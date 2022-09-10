NEW YORK (PIX11) — While it was stormy early in the morning on Tuesday, the bulk of the day was quiet with the sun breaking through the clouds. In Queens, there were several reports of flash flooding that created road closures on some highways. Basements were flooded out in Whitestone as well and brought back memories of Ida’s remnants from last year. The good news is that the storm is behind us, and it is smooth sailing for the rest of the week as high pressure moves in and settles across the northeastern US.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 17 HOURS AGO