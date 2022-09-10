Read full article on original website
Damien Chazelle’s ‘Babylon’ Trailer Showcases Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie in Scandalous Story of Golden Age Hollywood
Damien Chazelle is returning to the twilight of Hollywood’s silent era in his newest film “Babylon.”. Starring Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie, “Babylon” is set in the late 1920s and captures the film industry’s transition from silent films to “talkies” due to the invention of synchronized sound. Pitt plays a silent film star during the time, and Robbie is a Roaring ’20s icon. As Hollywood shifts around them, they are forced to grapple with an evolving industry.
‘People’s Joker,’ Queer Movie Set in Batman Universe, Pulled From TIFF Over ‘Rights Issues’
The director of “The People’s Joker,” a queer coming-of-age movie set in the Batman universe, has pulled the movie from the Toronto International Film Festival over alleged “rights issues.”. Helmed by Los Angeles-based director Vera Drew, the mixed-media movie follows an aspiring clown (played by Drew)...
17 things you probably didn't know about 'The Handmaid's Tale'
The Hulu original series based on the famed novel by Margaret Atwood has a huge following, but even superfans might not know these fun facts.
Scooby-Doo's Velma branded a 'Karen' for calling police in video game
It's been a hallmark plotline in the "Scooby-Doo" show and franchise for nearly five decades: The Mystery Inc. gang solves a crime and alerts the police to the bad guy. And in the new Warner Bros. fighter game "MultiVersus," that theme lived on - as a move by Velma Dinkley, the squad's bespectacled problem solver.
‘Property Brothers’ Drew and Jonathan Scott Sign New Three-Year Deal at HGTV (EXCLUSIVE)
Following a multi-platform bidding war, “Property Brothers” stars Drew and Jonathan Scott have signed a new exclusive multi-year deal with their longtime home HGTV. Under the three-year talent pact, the twins with a gift for renovation and real estate will produce more episodes of both “Property Brothers: Forever Home” and “Celebrity IOU.” Through their Scott Brothers Entertainment banner, the Scotts will also develop more exclusive home-related series and digital content in partnership with the Warner Bros. Discovery brand.
