJ weather: Rain, heavy at times, moves in late in the day
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Low pressure will move offshore early Monday morning followed by a front that will approach the area from the west later in the day. Folks can expect partly sunny skies Monday afternoon with showers and thunderstorms developing toward the evening. Some of these storms may contain gusty winds and heavy downpours especially over western sections of the region. The high temperature will be 81 in the city, and in the upper 70s to low 80s in the suburbs.
pix11.com
Visa, Mastercard, AmEx to start categorizing gun shop sales
New York City officials and pension funds had pressured the ISO and banks to adopt this code. The city's comptroller, Brad Lander, said it made moral and financial sense as a tool to push back against gun violence.
pix11.com
NY, NJ weather forecast: Skies dry up by afternoon, sun peeks out
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Look for wet and muggy conditions to start Tuesday around the tri-state area. A few areas could see heavy downpours, hail, and street or highway flooding. Conditions are expected to begin drying out heading into the afternoon and evening hours, however. The sun will peek out and humidity levels will start to drop. Look for highs in the upper 70s to mid-80s.
Comments / 0