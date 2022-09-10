ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

What Travelers Can Learn From LA Shooting of Rapper PnB Rock

I travel to 20+ countries a year sharing my firsthand knowledge of reward travel, travel credit card deals, travel tips and more. I just came back from a breakfast meeting with a friend who’s in town from Bangkok. We were eating at The Farm of Beverly Hills and I couldn’t help but say, “You know, you really should turn that big shiny ring of yours around because it’s not wise to wear any expensive looking jewelry anywhere in the U.S. these days.” She was surprised and said, “Even during the day? Even around here?” I said, “Yep.”
LAPD Arrest Man Responsible for Multiple Robberies Totaling Over $100,000 in Losses

Eric Watts charged with six counts of robbery for spree of local incidents. Los Angeles Police Department Robbery-Homicide detectives have made an arrest related to several local robberies in the West Los Angeles area, totaling over $100,000 in property. The suspect, Eric Watts, a 31-year-old resident of Oakland, was identified by DNA evidence, as well as surveillance video and other evidence linking him to the crimes.
Ice-T Says He’ll No Longer Explain L.A.’s Gang Culture Following PnB Rock’s Murder, “It’s Not A Game… At All”

Many fans and artists alike flooded social media yesterday after hearing of PnB Rock’s untimely murder at a Roscoe’s Chicken and Waffles in Inglewood, CA. His murder also sparked a conversation amongst L.A. natives about gang culture in L.A. and how artists who aren’t from the city need to move differently when they come out here.
Brazen robbery suspects target victims eating at restaurant in LA

Newly released video from a May 24 robbery shows two suspects armed with handguns rob a pair of victims who were dining at a restaurant in Los Angeles. Police said one of the suspect's has been arrested in connection with a string of statewide robberies.
LA District Attorney Gives An Update On The MARILYN MANSON Investigation

Marilyn Manson is currently under investigation by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department over allegations of sexual abuse by actor Evan Rachel Wood. Wood publicly named Manson as her abuser in February 2021 after previously detailing being mentally and physically tortured by "an older man" when she was 18-years-old. You can see the details of her original accusations here. Wood has since launched a documentary named Phoenix Rising about her lawsuit, while Manson has filed a lawsuit against Wood for defamation, emotional distress, and "impersonation over the internet."
LA DA Gascón gives update on Marilyn Manson case

LOS ANGELES - Nearly two years since the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department announced it had launched an investigation into allegations of sexual abuse against Marilyn Manson (legal name Brian Warner), the Los Angeles County District Attorney's office said it has not yet received a filing. LA County District Attorney...
Rapper PnB Rock fatally shot at South L.A. Roscoe’s Chicken and Waffles

PnB Rock, a Philadelphia-based rapper best known for his hit singles “Fleek” and “Selfish,” was fatally shot during a robbery in South Los Angeles Monday, authorities confirmed. The rapper, whose real name was Rakim Hasheem Allen, was dining with his girlfriend at Roscoe’s Chicken and Waffles at 106 W. Manchester Ave. around 1 p.m. when […]
Billionaire MacKenzie Scott Just Donated Two Beverly Hills Mansions Worth $55 Million to Fund Affordable Housing in LA

In her ongoing crusade to give away at least half of her wealth, billionaire MacKenzie Scott is now gifting mansions to charity. Scott recently donated two of her homes — both in Beverly Hills, California — to the California Community Foundation (CCF), which provides grants to mission-based nonprofits in Los Angeles. The organization intends to sell both homes, worth a combined $55 million, and use 90% of the earnings to fund affordable housing initiatives, says CCF senior vice president Jarrett Barrios.
City of Hope receives $25M gift from Argyros Family to eradicate cancer in OC

City of Hope, one of the largest cancer research and treatment organizations in the United States, has received a $25 million gift from Julia and George Argyros, visionary philanthropists and longtime City of Hope supporters. The transformational gift, announced by Argyros Family Foundation president Julia A. Argyros during the Sept. 10 Hope Gala, advances City of Hope’s mission to deliver world-renowned research, treatment and cancer cures to Orange County. The gala raised $2.3 million, in addition to the announcement of the Argyros family’s transformational $25 million gift to City of Hope Orange County.
