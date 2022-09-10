Judy was born March 19, 1950, in McComb, MS and passed away September 10, 2022 at her home in Kentwood. Judy was a lifelong member of East Fork Baptist Church. She lived her whole life in Kentwood and although she never had any children of her own, she helped raise and was "JuJu" to many. She is survived by her sister, Barbara Posey and husband, Gary Talton; nieces, Michelle Bridges and husband, Paul, Marcie Grice and husband, James and Kim Sulzby and husband, Jay; nephews, Justin Hendry and wife, Dana, Scott Posey and wife, Karen and Denver Posey and wife, Victoria; special brother-in-law, Larry Hendry and wife, Rhonda; 13 great-nephews; 9 great-nieces; 5 great-great nephews; and 3great-great nieces. She was preceded in death by her parents, Aubrey and Geraldean Sanders; brother, Aubrey Ray Sanders; sister, Marie Hendry and special brother-in-law, Raymond Posey. Pallbearers, Wade Bridges, Weston Bridges, Kye Grice, Jordan Hendry, Slade Hendry and Cayden Posey. Visitation at East Fork Baptist Church from 11:00AM until religious services at 1:00PM on Monday, September 12, 2022. Services conducted by Bro. Cory Morris and Bro. Jay Avance. Interment East Fork Cemetery, East Fork, LA. McKneely Funeral Home, Kentwood, in charge of arrangements. For an online guestbook, visit http://www.mckneelys.com.

