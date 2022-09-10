Read full article on original website
VOLLEYBALL: Tullis earns SLC Defensive Honor
FRISCO, Texas – The Southeastern Louisiana University volleyball team made it three straight weeks of players earning Southland Conference weekly awards, this time on the defensive side as Ansley Tullis was named the SLC Defensive Player of the Week on Monday. Tullis, a junior libero and defensive specialist from...
Southeastern Baseball brings on new coach
HAMMOND, La. – Southeastern Louisiana University Head Baseball Coach Matt Riser announced the restructuring of his coaching staff Monday, including a promotion for Ford Pemberton and the addition of Lion alum Derrick Mount. Both hires are pending approval of the University of Louisiana System's Board of Supervisors. Pemberton, who...
This Week in Southeastern Athletics – September 12-18, 2022
HAMMOND, La. – The Southeastern Louisiana University football, soccer and volleyball teams will all host games, the cross country and tennis teams will also be in action and the Lions and Lady Lions participate in the university’s Giving Day during this week in Southeastern Athletics. The No. 20/21...
James Barton deBoisblanc
James Barton deBoisblanc was born in New Orleans, LA on July 29, 1926, the first child of James Louis deBoisblanc and Meryl Margaret DeRussy. Jim attended Loyola University and pursued a graduate degree in psychology at LSU. This was followed by a diverse career in marketing and education. When his...
Brown, Yale, Harvard & MIT Top U.S. News List
(Providence, RI) -- Brown University joins several New England academic institutions on the list of top colleges and universities as ranked by U.S. News and World Report. U.S. News released it's most recent list today. Brown tied with Vanderbilt University at number-13, one notch lower than Dartmouth. Yale, Harvard and MIT ranked in the top three while Princeton was rated the number-one university in the country.
Virginia Parker Clark
Virginia Parker Clark, a resident of Hammond, Louisiana and formerly of Canton, North Carolina, was welcomed into the Kingdom of Heaven late Saturday afternoon, September 10, 2022. She left this world peacefully in her Louisiana home, surrounded by her family. She was reunited with the love of her life and...
Marvin Conerly
Marvin Conerly transitioned from this life on September 3, 2022. Marvin attended school at Bethel Church and later was employed as a Foreman with Prestressed Concrete in Mandeville, LA where he retired in 1980. Marvin also worked for REA electric company and could oftentimes be found on the Farm in Stoney Point with his Supervisor Mr. Howard. Marvin was a Craftsman and was no stranger to hard work.
NESN's Dining Playbook visits Damian Rivera and family at Papi's Tacos in Cranston, R.I.
NESN's Dining Playbook recently visited Papi's Tacos in Cranston, R.I., owned and operated by Oswaldo Rivera, father of New England Revolution midfielder Damian Rivera. Hear both Oswaldo and Damian talk about their family business, and visit Papi's Tacos at two locations on Oaklawn Avenue and Budlong Road.
Shirley Roberts Perry
A resident of Osyka, MS, passed away on Saturday, September 10, 2022 at Southwest Mississippi Regional Medical Center in McComb, MS. She was born June 27, 1952 in Magnolia, MS and was 70 years of age. She is survived by her daughter, Jennifer Parfait and husband, Edward Parfait, Jr.; 2 sons, Gabriel Gonzalez and wife, Heather Gonzalez and Jonathan Gonzalez, Sr. and wife Brandi Gonzalez; 2 brothers, William Roberts, Jr. and Richie Roberts; grandchildren, Jordan Parfait, Cooper Parfait, Jaxon Parfait, Madeline Gonzalez, Mena Gonzalez, Mollie Gonzalez, Jonathan Gonzalez, Jr., Natalie Gonzalez, Naiyah Gonzalez, Kore Gonzalez and Kai Gonzalez. Preceded in death by her spouse, Marvin “Chris” Perry; 2 sisters, Linda Hilbert and Betty Pittman; parents, Mr. and Mrs. William Roberts, Sr. Visitation at McKneely Funeral Home, Kentwood, from 9:00AM until religious services at 11:00AM on Thursday, September 15, 2022. Services conducted by Dr. Danny Smith. Interment Roberts Cemetery, Osyka, MS. For an online guestbook, visit http://www.mckneelys.com.
Cecil Nelson Bracey, Jr.
Bro. Cecil Nelson Bracey, Jr. went home to be with his Lord and Savior September 8, 2022. He was born in McComb, MS on June 8, 1935. As a young child, his family moved to Oklahoma City, OK and then moved to Baton Rouge, LA where he grew up. As a teenager, his family moved to Bogalusa when his dad opened Bracey’s Plumbing in the early 50s.
Wayland Square community remembers local cobbler killed in motorcycle accident
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — A community is mourning after learning their beloved shopkeeper died in a motorcycle crash over the weekend. North Kingstown police said 60-year-old Bruce Owensby, of Smithfield, was killed in a motorcycle crash in North Kingstown on Sunday. Owensby has owned Wayland Square Shoe Repairs on...
Rainfall causes flooding across Southern New England
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Tuesday’s rainfall caused flooding across Southern New England. Ocean Road in Narragansett was flooded, causing cars to have to drive through multiple feet of water. As of noon the streets have been cleared and cars are able to drive normally. Fall River also saw...
John Avery “AJ” Willie, Jr.
With great sorrow the family of John Avery “AJ” Willie, Jr., announces his passing on September 11, 2022. He was born in Folsom, LA on April 6, 1941. AJ is reunited in heaven with his beloved wife, Evelyn Willie; his parents, John Willie Sr and Angie Willie; his brothers, Earnest Willie and Eddie Willie; his sisters; Casin Passman, Millie Hano, Avis Cook, Anna Mea Re and May Mooney; his son, Johnny Willie and grandson, Aaron Smith. AJ leaves behind a host of family; his children, Shannon (Jeff) Helton, Monica (Troy) Faye, Mike (Nanette) Smith and Matthew Willie; his grandchildren, Jennifer Helton. Jessica Willie, Amber Faye, Kacie Smith, Hunter Willie, Lain Smith and Avery Willie; his great grands, Annabelle Smith and Nathan Smith along with nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
French Settlement teacher selected for LDOE Teacher Advisory Council
LIVINGSTON, La. – French Settlement High School Teacher Erik Willie has been named a member of the Louisiana Department of Education’s (LDOE) 2022-2023 Teacher Advisory Council. Louisiana’s inaugural Teacher Advisory Council includes 22 classroom leaders from a wide range of backgrounds and educational settings. This cohort of educators...
Brown: The searing of a great city's soul (New Orleans is a war zone)
The real estate website Home Bay just released its national rankings of the best places in the U.S. to retire. So where is the number one location? Are you ready for this? Numero Uno is the murder capital of America. That’s right. They list New Orleans as the best place to retire. Has this group been paying attention to what’s going on in the Crescent City?
DOTD adds three-way stop at interchange of LA 22 at LA 445 east of Ponchatoula
PONCHATOULA, La. — The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development announces that changes are coming to the LA 22, LA 445 interchange in Ponchatoula. On September 12, 2022, stop signs, stop ahead signs and striping will be installed. After the completion of a recent study, DOTD is making this change to improve the safety and overall function of the intersection.
Heavy rains, thunder and lightning in parts of Massachusetts
Heavy rains and potentially damaging winds are expected in parts of Massachusetts throughout the day on Tuesday as a cold front passes through New England, according to the National Weather Service. The rain already caused some flooding in southeastern Massachusetts and Newport County in Rhode Island on Tuesday morning, but...
Judy Lynn Sanders
Judy was born March 19, 1950, in McComb, MS and passed away September 10, 2022 at her home in Kentwood. Judy was a lifelong member of East Fork Baptist Church. She lived her whole life in Kentwood and although she never had any children of her own, she helped raise and was "JuJu" to many. She is survived by her sister, Barbara Posey and husband, Gary Talton; nieces, Michelle Bridges and husband, Paul, Marcie Grice and husband, James and Kim Sulzby and husband, Jay; nephews, Justin Hendry and wife, Dana, Scott Posey and wife, Karen and Denver Posey and wife, Victoria; special brother-in-law, Larry Hendry and wife, Rhonda; 13 great-nephews; 9 great-nieces; 5 great-great nephews; and 3great-great nieces. She was preceded in death by her parents, Aubrey and Geraldean Sanders; brother, Aubrey Ray Sanders; sister, Marie Hendry and special brother-in-law, Raymond Posey. Pallbearers, Wade Bridges, Weston Bridges, Kye Grice, Jordan Hendry, Slade Hendry and Cayden Posey. Visitation at East Fork Baptist Church from 11:00AM until religious services at 1:00PM on Monday, September 12, 2022. Services conducted by Bro. Cory Morris and Bro. Jay Avance. Interment East Fork Cemetery, East Fork, LA. McKneely Funeral Home, Kentwood, in charge of arrangements. For an online guestbook, visit http://www.mckneelys.com.
John R. Robinett
Mr. John R. ”Ron” Robinett, 66, of McComb, MS passed from this life on Saturday, August 27, 2022 at University Medical Center in Jackson, MS. Mr. Ron was born in Yazoo City, MS on August 31, 1955 and was the son of John Benton Robinett and Ollie Mae Beach Robinett. He worked with the Volunteer Fire Dept in Friendship Community for 35 years and was very proud of that. He also worked for MDOT for 25 years. He was a member of Friendship Baptist Church. He was a woodsman by heart and loved doing woodwork, his garden and his animals. He was a family man and enjoyed his time spent with them. He was a loving husband and brother, a wonderful brother-in-law and great uncle. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.
Flooding creates travel challenges in Southern New England
NEWPORT, R.I. (WJAR) — Flooding from Tuesday’s showers created challenges for drivers in Southern New England. A flash flood warning was issued for Newport County, Rhode Island, and southern Bristol County, Massachusetts, Tuesday morning. In Narragansett, vehicles navigated flooded streets. One car became stranded. A tow truck came...
